Bike Check: Rae Morrison's Unreleased Liv Intrigue LT

Over the past weekend Rae Morrison took home the New Zealand Enduro National Championship win aboard what looks to be an unreleased Liv bike covered by flashy metallic paint work.
Back at the end of January, 2023, Liv released an aluminum Intrigue LT
that features mixed wheel compatibility, 150mm of travel, and a 65-degree head tube angle.
It seems that Rae is racing on a carbon Intrigue LT frame. When we asked Liv for more info, they played it pretty close to the chest on whether we’ll see a carbon addition to the Intrigue LT range in the near future.
Rae was keen to share the build specifications and setup details for her Liv enduro bike with us. The Kiwi racer is no stranger to the Enduro World Series and has built her bike with a unique drivetrain that splits up the usual contenders.
|A lot of these companies I have worked with for years. Being on the Liv Racing Collective I get to choose my own sponsors and have free rein to run what I want. All the components I have on my bike have been chosen for their quality, reliability and the company values. I feel very fortunate to be in this position and to be able to work with some very cool companies.—Rae Morrison
|It’s very cool to be able to represent my country and wear the flag while racing this season. I have been racing internationally for a long time now and this is the first year I get to represent and wear the New Zealand flag on my arm. I’m honoured, excited and hope to do my country and sponsors proud.—Rae Morrison
