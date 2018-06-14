PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Reed Boggs' Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 14, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  

BIKE CHECK
Reed Boggs'
Trek Ticket S
Photography by Nathan Hughes


21 year old Reed Boggs has consistently progressed in the FMB standings for the last couple of years. The Cleveland, Ohio, native now lives in Hurricane, Utah, and has shown that he certainly has what it takes to compete with the best in the world in slopestyle and freeride mountain biking. After placing 14th at the first Crankworx round in Rotorua, Boggs is hungry for more as the season progresses.

Sponsored by Trek, Race Face, Shimano, and Fox Suspension, among others, Reed's Ticket S is a dialed machine. With all the air pressure that it can handle, it's set up for taking the heavy abuse that a professional slopestyle bike should. Reed competes in both slopestyle along with speed and style but he runs the same slopestyle set up for both, as it's what he's most comfortable with.

Reed has recently spent a good amount of time at New Hampshire's Highland Mountain Bike Park training in the park and at their indoor facility, using the air bag and foam pit to dial in tricks.

Rider Name Reed Boggs // Trek Bikes
Age: 21
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Instagram: @reedboggs

Race Face Atlas bars and stem. Reed takes 1/2" (that's 1.27cm) off of the stock width on each side.

Trek Ticket S Details

Frame: Trek Ticket S
Shock: Fox Float DPS EVOL, 300 PSI
Fork: Fox Factory 36, 150 PSI
Wheels: Stans Bravo Pro Carbon
Tires: Maxxis Ikon 3C, 50psi
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano Saint with Trickstuff gyro
Cockpit: Race Face Atlas bar and stem
More info: Trek Ticket

Reed uses carbon wheels to keep rotational weight at a minimum.

Race Face SixC carbon cranks with a custom crank stopper keep things in place for tail-whips and other tricks.

Although Reed runs tubeless on his DH bike, with 50 psi in the tires on his Ticket S, he runs tubes on the Stans "no-tubes" wheels.

Reed runs his brake lever on the left side of the bars, atypical for an American. It feeds into a Trickstuff's Trixer gyro that he seems pretty stoked on, keeping the Shimano Saint brake feeling like a mountain bike brake, opposed to a cable brake on a BMX system and still allowing for unlimited bar-spins.

Reed runs his bike as a single-speed but has three gears to choose from, switching it up depending on what the course requires.

Dialed in and ready to go - we'll see if Reed has the ticket to the podium this weekend.

MENTIONS: @trek / @reedboggs


