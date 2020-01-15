Bike Check: Reed Boggs' Yeti SB65 Freeride Build

Jan 15, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Reed Boggs'
Yeti SB165 Freeride Build
Photography by Peter Jamison

Yeti turned a lot of heads yesterday when they announced the addition of Reed Boggs to their athlete roster. With their downhill racing days a distant memory, the brand has predominantly been focused on enduro racing on its suite of long-travel trail bikes. However, with the release of the SB165 last year, it makes sense that they would be on the hunt for a rider who could put it through its paces and prove it lived up to its freeride designation.

Boggs' bike is far from standard, with the most obvious change being a dual crown fork up front, replacing the 180mm single crown fork the bike normally comes with. Despite appearances, Reed has only jacked the front end travel up 10mm to 190mm as he runs the fork lower than stock. There are also plenty of other changes to make this a freeride-specific rig that we should see at Rampage in 10 months' time. Let's take a closer look.

Rider Name // Reed Boggs
Age: 23
Hometown: Hurricane, Utah
Height: 6' / 183cm
Weight: 145 lb / 66kg
Instagram: @reedboggs

They SB165 already looking at home among the mesas. Reed is a tall rider but will be on a small frame to allow him to trick it more easily.
Yeti SB65 Details
Frame: Yeti SB165, 165mm travel - size small
Shock: Marzocchi Bomber CR - 500lb coil
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber 58, 190mm travel - 80 to 85 psi
Wheels: Stans Flow MK3 - 27.5"
Tires: Hutchinson Griffus - 2.5" front, 2.4" rear - 30psi
Rear Tire: Hutchinson Griffus, 2.4" - 35psi
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint, Raceface 165mm SIXC crankset
Brakes: Shimano XT brakes (soon to be Magura) - 203mm rotor front, 180mm rotor rear
Cockpit: Raceface Atlas, 790mm bar
More info: yeticycles.com

A new marque for Boggs and one that nobody saw coming.

The Marzocchi Bomber 58 fork comes with 203mm of travel as stock, but Reed has lowered his to 190mm to keep things balanced. Reed runs the fork with 80 to 85 psi.

A burly 500lb steel spring envelops Reed's Marzocchi Bomber CR shock

The shock works in tandem with Yeti's Switch Infinity system. There's no pressure or damping here, just a carriage that replaces having a small linkage. It's supposed to give a bottomless feel on the descents and also help climbing performance, but that aspect of it probably won't be too important to Reed.

This bike should see plenty of drifting in its lifetime.

Reed runs a RaceFace Atlas cockpit. His bars are 790mm wide.

A Stans tubeless set up on Flow MK3 wheels for Reed. He says he runs between 30 and 35 psi depending on the type of riding he's doing.

Is this the first full-blooded, freeride Yeti since the days of the AS-X, Tyler Klassen and the Flowriders?

Check out the bike in action:



