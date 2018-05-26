Bike Check: Rae Morrison's Liv Hail - Calestano Superenduro

Kiwi rider Rae Morrison heard such good things about the Italian Superenduro format of racing that in between EWS races she stopped over for the 2nd round in Calestano to check it out. As she was in town, we took the chance look at her race bike after Saturday's practice day.



Coming off of a strong couple of seasons with top fives at EWS', 1st at Crankworx Air DH in Rotorua, and 3rd at the Megavalanche, Rae is hoping to keep the momentum going into the 2018 season with two strong 7th places in France and Chile already.



Returning with Liv for 2018, Rae's bike of choice is the Hail long travel enduro bike, with a few key changes made to the team's sponsors for 2018, with DVO and Shimano coming on board. For this season Rae has chosen to ride a medium frame, having previously tried a large, but prefers the maneuverability of the smaller frame with a 45mm stem. Her fiancé and mechanic Jesse has given her bike a few personal touches such as a Mudhugger front mudguard, inner tube and tire lever/power link pliers under the top tube, and foam under the shock to stop mud from gathering.



Rider Name: Rae Morrison

Age: 29

Hometown: Nelson, New Zealand

Height: 5'7" / 170 cm

Weight: 128 lb / 58 kg

Instagram: @rae_morrison

Rae Morrison29Nelson, New Zealand5'7" / 170 cm128 lb / 58 kg