close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless 26"/24" Mini-Mullet Park Bike

Feb 18, 2022
by Matt Beer  

BIKE CHECK
Remy Morton's
Commencal Furious
Photography by Scott Robb


When we first reached out to Remy to get the details and thoughts behind his wildly unique park bike he was out of cellular range and digging deep in the bush for an upcoming video project that will no doubt leave you in awe of his silky style. The Queenstown local was an up-and-coming downhill racer until a massive crash at the 2017 Loose Fest reset his perspective on riding. After showcasing his skills on jump tracks and revisiting the monstrous jumps at other Fest Series stops, he quickly adapted his downhill bike to something more specific.

Remy specifically chooses to run shorter cranks, no transmission, and smaller wheels, even if that means searching the used market for old suspension forks. Major influences for these seemingly odd choices come from motocross, like a more centered stance and snappy handling wheels.

We chatted with Remy to find out more about why he rides such a particular bike setup and how he came to realize what components work best for him.


Remy Morton
Age: 23
Height: 182 cm
Weight: 90 kg
Residence: Queenstown, NZ
Instagram:@remymorton

Commencal Furious Details

Frame: 2022 Commencal Furious, size medium, 200 mm travel
Fork: 2014 26" Fox 40, 203 mm travel, red spring
Shock: EXT Arma V3 shock, 550 spring - factory tuned
Controls: Chromag OSX bar 780 mm width, Director stem, & Overture saddle
Brakes: Hope Tech 3 V4, 200 mm floating rotors
Pedals: Chromag Dagga
Cranks: Hope Kids cranks 135 mm length w/Hope BB
Hubs: Hope Pro 4
Tires: Maxxis Minion 2.5" front, Duro DH 3.0" rear, tubes at 40/45 PSI F/R
Rims: We Are One Composites Coup 26” front, Sun Ringle Double Track 24” rear
More info: https://www.commencal-store.com

bigquotesThe most impressive mod I’ve ever made to any bike I’ve owned would be the 135mm Hope cranks. I first tried those with 27.5" wheels, which felt incredible. That made the rear end feel really long, harder to manual, and more effort to whip though. I could adjust my riding style to that setup, but I knew that if I used a smaller wheel on the back, it would put everything into proportion. The instance I dropped into the first corner with the 24" rear wheel it blew my mind.

Now, the BB sits 19mm lower than standard, but having the short cranks kind of equals out my body positioning. The benefit of having a central body position on such a low frame is mental. The bike accelerates quickly on both jumps and corners compared to 29" or even 27.5" wheeled bikes. Being built specifically for park riding I couldn’t ask for a better result!Remy Morton

Many hours went into polishing the crowns and stem to match the factory finish of the alloy frame.
Remy prefers Chromag's smaller 31.8 mm diameter combo. He's running an uncut, 25mm rise OSX bar and 47mm length Director stem. The bar roll is fairly neutral as he likes to align the vertical rise with the head angle.

Proflow Suspension helped to dial in the fork settings specifically for predictability over jumps. Remy is running a red spring, the firmest available, and the rebound is fully closed. He tried using offset bushings on the shock to revert the geometry to the stock 27.5" wheeled setup, but preferred the lower, planted ride height.

bigquotesThe suspension feels solid and slow, except once you’re up to pace it’s as planted as my race-tuned shock. It’s incredible.Remy Morton

EXT's Arma downhill shock gets a custom tune and a 550 lb spring to absorb huge impacts. Remy says that when you sit on the shock it feels like a slope bike - slow and solid.

Even the hanger has been removed for the odd grind and a 4-cross spoke lacing pattern on the rear wheel increases the lateral stiffness.

Remy found that a rubber stopper used on some slopestyle bikes to keep the cranks in place caused too much friction to move about the bike in the air. The shorter length makes relocating the pedals more natural for foot-off dangles too.

135mm length Hope Kids cranks help to keep Remy's stance square, closer to a motocross bike. He says it's the most significant component that has changed the ride feel.

A 26" Maxxis Minion up front and a massive 3-inch wide 24" Duro DH tire makes this park sled a mini-mullet. The pressures are set to 40 and 45 psi front and rear. The rear tire is actually made for unicycles and the rim was retrieved from Whistler, but sat in his shed for seven years. Remy gives credit to the FAF Crew for pioneering this kind of setup. From the outside, it may come across as a bit of a dirt bag build, but there is plenty of logic behind it. The small rear wheel accelerates faster, making it less effort to pull up on jumps.

Between Remy's incredibly specific chromed-out bike, a Red Bull helmet, and exposed tattooed legs with tall white socks, it's impossible to mistake him for any other rider out there.

bigquotesI also have a massive appreciation for all of my sponsors for allowing me to be out of the ordinary and be myself! Huge love to you all!Remy Morton


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Remy Morton


Must Read This Week
Review: Starling Spur - No Derailleur, No Worries?
70181 views
Video & Update: Bull Charges Multiple Riders at Long Distance Off Road Event
62419 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral 125 - A Trail Bike With Enduro Geometry
52816 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - February 2022
48698 views
Opinion: Nobody is Talking About 1 of the Most Interesting Team Moves of the Winter
39610 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Far Do You Drive to Ride?
39538 views
Vali Höll to Race EWS & 4 Other Surprises From the EWS Team Release
32972 views
Video: Manufacturing & Building Guy Martin's New Orange Five Evo
32135 views

61 Comments

  • 36 3
 This is the coolest looking bike I've seen in a while. It speaks volumes about Remy's skill and confidence that he doesn't even feel the need to put in the odd pedal stroke here and there for speed adjustment.
  • 3 1
 Fricken beautiful bike. I'll get yelled at for saying the silhouette reminds me of a TUES, but I hope the guy who comes along to lament the lack of water bottle cage bosses gets even more DVs
  • 30 1
 But how does it climb?
  • 6 2
 chair lift lol
  • 4 0
 ...on your shoulder...
  • 24 2
 Ah, we made a full circle.
  • 3 0
 Yup!!! I love my 24 inch 3.0 Gazzaloddi’s on Double Wides with tubes. Truly feels like a dirtbike in the corners. I wish I could get some new ones.
  • 22 1
 I can see selling a bike like this would be a Big Hit
  • 3 0
 the BH is such a fun bike.
  • 16 0
 Therapist: Tell me your darkest thoughts?

Me: 24 aint dead?!!!!
  • 1 0
 *meag doom*
  • 15 1
 Why have cranks at all? Why not just pedals right onto the bb?
  • 42 2
 Because crank flips.
  • 3 0
 Keeps his feet still a bit staggered so he can do those crazy inverted table/nacs!
  • 3 0
 "KIDS" 135mm cranks - CVLT AF
  • 8 0
 Helps in the corners to have cranks...
  • 4 0
 a mountain scooter then!
  • 8 1
 Here’s to the dreamers
  • 6 0
 We were on to something back in 1999.
  • 6 0
 26 forever! Or 24! Or something.
  • 6 0
 Big kids strider bike. Fargin love it.
  • 1 0
 Damn Remy had to go and one up Neko on doing something different. Absolutely love what these guys are doing. But particularly Remy's because it flies so much in the face of these trends that are really starting to creep into the market and completely change it, as opposed to add more options. Specialized doesn't even have a full 275 full suspension bike now. Same with Scott, I think. In an age of 26 aint dead slowly becoming 275 aint dead... Remy says 24 aint dead. Legend.
  • 6 1
 Bender would approve
  • 1 0
 Seams like you’d want some drag on the cranks so when you take a foot off for a flat corner or switch your feet they wouldn’t try to blow off. Like a steerer damper for your crank. Maybe overnighted the BB?
  • 4 0
 It sounds like you have a BMX background… Wink
  • 1 1
 Why not try a moto-style setup with foot pegs? I always wondered how a bike would feel with your feet centered with the bottom bracket/no offset. It would take a bit of fabrication, but surely this is the bike to test this out on
  • 2 0
 There's a Commencal Supreme like that on Vital. Google commencal unchained 29, it's pretty wild.
  • 3 0
 this setup makes me happy
  • 3 0
 Now THAT's a damn bike check. Just about splownged in my pants.
  • 3 0
 That rear wheel probably has zero flex.
  • 4 1
 All EXT shocks are custom tuned btw
  • 2 0
 Reminds me of the Russians and their Monster T's but on a current geometry frame.
  • 3 0
 I love it. So sweet to see a FAF style bike built like this
  • 4 0
 Yeah now I want a bike check of the FAF marlboro red bike!
  • 2 0
 Oh, that alu finish... so gorgeous. Sad it can be clear coated and it's a pain when you need to clean up
  • 2 0
 Somebody please give the gentleman a single speed hub and have those flanges where they belong. Bikes rule.
  • 1 0
 Or why not just make it a single speed altogether? Guess cause then it wouldn't be as unique! But definitely seems much more practical without compromising the simplicity of the build.
  • 1 0
 Lowers are not polished, eh? I guess they are magnesium but I thought someone's done it.
  • 2 0
 This is really making me regret no doing my build with all silver parts
  • 2 0
 That's thinking!
  • 2 0
 Pure filth ya mongrel !
  • 1 0
 Im ready to see Remy smash some sit down corners!
  • 1 0
 Wow! This thing is wild!! I need to some video of this thing shredding
  • 1 0
 specialised big hit anyone
  • 1 0
 Sunringle rear wheel, but with WAO stickers?
  • 1 0
 Does he have a BMX background?
  • 1 0
 Best shit I've seen on pinkbike in a minute. Love it
  • 1 0
 Rad build! More like this one Pb!
  • 1 0
 Modern chrome Bighit? I love it!
  • 1 0
 No chain, why even bother with cranks?
  • 1 0
 Still high-pivot or no?
  • 1 0
 "WHAT YEAR IS IT"
  • 1 0
 26" ain't dead
  • 1 0
 FKNG RAD
  • 1 0
 Love it
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009948
Mobile Version of Website