Bike Check: Ralf Holleis' Euro-Tastic Moorhuhn 129

Jul 15, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Moorhuhn
Ralf Holleis's
Moorhuhn 129
Photography by Marc Ohlmeyer

Ralf Holleis no doubt left an impression when he unveiled his additive manufactured steel frame last month. His mission statement was to make steel sexy again and there's no doubt he delivered on the frame thanks to a swooping aesthetic and a mirror shine finish.

It only seems fitting that he would complement the frame with an equally exotic build, and he's pulled no punches in assembling the most boutique European parts to finish it off. The spec list reads like a mountain biker's Christmas list, with precision German engineering on the brakes and suspension, deluxe Spanish carbon controls, an Italian CNC'd drivetrain, French rubber sticking the bike to the ground and British components taking most of the contact points.

The result is a chrome beauty that is comfortably in the running for sexiest bike of the year. The bike was made as part of the #theeuropeanbikechallenge on Instagram, a competition showing off the very best of European MTB manufacturing. You can follow along with the rest of the builds, here.

Ralf is currently only producing 12 of these frames a year at a price of €6,000, however that may change soon as, following feedback from the previous article, he is hoping to run a Kickstarter at the end of the year to reduce the price.
Moorhuhn


Moorhuhn
Details
Frame: Moorhuhn 129, 129mm travel
Shock: Intend Hover
Fork: Intend Hero, 150mm travel
Wheels: True BC Carbon Trail rims, Extralite hubs, 29"
Tires: Hutchinson Griffus, front 2.5", rear 2.4"
Drivetrain: Ingrid 12 speed, 32T chainring
Brakes: Trickstuff Piccola HD, 180mm rotors
Cockpit: Gemini Kastor, 810mm width, 20mm stem.
More info: @ralf_holleis

Moorhuhn
These blue top tube details are the only disruption of the mirror finish frame.

Moorhuhn
Moorhuhn
Spawned from the brilliant mind of Cornelius Kapfinger, Intend's Hover shock takes care of rear suspension duties. Ralf runs it with 500psi.

Moorhuhn
Moorhuhn
It's Intend again up front thanks to the 150mm travel Hero fork, this time pressurised with 100psi.

Moorhuhn
Gemini's 1 piece bar and stem makes up the cockpit of the bike. The lack of adjustability may put people off, but the integrated construction allows for a 20mm stem, 10mm shorter than you can normally go using a traditional design without a height penalty.

Moorhuhn
Italy's Ingrid components provide the drivetrain. The 10-48T cassette is made from 2 CNC'd blocks of steel and aluminum.

Moorhuhn
Ingrid also provide the 32T chainring.

Moorhuhn
Moorhuhn

Moorhuhn
These pedals come from Carder Tech in the UK, it's the first time we've come across their handiwork and it looks super-neat.

Moorhuhn

Moorhuhn
Trickstuff probably need no introduction now and Ralf pairs their Piccola HD brakes with 180mm rotors.

Moorhuhn
Cable routing is integrated into the 3D printed, stainless steel lugs.
Moorhuhn
A 212mm dropper post from Vecnum.

Moorhuhn
Truebc carbon rims, Extralite hubs and Hutchinson Griffus tires finish off the build.

Moorhuhn


