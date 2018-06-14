Bike Check: Reed Boggs' Trek Ticket S - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

21 year old Reed Boggs has consistently progressed in the FMB standings for the last couple of years. The Cleveland, Ohio, native now lives in Hurricane, Utah, and has shown that he certainly has what it takes to compete with the best in the world in slopestyle and freeride mountain biking. After placing 14th at the first Crankworx round in Rotorua, Boggs is hungry for more as the season progresses.



Sponsored by Trek, Race Face, Shimano, and Fox Suspension, among others, Reed's Ticket S is a dialed machine. With all the air pressure that it can handle, it's set up for taking the heavy abuse that a professional slopestyle bike should. Reed competes in both slopestyle along with speed and style but he runs the same slopestyle set up for both, as it's what he's most comfortable with.



Reed has recently spent a good amount of time at New Hampshire's Highland Mountain Bike Park training in the park and at their indoor facility, using the air bag and foam pit to dial in tricks.





Rider Name Reed Boggs // Trek Bikes

Age: 21

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Instagram: @reedboggs

