Bike Check: Rachel Atherton's... Atherton AM.200.M

Dynasty is one word that sums up the Atherton family quickly. On top of winning multiple World Cups and World Championships, they've built their own bike park, Dyfi, and built the Atherton bike brand
that the Atherton Racing team can tweak quickly, thanks to the manufacturing process.
The team isn't limited to just family members anymore. Members include Gee, Dan, and Rachel Atherton, plus Charlie Hatton, Andreas Kolb, Jim Monro, and junior rider, Dominic Platt. Rachel has signed on for the Lenzerheide World Cup, ready to pick up where she left off. The last World Cup that she finished, Vallnord, Andorra in 2019, she in fact won and has since become a proud mother.
We got a chance to chat with Rachel's mechanic, Ben Lovell, about her downhill race steed and what she's most particular about. The mixed-wheeled bike is similar to what other team riders have been riding and testing. A raw anodized link is actually the same as the stock configuration and the reach sits at 460mm while the chainstay length comes in close with a 450 measurement. To find more grip, the seatstays use a slightly thinning tubing like Charlie Hatton was running last year, but the rest of the tubing is the same as what the other lads are using.
Fork Pressure: 80 PSI, 4 volume spacers, 12 LSC, 7 HSC, 9 LSR, 7 HSR (from closed)
Shock Presure: 205 PSI , 3 Volume spacers, 7 HSC, 10 LSR, 6 HSR (from closed)
