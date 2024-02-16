Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless Specialized Demo 8

As one of the most stylish riders out there, Remy Morton has signed with Specialized bikes and brought along his ultra-personalized set up to his Demo 8 park bike. The new relationship with Specialized, and their Soil Searching program, fits well with Remy as he runs his own trail building business called "Flux Trail", and so the frame receives a custom paint job.
Remy is running a mullet set up, but not the one you see most commonly around your local trail center - this is a 26" front, 24" rear wheel combo. It's hard to glance over the massive 3" wide rear tire, which he says, remains stable in the air while allowing him to move the bike in ways that weren't possible before.
The pressures are set well above what you find in downhill race bikes. The front tire has 35 psi and the rear has a whopping 40 psi to keep things rolling fast as well as avoiding squirming when blasting up the face of massive jumps. The fork pressure is set to its maximum 120 psi and a stiff 600 lb coil spring is called upon for the DHX2 shock.
You’ll also notice that the bike is set up chainless. A custom-machined cassette body allows for the occasional grind and also saves weight over a chain, derailleur, and cassette. On top of that, he’s running mega short 135 mm kids cranks from Hope Tech for a more natural and centered riding stance.
|I’ve got some personal trauma from riding too fast at things, removing the drivetrain eliminates most chances of questioning my speed and trying to go faster. This also makes me build with flow in mind, not being able to pedal means that everything needs to be built to perfection to roll through as it sits.—Remy Morton
Bike Details:
Frame: Specialized Demo 8, S3 size, (Soil Searching paint)
Fork: Marzocchi bomber 58, 120 psi (Soil Searching paint)
Shock: Fox DHX2, 600 lb spring
Wheels: Sun Ringle Double Wide rims, Hope Pro 5 hubs w/chainless driver
Tires: front - Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5x26”, 35 PSI, rear - Duro Razorback 3.0x24”, 40 psi
Brakes: Hope Tech 4 V4 brakes (Flux Trail engraved)
Cranks: Hope Evo Kids, 135 mm length
Drivetrain: N/A
Bars: Chromag Fubar OSX bars, 780 mm width
Stem: Chromag Director stem
Grips: Sensus Swayze lock-on
Pedals: Chromag Dagga
Saddle/post: Chromag Overture LTD/Thomson post
Additional: Hope head set, bottom bracket, and seat clamp
|As jumps get bigger each year, air draft has become a huge factor to account for also, when in the air having smaller surface area (wheels) actually helps me manage the Angular momentum quite a lot which might sound funny, but it works for me haha! I also like running as heavy wheels as possible as it also helps with this factor and plants the bike at high speed. although my rims are 20-years old they still ride like a dream laced to fresh hope hubs!—Remy Morton
|Having short cranks gives your body much better posture and creates a lot more central body weight. This allows you to pump much better. Having a chainless specific rear hub means there is zero drag from any engagement points or chain tension and the small wheels accommodate this set up to roll much quicker.—Remy Morton
Chromag's Dagga pedals have a lethal grip. Those are bolted to short 135 mm Hope Kids cranks. Chains are unnecessary equipment here.
|People often think that not being able to pedal would be a huge inconvenience but in today's age with enduro bikes filling such a large portion of disciplines and bike parks being so accessible, if owning a downhill bike is still a necessity in your life it’s pretty rare you actually need to pedal.—Remy Morton
