Bike Check: Rae Morrison's Liv Hail - Calestano Superenduro

May 26, 2018
by Owain Lund  

Rae Morrison
Rae Morrison's
Liv Hail
Photography and writing by Owain Lund


Kiwi rider Rae Morrison heard such good things about the Italian Superenduro format of racing that in between EWS races she stopped over for the 2nd round in Calestano to check it out. As she was in town, we took the chance look at her race bike after Saturday's practice day.

Coming off of a strong couple of seasons with top fives at EWS', 1st at Crankworx Air DH in Rotorua, and 3rd at the Megavalanche, Rae is hoping to keep the momentum going into the 2018 season with two strong 7th places in France and Chile already.

Returning with Liv for 2018, Rae's bike of choice is the Hail long travel enduro bike, with a few key changes made to the team's sponsors for 2018, with DVO and Shimano coming on board. For this season Rae has chosen to ride a medium frame, having previously tried a large, but prefers the maneuverability of the smaller frame with a 45mm stem. Her fiancé and mechanic Jesse has given her bike a few personal touches such as a Mudhugger front mudguard, inner tube and tire lever/power link pliers under the top tube, and foam under the shock to stop mud from gathering.
Rae Morrison
Rider Name: Rae Morrison
Age: 29
Hometown: Nelson, New Zealand
Height: 5'7" / 170 cm
Weight: 128 lb / 58 kg
Instagram: @rae_morrison

Rae Morrison
Fresh from practice with the mud to prove it.

Rae Morrison
Saint brakes.
Liv Hail
Frame: Carbon front with alloy rear
Shock: DVO Topaz T3 Air, 160mm
Fork: DVO Diamond, 160mm
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF and Aggressor
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR derailleur/shifter with XT 11-46 cassette
Brakes: Shimano Saint with 180mm rotors
Cockpit: Pro Carbon handlebars + Koryak stem
Size: Medium
Weight: 30 lb / 13.5k g (approximate)
More info: www.liv-cycling.com/us/bikes-hail

bigquotesI'm loving being on Shimano, the parts seem to last a long time and I love the Saint brakes. It just works!Rae Morrison


Rae Morrison
The center tread has been cut out of the Maxxis Aggressor tire to help it shed mud faster.


Rae Morrison
Rae Morrison
Shimano brakes, gears and Pro finishing kit.

Rae Morrison
Fresh for 2018, Rae's getting on very well with her new DVO suspension.


