Bike Check: Reed Boggs' Yeti SB65 Freeride Build

Yeti turned a lot of heads yesterday when they announced the addition of Reed Boggs to their athlete roster. With their downhill racing days a distant memory, the brand has predominantly been focused on enduro racing on its suite of long-travel trail bikes. However, with the release of the SB165 last year, it makes sense that they would be on the hunt for a rider who could put it through its paces and prove it lived up to its freeride designation.



Boggs' bike is far from standard, with the most obvious change being a dual crown fork up front, replacing the 180mm single crown fork the bike normally comes with. Despite appearances, Reed has only jacked the front end travel up 10mm to 190mm as he runs the fork lower than stock. There are also plenty of other changes to make this a freeride-specific rig that we should see at Rampage in 10 months' time. Let's take a closer look.





Rider Name // Reed Boggs

Age: 23

Hometown: Hurricane, Utah

Height: 6' / 183cm

Weight: 145 lb / 66kg

Instagram: @reedboggs

//23Hurricane, Utah6' / 183cm145 lb / 66kg