Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless Specialized Demo 8

As one of the most stylish riders out there, Remy Morton has signed with Specialized bikes and brought along his ultra-personalized set up to his Demo 8 park bike. The new relationship with Specialized, and their Soil Searching program, fits well with Remy as he runs his own trail building business called "Flux Trail", and so the frame receives a custom paint job.



Remy is running a mullet set up, but not the one you see most commonly around your local trail center - this is a 26" front, 24" rear wheel combo. It's hard to glance over the massive 3" wide rear tire, which he says, remains stable in the air while allowing him to move the bike in ways that weren't possible before.



The pressures are set well above what you find in downhill race bikes. The front tire has 35 psi and the rear has a whopping 40 psi to keep things rolling fast as well as avoiding squirming when blasting up the face of massive jumps. The fork pressure is set to its maximum 120 psi and a stiff 600 lb coil spring is called upon for the DHX2 shock.



You’ll also notice that the bike is set up chainless. A custom-machined cassette body allows for the occasional grind and also saves weight over a chain, derailleur, and cassette. On top of that, he’s running mega short 135 mm kids cranks from Hope Tech for a more natural and centered riding stance.





Remy Morton

Age: 24

Height: 182 cm

Weight: 90 kg

Residence: Queenstown, NZ

Instagram: @remymorton

