Bike Check: Raphaela Richter and Tanja Naber Form Juliana Free Agents EWS Team

German enduro racers Raphaela Richter and Tanja Naber have created a new EWS pro team, the Juliana Free Agents, for 2021. Up until now, the two have raced separately as privateers, but since both already represented Juliana as part of Juliana's existing Free Agents program, it made sense to team up and become official with the EWS.



Raphaela, age 23, exploded onto the enduro race scene while still in optometry school, earning a career-best 2nd place in Les Orres and a 3rd in Zermatt in 2019 alongside her several German national titles. She can throw down on a downhill course, too, as she was the highest-placed German at the 2020 Leogang World Champs with a 6th place in the Elite Women's field.



Tanja, age 33, will handle most of the administrative work for the team, but she's also a strong racer, with several top-20 EWS results and a respectable Trans Provence campaign in 2019. Tanja and Raphaela said they have had a great dynamic together from the start, and their goal is to create a positive team atmosphere with Raphaela's brothers as mechanics and support crew. The pair will travel in camper vans, which they say reflects their racing approach and team name.



While the two share Juliana, Intend, and SQlab as sponsors, they also each have individual supporters. Raphaela represents Levelnine, Schwalbe, and Dahlmeyr, while Tanja rides for iXS, Trickstuff, Maxxis, Tunap, and trailguide.net.





Raphaela Richter // Juliana Free Agents

Age: 23

Height: 1.65 m / 5'5"

Riding weight: 60 kg / 132 lbs

Hometown: Bayreuth, Germany

Instagram: @raphaelarichter //231.65 m / 5'5"60 kg / 132 lbsBayreuth, Germany

Tanja Naber // Juliana Free Agents

Age: 33

Height: 1.78 m / 5'10"

Riding weight: 70 kg / 154 lbs

Hometown: Freiburg, Germany

Instagram: @tanja_naber

//331.78 m / 5'10"70 kg / 154 lbsFreiburg, Germany

Raphaela Richter's Juliana Maverick

Frame: Juliana Maverick Carbon CC, size M

Shock: Intend Hover, 140mm

Shock pressure: 310psi

Shock rebound: 2.25 turns from closed (out of 3.25)

Shock LSC: Fully open

Fork: Intend Bandit USD 170mm

Fork pressure: 80psi

Fork rebound: 3 of 6.25 turns from closed

Fork LSC: Fully open

Rims: Santa Cruz Reserve 30 29"

Hubs: DT Swiss 350

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary Super Gravity Ultrasoft (F), Big Betty Super Gravity Soft (R)

Tire pressure: 14.5-16psi front, 16-17.5psi rear

Shifter, derailleur, chain: SRAM Eagle XO1 12-speed

Cassette: e*thirteen Helix Race Cluster, 12 Speed, 9-50T

Crankset: e*thirteen LG1 Race Carbon Crank 170x73mm, 30t chainring

BB: e*thirteen 68/73mm BSA

Chain guide: e*thirteen TRS Race SL Composite Chainguide

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Rotors: Trickstuff Dächle 203 / 180 mm

Handlebars: Levelnine prototype bars

Stem: Levelnine limited edition 40mm stem

Headset: Cane Creek 40 IS Integrated Headset

Saddle: SQlab 6OX Infinergy ERGOWAVE active

Pedals: Funn Components Mamba

More info: Juliana Maverick

Juliana Maverick Carbon CC, size MIntend Hover, 140mm310psi2.25 turns from closed (out of 3.25)Fully openIntend Bandit USD 170mm80psi3 of 6.25 turns from closedFully openSanta Cruz Reserve 30 29"DT Swiss 350Schwalbe Magic Mary Super Gravity Ultrasoft (F), Big Betty Super Gravity Soft (R)14.5-16psi front, 16-17.5psi rearSRAM Eagle XO1 12-speede*thirteen Helix Race Cluster, 12 Speed, 9-50Te*thirteen LG1 Race Carbon Crank 170x73mm, 30t chainringe*thirteen 68/73mm BSAe*thirteen TRS Race SL Composite ChainguideSRAM Code RSCTrickstuff Dächle 203 / 180 mmLevelnine prototype barsLevelnine limited edition 40mm stemCane Creek 40 IS Integrated HeadsetSQlab 6OX Infinergy ERGOWAVE activeFunn Components Mamba

I am extremely looking forward to the races that I hope will take place and I believe that my winter preparations have been good. I am confident that under Tanja's organization and good humor we will have a good season! — Raphaela Richter

Raphaela's Juliana Maverick.

The bike is complete with stylish frame protection.

It was important for Raphaela and Tanja to maintain their own individual relationships with sponsors. For example, Raphaela rides for Schwalbe while Tanja is on Maxxis tires.

Their drivetrains are a mix of SRAM and e*Thirteen.

Intend Suspension and SQ Lab: Some finer things in life.

I'd bet money that we'll see Raphaela on an EWS podium this year.

Tanja Naber's Juliana Maverick

Frame: Juliana Maverick Carbon CC, size L

Shock: Intend Hover, 140mm

Shock pressure: 325psi

Shock rebound: 2 of 6 clicks from closed

Shock LSC: 3 of 12 clicks from closed

Fork: Intend Blackline Ebonite 170mm

Fork pressure: 65psi

Fork rebound: 2 of 7 half rotations from closed

Fork LSC: 4 of 15 clicks from closed

Rims: Santa Cruz Reserve 30 29"

Hubs: DT Swiss 350

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 29"x2,50WT, DD, MaxxGrip (F), Maxxis Minion DHF 29"x2.50WT, DD, MaxxTerra (R)

Tire pressure: 20psi front, 25psi rear

Shifter, derailleur, chain: SRAM Eagle XO1 12-speed

Cassette: e*thirteen Helix Race Cluster, 12 Speed, 9-50T

Crankset: e*thirteen LG1 Race Carbon Crank 170x73mm, 30t chainring

BB: e*thirteen 68/73mm BSA

Chain guide: e*thirteen TRS Race SL Composite Chainguide

Brakes: Trickstuff Piccola

Rotors: Trickstuff Dächle HD 203 / 180 mm

Handlebars: SQlab 30X, 12°, 780mm

Stem: Intend Grace FR, 35 mm

Headset: Cane Creek 40 IS Integrated Headset

Saddle: SQlab 611 ERGOWAVE active

Pedals: HT T1

More info: Juliana Maverick

Juliana Maverick Carbon CC, size LIntend Hover, 140mm325psi2 of 6 clicks from closed3 of 12 clicks from closedIntend Blackline Ebonite 170mm65psi2 of 7 half rotations from closed4 of 15 clicks from closedSanta Cruz Reserve 30 29"DT Swiss 350Maxxis Assegai 29"x2,50WT, DD, MaxxGrip (F), Maxxis Minion DHF 29"x2.50WT, DD, MaxxTerra (R)20psi front, 25psi rearSRAM Eagle XO1 12-speede*thirteen Helix Race Cluster, 12 Speed, 9-50Te*thirteen LG1 Race Carbon Crank 170x73mm, 30t chainringe*thirteen 68/73mm BSAe*thirteen TRS Race SL Composite ChainguideTrickstuff PiccolaTrickstuff Dächle HD 203 / 180 mmSQlab 30X, 12°, 780mmIntend Grace FR, 35 mmCane Creek 40 IS Integrated HeadsetSQlab 611 ERGOWAVE activeHT T1

Riding and racing bikes, traveling and hanging around in the campervans is so much fun with Rapha especially when you can support and push each other! Crossed fingers Corona will kind of disappear soon and let the race season begin! We are definitely ready and bloody motivated. — Tanja Naber

Tanja's Juliana Maverick.

Tanja started running the Blackline Ebonite fork last summer and decided to keep running what works for her, rather than switch to the newer Bandit that Raphaela rides.

Trickstuff Piccola brakes are the lightest MTB brakes around.

The very similar bike builds are personalized to each rider's preferences and individual sponsors.

Both of their bikes strike a nice balance with parts from small, niche companies and tried-and-true household names.

Tanja is the team's multitasker as a racer and the team's chief organizer.