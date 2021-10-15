Bike Check: Reed Boggs' Custom Rampage Yeti SB165

Reed Boggs got a late call up to Red Bull Rampage this year
, but that still left enough time for Yeti to commission him this stunning custom bike to tackle the cliffs of Utah. Boggs signed with Yeti at the start of 2020 and, although they don't offer a dedicated downhill or freeride frame like most brands represented on site this week, he feels confident using this beefed-up version of the SB165. Yeti tested the 165 to downhill standards for this very reason and, with a double crown fork fitted, they believe it's every bit as capable of being used as a freeride bike or a bike park smasher.
This particular bike has been tuned by Mark Hild, Yeti's US team mechanic, to be ideally suited for the huge hits of Rampage and then painted in an eye-catching livery for that extra special feeling. Let's get into all the details below.
Yeti SB165 DetailsFrame:
Yeti SB165 (small)Fork:
Marzocchi Bomber 58 190mm, 90 psi, 6 tokensShock:
Marzocchi Bomber CR 500lb spring 165mm Wheels:
Stans Flow ZTR Aluminum, 27.5” (front and rear), Profile hubsSeat Post:
Race Face Turbine aluminum Tires:
Hutchinson Griffus, 27.5"x 2.4", 35psi front and rear, tubeless (Stans sealant) Custom inserts front and rear. Drivetrain:
Race Face chainring 34T, singlespeed SB1 chain tensioner 13T Pedals:
Race Face Atlas Brakes:
Magura MT7 203mm rotor front and 180mm rotor rear Saddle:
Chromag Overture Cockpit:
Race Face Atlas bars 35mm rise, 8 degrees back deep, 5 degrees upsweepGrips:
Sensus grips More info: yeticycles.com
