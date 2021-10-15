Bike Check: Reed Boggs' Custom Rampage Yeti SB165



Yeti SB165 Details



Frame: Yeti SB165 (small)

Fork: Marzocchi Bomber 58 190mm, 90 psi, 6 tokens

Shock: Marzocchi Bomber CR 500lb spring 165mm

Wheels: Stans Flow ZTR Aluminum, 27.5” (front and rear), Profile hubs

Seat Post: Race Face Turbine aluminum

Tires: Hutchinson Griffus, 27.5"x 2.4", 35psi front and rear, tubeless (Stans sealant) Custom inserts front and rear.

Drivetrain: Race Face chainring 34T, singlespeed SB1 chain tensioner 13T

Pedals: Race Face Atlas

Brakes: Magura MT7 203mm rotor front and 180mm rotor rear

Saddle: Chromag Overture

Cockpit: Race Face Atlas bars 35mm rise, 8 degrees back deep, 5 degrees upsweep

Grips: Sensus grips

More info: yeticycles.com

Nailing the suspension set-up is key at Rampage. Boggs only has 165mm of travel in the rear end so he's opted to fit a 500lb spring.

The front end has a bit more give thanks to a 190mm Bomber (the SB165 normally comes with a 180mm fork as standard) but Boggs has stuffed it full of tokens to get maximum ramp up.

The Switch Infinity link is the final part of the suspension puzzle on the SB165.

The hubs come from Profile.

Boggs is running 2.4" Hutchinson Griffus tyres front and rear with custom inserts.

A 13t SB1 chain tensioner combines with a 34t Race Face chainring on his singlespeed set-up.

RaceFace also handles the pedals, cranks, seat post and bars.

Reed is running Magura MT7 brakes with a 203mm rotor on the front and a 180mm rotor in the rear.

Tuned by MH stands for Mark Hild, Reed's mechanic who works for Yeti and is the mechanic for the US team.