When we first reached out to Remy to get the details and thoughts behind his wildly unique park bike he was out of cellular range and digging deep in the bush for an upcoming video project that will no doubt leave you in awe of his silky style. The Queenstown local was an up-and-coming downhill racer until a massive crash at the 2017 Loose Fest reset his perspective on riding. After showcasing his skills on jump tracks and revisiting the monstrous jumps at other Fest Series stops, he quickly adapted his downhill bike to something more specific.
Remy specifically chooses to run shorter cranks, no transmission, and smaller wheels, even if that means searching the used market for old suspension forks. Major influences for these seemingly odd choices come from motocross, like a more centered stance and snappy handling wheels.
We chatted with Remy to find out more about why he rides such a particular bike setup and how he came to realize what components work best for him.
|The most impressive mod I’ve ever made to any bike I’ve owned would be the 135mm Hope cranks. I first tried those with 27.5" wheels, which felt incredible. That made the rear end feel really long, harder to manual, and more effort to whip though. I could adjust my riding style to that setup, but I knew that if I used a smaller wheel on the back, it would put everything into proportion. The instance I dropped into the first corner with the 24" rear wheel it blew my mind.
Now, the BB sits 19mm lower than standard, but having the short cranks kind of equals out my body positioning. The benefit of having a central body position on such a low frame is mental. The bike accelerates quickly on both jumps and corners compared to 29" or even 27.5" wheeled bikes. Being built specifically for park riding I couldn’t ask for a better result!—Remy Morton
|The suspension feels solid and slow, except once you’re up to pace it’s as planted as my race-tuned shock. It’s incredible.—Remy Morton
A 26" Maxxis Minion up front and a massive 3-inch wide 24" Duro DH tire makes this park sled a mini-mullet. The pressures are set to 40 and 45 psi front and rear. The rear tire is actually made for unicycles and the rim was retrieved from Whistler, but sat in his shed for seven years. Remy gives credit to the FAF Crew for pioneering this kind of setup. From the outside, it may come across as a bit of a dirt bag build, but there is plenty of logic behind it. The small rear wheel accelerates faster, making it less effort to pull up on jumps.
|I also have a massive appreciation for all of my sponsors for allowing me to be out of the ordinary and be myself! Huge love to you all!—Remy Morton
