Bike Check: Rae Morrison's Unreleased Liv Intrigue LT

Mar 9, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Liv Intrigue LT - photos Henry Jaine Liv
Rae Morrison's
Liv Intrigue LT
Henry Jaine/Liv

Over the past weekend Rae Morrison took home the New Zealand Enduro National Championship win aboard what looks to be an unreleased Liv bike covered by flashy metallic paint work.

Back at the end of January, 2023, Liv released an aluminum Intrigue LT that features mixed wheel compatibility, 150mm of travel, and a 65-degree head tube angle.

It seems that Rae is racing on a carbon Intrigue LT frame. When we asked Liv for more info, they played it pretty close to the chest on whether we’ll see a carbon addition to the Intrigue LT range in the near future.

Rae was keen to share the build specifications and setup details for her Liv enduro bike with us. The Kiwi racer is no stranger to the Enduro World Series and has built her bike with a unique drivetrain that splits up the usual contenders.

Liv Intrigue LT - photos Henry Jaine Liv

Rae Morrison
Age: 33
Hometown: Nelson, New Zealand
Height: 170 cm / 5'7"
Weight: 60 kg / 132 lb
Instagram:@rae_morrison

bigquotesA lot of these companies I have worked with for years. Being on the Liv Racing Collective I get to choose my own sponsors and have free rein to run what I want. All the components I have on my bike have been chosen for their quality, reliability and the company values. I feel very fortunate to be in this position and to be able to work with some very cool companies.Rae Morrison

Liv Intrigue LT - photos Henry Jaine Liv
Liv Intrigue LT Details

Frame: Intrigue LT, size Medium
Fork: DVO 160mm Onyx SC D1, 60 PSI,
Shock: DVO gen 3 Topaz 185 x 55mm, 145 PSI
Wheels: We Are One Convergence Sector 29", 28mm width
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 DD, 19 PSI - front / DHR2 2.5 DH, 22 PSI - rear
Shifting: SRAM XX1 AXS shifter & derailleur w/ Shimano XT chain & cassette
Crankset: 5DEV Trail/Enduro, 165mm w/ OneUp Switch DM 30T chainring & Bash Guide
Pedals: Shimano XTR Trail
Brakes: Shimano XTR w/ 200mm rotors F&R
Bar & stem: OneUp Components Carbon bar, 750mm width, 20mm rise / 42mm stem w/ EDC Tool, OneUp grips
Post & saddle: OneUp Dropper V2, 180mm w/ Nukeproof Sam Hill Saddle
More info: liv-cycling.com

Liv Intrigue LT - photos Henry Jaine Liv
Rae has set up her Intrigue LT with dual 29" wheels and runs her front brake on the right-hand side of the bars.

Liv Intrigue LT - photos Henry Jaine Liv
Both frame triangles and rocker link share similar shapes to the carbon version of Giant's Reign. There appears to be a dial to lock a downtube storage box door below the water bottle too.

Liv Intrigue LT - photos Henry Jaine Liv
OneUp's 42mm stem closely matches the 44m offset on DVO's Onyx SC. The housing is neatly wrapped in heat shrink and the AXS shifter operates wirelessly.

Liv Intrigue LT - photos Henry Jaine Liv
Rae has opted for the high volume air can on DVO's latest gen 3 Topaz for a less progressive spring curve. The shock also has an externally adjustable bladder pressure to control the compression firmness.

Liv Intrigue LT - photos Henry Jaine Liv
This is not a drivetrain you see every day. A SRAM XX1 AXS wireless shifter and derailleur are paired with a Shimano XT 10-51 tooth cassette and chain.

Liv Intrigue LT - photos Henry Jaine Liv
5DEV's heavily machined cranks are polished to a chrome finish and are 165mm in length. There's a OneUp Bash Guide on there to protect an oval 30-tooth ring.

Liv Intrigue LT - photos Henry Jaine Liv

bigquotesIt’s very cool to be able to represent my country and wear the flag while racing this season. I have been racing internationally for a long time now and this is the first year I get to represent and wear the New Zealand flag on my arm. I’m honoured, excited and hope to do my country and sponsors proud.Rae Morrison


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DVO Suspension Giant OneUp We Are One Rae Morrison


76 Comments

  • 54 0
 oosh that colour #jesusbuiltmyhotrod
  • 24 0
 Ding a ding dang my dang a long ling long
  • 9 0
 I wanna love you!
  • 5 0
 @jgoldfield: jesus built my car its a love affair, mainly jesus and my hotrod
  • 50 8
 runs her front brake on the right-hand side of the bars - like there is any other way…
  • 13 0
 That would provide unexpected nasty results for many of us.
  • 3 0
 @njcbps: and it did for me Smile
  • 13 0
 @njcbps: brought a bike from a German guy living here in NZ a few years ago. First ever ride was at Skyline bike park down a grade 5 DH track. Went over the bars 3 times in about 3 minutes before I realised what was going on Smile
  • 5 0
 @thebradjohns: I hopped on a bike in Japan, and apparently they run them opposite to what is usual for Canada. Threw me for a figurative loop.
  • 1 0
 @njcbps: The beast that is "Friday Fails" requires regular feeding.......
  • 2 0
 How do the French run them? I used to think countries who drive on the right, ride with their front brake on the left but I’m not sure now
  • 2 0
 @enduroNZ: We usually put the front brake lever on the left. But some with a motorcycle background have it on the right (probably out of habit because the left lever on a motorcycle is the clutch and right is the front brake)
  • 24 0
 Big fan of the Srimano drivetrain, or is it Sham
  • 9 0
 Shamwow!
  • 2 0
 Shimaram.
  • 1 0
 This totally reminds me of my old skool 8spd setup that I still have on my old hardtail. XTR Rapid Rise RD w/ SRAM cassette and shifter (yes, it was the twisters!). I wonder what durability will be like with this setup in 12spd? That cassette and it's teeth are not that thick....hmmmmm....
  • 1 0
 Has there ever been any reason why combining wouldn't work? There are so many aftermarket cassettes available that aren't tied to the one or the other, so there should be little worry about just using a Shimano cassette with a SRAM mech. The Shimano cassette and chain combination should allow you to shift under load regardless of which mech is pulling. SRAM has the wireless option at the moment.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: I've run Shimano drivertrain with AXS shifting on 2 bikes now with no issues
  • 24 3
 5dev cranks, so hot right now
  • 2 0
 Is there a good reason to completely hollow them out like that and only leave those diagonals? The conventional design of leaving a shear web instead seems so much more sensible to me. I recall RaceFace also had cranks that were complete hollowed out and put a carbon shear web in there. With a fiber orientation that made exactly zero sense.
  • 2 0
 @vinay: dumb and expensive--USA
  • 8 0
 Wow! Giant/Liv bikes usually don’t tickle my fancy but this has a beautiful straight top tube! The SRAMano drivetrain really is the icing on the cake, it must shift so smooth.
  • 7 0
 Fwiw, that colour is amazing in person. I've never explored the geo/measurement differences between Liv & Giant, but if there was a size of this Liv that fit me I'd buy it for this paint job.
  • 8 2
 The gear ratios on the Shimano 12 spd cassette are way better than Sram Eagle so it makes sense to run them and get the wireless bling with AXS.
  • 11 0
 The real reason why you see this combination is because Shimano's HG+ drivetrain is designed to shift best under load, so combined with an electronic derailleur you get super accurate shifts regardless of where you are on the bike.
  • 1 0
 @seraph: it shifts best under load?
  • 1 0
 @wburnes: yes. It is designed to have the best shifts when under load.
  • 5 0
 Wow, that's got to be a pretty low stand over height. 5'7" and running a 180 mm dropper? Same height as me and there is no way I could run that combo on my Trance Advanced Pro 1
  • 2 1
 She still has a fair bit of unused post showing, probably could've fitted a 210 if it wasn't for that bend in the seat tube.
  • 3 0
 Inseam makes a difference.
  • 6 0
 Shrink-wrapping the cables is genius. I'm going to do that on both my bikes now. Stuff like this is really what the pro bike checks are for.
  • 4 0
 Fat Tire Farm in Portland does that on their builds. Definitely makes it look nicer. Not sure if it will work well on headset routing Smile
www.fattirefarm.com
  • 3 0
 Girl can ride a bike, she was on the Transtasmania trip i did recently and smoked a pretty big chunk of the competitors from all ages, and genders. To top it off was laways miling and seemed like a genuinely nice person.
  • 5 0
 Whaaaaat. How dare you insult the 5dev’s
  • 4 1
 Wow, the lines on this bike are stunning. The cranks are beautiful also, but not sure how much I would trust them.
  • 1 0
 frame triangles and rocker link share similar shapes to the carbon version of Giant's Reign

Are we sue it’s not a reign with the right branding and a nice paint job?
  • 1 0
 Nope. The parts are not even compatible between the Liv and giant frames
  • 3 0
 I Liv 4 BIKES!!!
  • 1 0
 Is that rear tire-DHR2 2.5 prototype or typing mistake?

How much I know 2.4 or smaller is size for DHR2.
  • 2 0
 I want that bike so bad
  • 1 0
 Anyone know what rotors those are?
  • 7 0
  • 1 0
 @Lololmalol: Thanks all haha. Thought so but wasn't sure. Interesting combo with Shimano brakes...
  • 5 0
 @notthatfast: thicker rotors probably help limit shimanos wavey bite point haha
  • 1 0
 @Lololmalol: Hah, truth.
  • 1 1
 @notthatfast: did you get they are the SRAM HS2 rotors...?
  • 1 1
 @RBalicious:
Wait, they’re what?
  • 1 0
 @Lololmalol: yeah, they work best with fresh pads and thick rotors
  • 1 0
 Definitely N O T sram HS2s.
  • 1 0
 @notthatfast: I run this combo. Pretty great.
  • 1 0
 Those Nelson trails are steeeeep and fuuuuuun.
  • 3 1
 Cranky audience.
  • 3 1
 Intiguing
  • 2 1
 Strong enough for a man but made for a woman.
  • 1 0
 Funny enough that she raced EWS on a 130-140mm~ish trailbike for years now
  • 1 0
 That is a great looking bike!
  • 1 0
 I do love a bike with a little race plate on
  • 2 0
 sick bike
  • 4 4
 5DEV cranks are... interesting.
  • 3 1
 I'm just not into them, I'm sure they are nice though.
Below threshold threads are hidden





