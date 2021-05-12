Bike Check: Reece Wallace's Custom, 90s Themed Giant Glory

It's going to be hard to miss Reece Wallace on the trails this year. We've already seen his search and rescue themed Giant Reign
in March but now he's back just a couple of months later with a custom downhill bike too.
Reece says he's had black or subtle bikes for most of his life so he wanted to go "all out" with the theme on his new Glory. He said, "I'm a child of the 90s, and wanted a bike to reflect the ridiculous colours that were prevalent at the time... It's fun having a bike that looks like a cyclone popsicle."
Reece runs his medium frame pretty much stock apart from custom shimmed suspension that makes it extra stiff and more progressive. Reece says the bike suits his needs out of the box so he didn't feel the need to make a bunch of other modifications. Let's take a closer look at his custom bike that was painted by Fresh Paints of Whistler.
|I wanted to design a bike that popped. I've had black or subtle bikes most of my life wanted to go a different direction this year. I'm a child of the 90s and what better way to pay homage to this than slapping together some insanely bright colours. Fresh Paints Whistler killed the paint and looking forward to ripping my Glory this year.—Reece Wallace
The bike is totally custom painted from tip to tail.
Reece's DVO suspension is custom shimmed and he runs the shock with a 525-650lb progressive spring. He says it, "makes for great small bump off the top, but ramps quickly for hard landings and steep lips. The best-case scenario for jumping a DH bike."
Reece's contact points come from Chromag including a 760mm bar, a graphic saddle and Kris Kovarik's signature Dagga pedals.
Paint by: Fresh Paints Whistler
Images courtesy of Liam Wallace
& Industry Nine
Special thanks to Brechin Lanes Bowling
Interesting how the Glory’s rocker arms are two piece without a bridge. The older Glory frames had aluminum rockers with bridge and all the other Giant full suspension bikes have a one piece carbon rocker with a bridge.
