Bike Check: Reed Boggs' Custom Rampage Yeti SB165

Oct 15, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Reed Boggs'
Yeti SB165
Photography by James Stokoe

Reed Boggs got a late call up to Red Bull Rampage this year, but that still left enough time for Yeti to commission him this stunning custom bike to tackle the cliffs of Utah. Boggs signed with Yeti at the start of 2020 and, although they don't offer a dedicated downhill or freeride frame like most brands represented on site this week, he feels confident using this beefed-up version of the SB165. Yeti tested the 165 to downhill standards for this very reason and, with a double crown fork fitted, they believe it's every bit as capable of being used as a freeride bike or a bike park smasher.

This particular bike has been tuned by Mark Hild, Yeti's US team mechanic, to be ideally suited for the huge hits of Rampage and then painted in an eye-catching livery for that extra special feeling. Let's get into all the details below.

Yeti SB165 Details

Frame: Yeti SB165 (small)
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber 58 190mm, 90 psi, 6 tokens
Shock: Marzocchi Bomber CR 500lb spring 165mm
Wheels: Stans Flow ZTR Aluminum, 27.5” (front and rear), Profile hubs
Seat Post: Race Face Turbine aluminum
Tires: Hutchinson Griffus, 27.5"x 2.4", 35psi front and rear, tubeless (Stans sealant) Custom inserts front and rear.
Drivetrain: Race Face chainring 34T, singlespeed SB1 chain tensioner 13T
Pedals: Race Face Atlas
Brakes: Magura MT7 203mm rotor front and 180mm rotor rear
Saddle: Chromag Overture
Cockpit: Race Face Atlas bars 35mm rise, 8 degrees back deep, 5 degrees upsweep
Grips: Sensus grips
More info: yeticycles.com

Nailing the suspension set-up is key at Rampage. Boggs only has 165mm of travel in the rear end so he's opted to fit a 500lb spring.

The front end has a bit more give thanks to a 190mm Bomber (the SB165 normally comes with a 180mm fork as standard) but Boggs has stuffed it full of tokens to get maximum ramp up.

The Switch Infinity link is the final part of the suspension puzzle on the SB165.

Reed hasn't opted for the trendy 27.5"x26" freeride mullet set up and is instead sticking with the standard 27.5" front and rear set-up for the SB 165.

The hubs come from Profile.

Boggs is running 2.4" Hutchinson Griffus tyres front and rear with custom inserts.

A 13t SB1 chain tensioner combines with a 34t Race Face chainring on his singlespeed set-up.

RaceFace also handles the pedals, cranks, seat post and bars.


Reed is running Magura MT7 brakes with a 203mm rotor on the front and a 180mm rotor in the rear.

Tuned by MH stands for Mark Hild, Reed's mechanic who works for Yeti and is the mechanic for the US team.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Yeti Yeti Sb165 Reed Boggs Red Bull Rampage 2021


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
83110 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
64919 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
63414 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
62776 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
62599 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage [Updated with Slow Mo Clip]
59925 views
More Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
50957 views
More Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
47417 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 How do I find that Team America spew GIF on here ?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008741
Mobile Version of Website