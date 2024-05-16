Bike Check: Remi Gauvin's Rocky Mountain Altitude - Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024



With a new season underway, a refreshed race bike, and a few new sponsors in the mix, Remi Gauvin is looking to make his mark on the 2024 Enduro World Cup. The Canadian racer has seen solid results over the past few seasons, finishing 2023 in 20th overall. With a totally reinvented bike for this year's racing, he's hoping for more.



Far from the stock setup, he's running his Rocky Mountain Altitude with a variety of unique parts, with some unreleased Fox suspension, TRP drivetrain and brakes, and Race Face finishing kit. As I covered in the

With a new season underway, a refreshed race bike, and a few new sponsors in the mix, Remi Gauvin is looking to make his mark on the 2024 Enduro World Cup. The Canadian racer has seen solid results over the past few seasons, finishing 2023 in 20th overall. With a totally reinvented bike for this year's racing, he's hoping for more.Far from the stock setup, he's running his Rocky Mountain Altitude with a variety of unique parts, with some unreleased Fox suspension, TRP drivetrain and brakes, and Race Face finishing kit. As I covered in the First Ride , the bike has a ton of geometry and wheel size adjustments to be made, so it'll be interesting to see how various racers end up dialing in their specific builds.



Age: 31

Height: 177 cm / 5'10"

Weight: 83 kg / 182 lb

Residence: Squamish, B.C.

Sponsors: Rocky Mountain, Race Face, Fox, TRP, Maxxis, Crank Brothers, Cushcore, Ergon, Ridewrap, Smith, Kenny

Instagram: @remi.the.semi

31177 cm / 5'10"83 kg / 182 lbSquamish, B.C.Rocky Mountain, Race Face, Fox, TRP, Maxxis, Crank Brothers, Cushcore, Ergon, Ridewrap, Smith, Kenny

Bike Details:

Frame: Altitude size M +5mm reach, Position 4

Fork: Fox 38 Grip X2, 104 psi, 2 Vol. Spc. ( HSC 7 / LSC 10 / HSR 5 / LSR 6 )

Shock: Fox Coil with Lights

Wheels: Race Face Turbine 29

Tires: Maxxis Assagai MaxxGrip DH , DHR2 2.4 DH, Cushcore XC in rear

Dropper: Fox Transfer 210mm shimmed to 190mm

Brakes: TRP DH EVO, 203mm rotors

Drivetrain: TRP EVO12, 165mm cranks, 34t chainring, 4iii powermeter

Bars: Race Face ERA, 40mm rise, 760mm

Stem: Race Face Turbine, 50mm

Grips: Ergon GDH, Supersoft

Saddle: Ergon SM Enduro, Large



Shock settings are from closed



Remi's bike is set in Position 4, the steepest option of the lot. This results in a 63.7° head angle.

His Medium frame is set in the long headset position, providing a reach figure of 463mm.

When asked about the electronic RAD shock and the bolt-on sensors, Remi's only response was "What shock? All I see are some blinking lights."

The Podium Gold 38 goes well with the TRP color theme.

50mm stem, 40mm rise bar cut to 760mm, and a computer mount to watch movies on the liasons.

Says prototype, but isn't. This is the new Transfer Fox released last month, with a healthy grip of electrical tape wrapped around it.

Digging for goods. The goods in question. Mastic tape, spare pads and cables, and plenty of zip ties are squirreled away in there.

Tidy cockpit, despite some extra buttons on the left-hand side.

Turbine alloy wheels for durability and feel, wrapped in DH tires and a small insert in the rear. TRP's EVO12 drivetrain.

These new rotors from TRP are said to have a 10% higher deceleration rate compared to the previous version. Remi runs them with the blue Performance Resin pads.

That's all for now - good luck to Remi this weekend.