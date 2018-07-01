PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Rastislav Baranek's Kellys Bike Noid 90 29er - Abetone iXS European DH Cup 2018

Jul 1, 2018
by Rick Schubert  

Rastislav Baranek'sKellys Bike Noid 90 29er
Photography by Rick Schubert

One of the bikes that constantly catches attention is the Kellys Bike Noid 90. The Kellys Factory Racing team has been running this frame since last year but did some major changes during the offseason and is now using a 29er version. We caught up with Rastislav Baranek, team rider of the Kellys Factory Racing team, at the iXS European DH Cup in Abetone and took a closer look.

At first sight, the Noid 90 might look a little bit confusing to some of us. That's not because it is from a different planet but because of its unique shock mounting and the Think Link system. The Noid 90 seems to be an extremely versatile bike. With two adjustment options- one at the rear for chain stay and one at the rear shock for head angle and bottom bracket, Rastislav and the team can change the geometry of the bike for any kind of downhill course.

Rastislav is using Shimano Saint for his drivetrain and brakes along with a Pro Tharsis 9.8 handlebar, stem, seat post, and saddle. Schwalbe provides tires and Rastislav likes to ride the Magic Mary 2.35" with the ultrasoft compound. In the back, he also uses Schwalbe's ProCore. For suspension, Rastislav is free to use whatever he likes and is currently mixing a Fox 49 in the front with a RockShox Super Deluxe Coil in the back, both tuned by JC Suspension.
Rastislav Baranek // Kellys Factory Racing
Age: 23
Home: Slovakia
Height: (6'0")
Instagram: @rastobaranek36

With a height of 1.84 m, Rastislav is using a large-sized frame



Rastislav is running the 447mm chainstay option here in Abetone.

The rear triangle is compact and helps make the bike extremely stable.

Another hidden adjustment option to slacken the head angle and to lower the bottom bracket.


bigquotes"My favorite thing about the bike is the rear triangle. It is super stiff and gives me immediate feedback about what is going on underneath me. Currently, I am riding 447mm chain stay which is really short for a 29er and it is just great to play with."Rastislav Baranek


Rastislav uses a 450lbs spring in his Rock Shox Super Deluxe Coil shock.

He is running 65psi in his Fox 49 which is tuned by JC Suspension.


Mozartt built a custom carbon chain guide for the Noid 90 which is just 53g.

Shimano Saint brakes are combined with sintered Kelly Bikes braking pads.

Pro 50mm stem, which can be changed to 45mm if Rasto wants to.

Pro Tharsis 9.8 cockpit with an 800m wide handlebar.

HT T1-SX clipless pedals.

The team is running Novatec Diablo XL 29" wheels.

The Schwalbe Magic Mary is Rasto's tire of choice. Pressure wise he is running 24.6psi in the front and 26.psi in the back.

Schwalbe Addix ultra soft compound to gain the extra bit of grip.





The team is currently testing a carbon version of the Think Link, engineered by the Technical University of Bratislava.

MENTIONS: @KellysBicycles


