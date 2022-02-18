The most impressive mod I’ve ever made to any bike I’ve owned would be the 135mm Hope cranks. I first tried those with 27.5" wheels, which felt incredible. That made the rear end feel really long, harder to manual, and more effort to whip though. I could adjust my riding style to that setup, but I knew that if I used a smaller wheel on the back, it would put everything into proportion. The instance I dropped into the first corner with the 24" rear wheel it blew my mind.



Now, the BB sits 19mm lower than standard, but having the short cranks kind of equals out my body positioning. The benefit of having a central body position on such a low frame is mental. The bike accelerates quickly on both jumps and corners compared to 29" or even 27.5" wheeled bikes. Being built specifically for park riding I couldn’t ask for a better result! — Remy Morton