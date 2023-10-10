Bike Check: Rampage Rookie Talus Turk's Custom TR11

BIKE CHECK

Talus Turk's

Transition TR11

Photography by Izzy Lidsky Turk's custom paint job was inspired by his family's heritage.

Talus Turk and his custom Rampage TR11 build.

Bike details. Helmet details.

Rampage #16. Turk in action.

Getting invited to your first Rampage is no small step in a young freerider’s career. But Bellingham-bred Talus Turk is no rookie when it comes to freeride. The 21-year-old has spent the last few years proving himself in the bike world with appearances at Proving Grounds, Freeride Fiesta, and the Cam Zink Invitational. Only two days into riding, Turk has already spent time checking off features on his line including a massive step down drop on the upper half of the mountain.A big part of showing up ready to ride as a rookie at the biggest event in freeride is the bike you show up with. Supported by Bellingham-based Transition Bikes, Talus’ custom TR11 boasts not only a Rampage-ready build but a stunning paint job. Decorated with black, red, and gold cherry blossoms, Turk’s bike pays homage to his Japanese paternal heritage. Turk’s grandmother was a survivor of the WWII atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki by the US. As his last living grandparent, Turk wanted her to have the final say on the paint job for his first Rampage bike. Made Rad by Tony, a Bellingham based artist who specializes in custom bike painting brought Turk and his grandmother’s vision to life. Turk’s helmet has been painted gold with cherry blossoms to match the bike as well.For those curious about the rookie’s full setup, Turk is running a size medium alloy TR11. He’s running a RaceFace Atlas wheelset with Delium tires. A Marzocchi Bomber Shock and Bomber 58 Fork are keeping his bike nice and squishy. Tenet Components Omen V2 Pedals and Bodem C V2 bars round out Turk’s bike with more Bellingham pride. TRP DH-R Evo brakes keep the speeds in check, thanks in part to the massive rotors he's running front and back. The Reverse Components singlespeed setup keeps things simple, and makes for a cleaner cockpit to grab mid-air.Best of luck to Talus as he gets his lines dialed and prepares for the big show.