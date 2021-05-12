Bike Check: Reece Wallace's Custom, 90s Themed Giant Glory

May 12, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Liam Wallace photo
BIKE CHECK
Reece Wallace's
Giant Glory
Photography by Liam Wallace & Industry Nine

It's going to be hard to miss Reece Wallace on the trails this year. We've already seen his search and rescue themed Giant Reign in March but now he's back just a couple of months later with a custom downhill bike too.

Reece says he's had black or subtle bikes for most of his life so he wanted to go "all out" with the theme on his new Glory. He said, "I'm a child of the 90s, and wanted a bike to reflect the ridiculous colours that were prevalent at the time... It's fun having a bike that looks like a cyclone popsicle."

Reece runs his medium frame pretty much stock apart from custom shimmed suspension that makes it extra stiff and more progressive. Reece says the bike suits his needs out of the box so he didn't feel the need to make a bunch of other modifications. Let's take a closer look at his custom bike that was painted by Fresh Paints of Whistler.
Liam Wallace photo
Rider Name // Reece Wallace
Age: 30
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 165lb
Instagram: @reece_wallace

Liam Wallace photo
Model Name Details
Frame: Giant Glory
Shock: DVO Jade, 525-650lb progressive DVO spring
Fork: DVO Onyx DC D1, 120 PSI
Wheels: Industry Nine Grade 300, 27.5" front and rear
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" front, Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4" rear, 30 PSI front & rear
Drivetrain: SRAM, 10-24T cassette
Cockpit: Chromag, 760mm bar
Size: Medium
More info: giant-bicycles.com

Liam Wallace photo
Although 5'11" (6' on Tinder), Reece runs a size medium to allow for a slightly shorter reach and smaller bike for free ride applications

bigquotesI wanted to design a bike that popped. I've had black or subtle bikes most of my life wanted to go a different direction this year. I'm a child of the 90s and what better way to pay homage to this than slapping together some insanely bright colours. Fresh Paints Whistler killed the paint and looking forward to ripping my Glory this year.Reece Wallace

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
The bike is totally custom painted from tip to tail.

Liam Wallace photo
Industry Nine even helped with the paint job thanks to these fade spokes.

Liam Wallace photo
This small motif is a nod to Reece being a qualified pilot.

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
Reece's DVO suspension is custom shimmed and he runs the shock with a 525-650lb progressive spring. He says it, "makes for great small bump off the top, but ramps quickly for hard landings and steep lips. The best-case scenario for jumping a DH bike."

Liam Wallace photo
Industry Nine hubs keep things clicking over.

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
Reece's contact points come from Chromag including a 760mm bar, a graphic saddle and Kris Kovarik's signature Dagga pedals.

Liam Wallace photo
Reece runs 200mm rotors on his Glory.

Liam Wallace photo
Reece is clearly already feeling at home on the new whip

Liam Wallace photo
This bike pops in more than one way.

Paint by: Fresh Paints Whistler
Images courtesy of Liam Wallace & Industry Nine
Special thanks to Brechin Lanes Bowling

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Giant Giant Glory Reece Wallace


38 Comments

  • 56 4
 The world champ gets a lot of custom bikes. Perks of being the fast reece Wink
  • 4 44
flag richlong28 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 You're confusing Wilson with Wallace!
  • 13 12
 I feel this joke has got old very quickly
  • 16 1
 @richlong28: you're confusing a serious comment with a joke
  • 23 1
 @toad321: it won’t be old as long as there’s someone who thinks it’s serious and tries to correct it
  • 2 0
 @richlong28: Wooosh!
  • 23 0
 Should be rainbow stripes surely?
  • 7 0
 The whole bike is a rainbow
  • 3 27
flag richlong28 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 You're confusing Wilson with Wallace!
  • 10 1
 Looks cool, but not very 90s mtb to my eyes... having lived and mtb’d through that period.
  • 3 0
 Yeah I'm trying to figure out what makes it a 90's bike, I never had anything like that back then.
  • 1 0
 "Video blue" was "the shizzle" circa 1998
Maybe you never made it out of the purple ano phase...

Don't worry... oil slick is still here for you.....
  • 2 0
 @baulz: He really should be riding a Klein Adroit in this edit if he really wanted to impress us 90's guys.
  • 4 0
 This bike, even in its "current" iteration, remains on of my favorite looking dh bikes but JEEZ it's overdue for an update! What the heck, Giant?
  • 7 1
 what does it need? one of the last DH bikes that hasn't been stretched out to shit and wagon wheeled. Nice for jumping. Wish other companies would keep a shorter DH bike with smaller wheels for people that don't care about racing.
  • 2 0
 I think it says a lot about the design that, other than geometry changes, that frame has been rocking for over a decade. I picked up an old one from 2011 a few years ago for throwing around at the park and it was a joy to ride...other than the fact that it was just too small and short.
  • 2 1
 you need to look into Giant to understand why they do that to their bikes, Giant is a Company which owns factories that Manufacture bikes for most brands in the world, thats their core business, selling Giant branded bikes is their somehow "side" business; unlike trek, specialized and the others who are bike companies only.
  • 1 0
 @big-red: 2011 is an older-style model, it uses a shorter shock than the current one (2015+), there are other differences, too.
  • 1 0
 @luckynugget: usually a dh-frame is a race frame, it’s built for speed over total gnar. And, for example, it sure can have some of its suspension pivots higher in order to compete with current top-offerings from other brands that are better performing on the race circuit. Just an example... Smile
  • 2 1
 was updated in 2018 and might have been slightly ahead of its time. Apart from not being a 29er, the geometry is very close to most modern brand offerings. Will be interesting to see how Thirion does on the WC this year.
  • 1 0
 @CSdirt: what was changed in 2018? The last update I know of was 2015
  • 2 0
 Awesome!

Own a 2015 Reign with DVO coil and Vorsprung up front and it transformed the performance of the bike.

Interesting how the Glory’s rocker arms are two piece without a bridge. The older Glory frames had aluminum rockers with bridge and all the other Giant full suspension bikes have a one piece carbon rocker with a bridge.
  • 1 0
 The Glory never had a one piece upper link, only the prototype 29er from late 2019 had a one piece pre-production, welded-together kind of thing. Waiting for a updated Glory and 27.5 Reign.
  • 4 1
 Since when does Reece ride for Gia....... Ahhhh just effing with you hahahhaha!
  • 3 0
 Those wheels tho!!! Really pulls the room, errr, bike together, man.
  • 1 0
 You got the wrong guy mannnnnnn
  • 4 0
 That is f*cking Gloryous
  • 2 0
 1st.. I think it looks killer.. but 90's? Where's the plaid Eddie Vedder / Kurt Cobain style? 80's more like it..
  • 2 0
 Insert world champion confusion meme joke here>
  • 2 0
 Insert shocked answer from the non-regular pinkbike user who does get the meme here>
  • 2 1
 I thought that he was on the Trek Factory team?
  • 8 0
 He was. Then he married Miss Mia Wallace and switched to Giant.
  • 1 0
 I love how the spokes fade from blue/pink to white.
  • 1 0
 Looks like the bike is from the neon 80s.
  • 2 1
 Nice Trek!
  • 1 0
 Sick
  • 1 0
 Nice!
  • 1 0
 Cotton Candy

Post a Comment



