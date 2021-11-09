Bike Check: Raphaela Richter's Intend-Equipped Juliana Roubion

Nov 9, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Raphaela Richter's
Juliana Roubion
Photography by Lars Scharl

2021 has no doubt been an exciting year for enduro's rising stars, particularly in the women's field, and we've seem so many new names and faces mixing it up that just about anyone in the top 10 could conceivably win an EWS race. The competition is more robust than ever.

Likewise, in a year when bike companies and consumers alike have scrambled to get their hands on some of the more common parts, the spotlight has moved to some of the lesser-known brands making components that can compete with the giants. Here, we take a look at Raphaela's Juliana Roubion, built up with an Intend Bandit USD fork and Hover shock, parts designed and built by former Trickstuff engineer Cornelius Kapfinger.

Raphaela Richter has burst onto the EWS scene in the last few years, earning herself a handful of top-10s in both EWS and World Cup Downhill races and even a career-best 2nd place in Les Orres and a 3rd in Zermatt in 2019. In 2021, she finished the season ranked 10th in the EWS Global Ranking, which is no small feat for a 23-year-old optometrist who has taken on the world stage by teaming up with her friend Tanja Naber to form the Juliana Free Agents EWS team.

Raphaela Richter // Juliana Free Agents
Age: 23
Hometown: Bayreuth, Germany
Height: 5'5" / 165 cm
Weight: 132 lb / 60 kg
Instagram: @raphaelarichter
Raphaela's EWS bike of choice is the Juliana Roubion, which relies on mixed wheel sizes to accommodate shorter riders and keep things nimble without giving up the stability of a 29er.

The bike is a nice mix of common and obscure parts, all of which seem to work quite well for Raphaela if we're judging by her EWS results.

Frame: Juliana Roubion CC, size M
Shock: Intend Hover, metric length 230 mm
Fork: Intend Bandit USD 170 mm
Wheels: DT Swiss 350 hubs & Santa Cruz Reserve 30 rims, 29" / 27.5"
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary Super Trail Ultrasoft Compound (F) & Magic Mary Super Gravity Ultrasoft Compound (R)
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 Eagle 12-speed
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cockpit: Levelnine Limited Edition 50mm stem & Levelnine prototype bars
More info: Juliana Bicycles

bigquotesThe Roubion with its new geometry isn't just a fun bike anymore but also a really predictable, fast bike. But still it remains its playfulness like letting the front wheel lift up so easy. I feel like this might be the bike I can finally learn a manual with - Haha! At first I was riding the bike with the Intend Ebonite and was feeling quite comfortable with it. After the first race in La Thuile (which was the first race on the new bike), I made the decision to ride with my Bandit fork from now on. It just gives me so much more confidence and I definitely get less armpump with it.Raphaela Richter

Highlights of the build include suspension from Intend Bicycle Components, Cornelius Kapfinger's impressive one-man operation. Raphaela started the season with the Ebonite, a less aggressive trail and enduro fork, but swapped to the burlier Bandit, which uses Intend's unique asymmetric design.

Raphaela's cockpit comes from Levelnine. She opted for a flatter bar and a 50 mm stem, putting her in a fairly forward position over the bike.

Raphaela runs her fork at 50 psi with the compression fully open and rebound in the middle, at 3 clicks out of 6.

An e*Thirteen Vario Infinite Dropper and Funn Components Mamba Pedals manage some of the bike's contact points, along with an SQ Lab 6OX Saddle and 7OX Grips.

Some finishing touches from Dyedbro and Granite Design.



