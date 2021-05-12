Bike Check: Reece Wallace's Custom, 90s Themed Giant Glory





It's going to be hard to miss Reece Wallace on the trails this year. We've already seen his search and rescue themed Giant Reign in March but now he's back just a couple of months later with a custom downhill bike too.Reece says he's had black or subtle bikes for most of his life so he wanted to go "all out" with the theme on his new Glory. He said, "I'm a child of the 90s, and wanted a bike to reflect the ridiculous colours that were prevalent at the time... It's fun having a bike that looks like a cyclone popsicle."Reece runs his medium frame pretty much stock apart from custom shimmed suspension that makes it extra stiff and more progressive. Reece says the bike suits his needs out of the box so he didn't feel the need to make a bunch of other modifications. Let's take a closer look at his custom bike that was painted by Fresh Paints of Whistler. Rider Name // Reece Wallace

Age: 30

Height: 5' 11"

Weight: 165lb

Instagram: @reece_wallace

Model Name Details

Giant GloryDVO Jade, 525-650lb progressive DVO springDVO Onyx DC D1, 120 PSIIndustry Nine Grade 300, 27.5" front and rearMaxxis Minion DHF 2.5" front, Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4" rear, 30 PSI front & rearSRAM, 10-24T cassetteChromag, 760mm barMedium

Although 5'11" (6' on Tinder), Reece runs a size medium to allow for a slightly shorter reach and smaller bike for free ride applications

I wanted to design a bike that popped. I've had black or subtle bikes most of my life wanted to go a different direction this year. I'm a child of the 90s and what better way to pay homage to this than slapping together some insanely bright colours. Fresh Paints Whistler killed the paint and looking forward to ripping my Glory this year. — Reece Wallace

The bike is totally custom painted from tip to tail.

Industry Nine even helped with the paint job thanks to these fade spokes.

This small motif is a nod to Reece being a qualified pilot.

Reece's DVO suspension is custom shimmed and he runs the shock with a 525-650lb progressive spring. He says it, "makes for great small bump off the top, but ramps quickly for hard landings and steep lips. The best-case scenario for jumping a DH bike."

Industry Nine hubs keep things clicking over.

Reece's contact points come from Chromag including a 760mm bar, a graphic saddle and Kris Kovarik's signature Dagga pedals.

Reece runs 200mm rotors on his Glory.

Reece is clearly already feeling at home on the new whip