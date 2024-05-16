Bike Check: Remi Gauvin's Rocky Mountain Altitude - Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024

With a new season underway, a refreshed race bike, and a few new sponsors in the mix, Remi Gauvin is looking to make his mark on the 2024 Enduro World Cup. The Canadian racer has seen solid results over the past few seasons, finishing 2023 in 20th overall. With a totally reinvented bike for this year's racing, he's hoping for more.
Far from the stock setup, he's running his Rocky Mountain Altitude with a variety of unique parts, with some unreleased Fox suspension, TRP drivetrain and brakes, and Race Face finishing kit. As I covered in the First Ride
, the bike has a ton of geometry and wheel size adjustments to be made, so it'll be interesting to see how various racers end up dialing in their specific builds.
Bike Details:
Frame: Altitude size M +5mm reach, Position 4
Fork: Fox 38 Grip X2, 104 psi, 2 Vol. Spc. ( HSC 7 / LSC 10 / HSR 5 / LSR 6 )
Shock: Fox Coil with Lights
Wheels: Race Face Turbine 29
Tires: Maxxis Assagai MaxxGrip DH , DHR2 2.4 DH, Cushcore XC in rear
Dropper: Fox Transfer 210mm shimmed to 190mm
Brakes: TRP DH EVO, 203mm rotors
Drivetrain: TRP EVO12, 165mm cranks, 34t chainring, 4iii powermeter
Bars: Race Face ERA, 40mm rise, 760mm
Stem: Race Face Turbine, 50mm
Grips: Ergon GDH, Supersoft
Saddle: Ergon SM Enduro, Large
Shock settings are from closed
When asked about the electronic RAD shock and the bolt-on sensors, Remi's only response was "What shock? All I see are some blinking lights."
50mm stem, 40mm rise bar cut to 760mm, and a computer mount to watch movies on the liasons.
