Bike Check: Rastislav Baranek's Kellys Bike Noid 90 29er - Abetone iXS European DH Cup 2018

One of the bikes that constantly catches attention is the Kellys Bike Noid 90. The Kellys Factory Racing team has been running this frame since last year but did some major changes during the offseason and is now using a 29er version. We caught up with Rastislav Baranek, team rider of the Kellys Factory Racing team, at the iXS European DH Cup in Abetone and took a closer look.



At first sight, the Noid 90 might look a little bit confusing to some of us. That's not because it is from a different planet but because of its unique shock mounting and the Think Link system. The Noid 90 seems to be an extremely versatile bike. With two adjustment options- one at the rear for chain stay and one at the rear shock for head angle and bottom bracket, Rastislav and the team can change the geometry of the bike for any kind of downhill course.



Rastislav is using Shimano Saint for his drivetrain and brakes along with a Pro Tharsis 9.8 handlebar, stem, seat post, and saddle. Schwalbe provides tires and Rastislav likes to ride the Magic Mary 2.35" with the ultrasoft compound. In the back, he also uses Schwalbe's ProCore. For suspension, Rastislav is free to use whatever he likes and is currently mixing a Fox 49 in the front with a RockShox Super Deluxe Coil in the back, both tuned by JC Suspension.



Rastislav Baranek // Kellys Factory Racing

Age: 23

Home: Slovakia

Height: (6'0")

Instagram: @rastobaranek36

