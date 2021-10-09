Bike Check: Revel's LoveYourBrain Fundraiser Ranger - Sea Otter 2021

Revel Bikes has teamed up with the LoveYourBrain Foundation, a nonprofit that provides programs and resources to improve the quality of life for people affected by traumatic brain injuries, for the third year running to raffle off a custom Revel. This year, the prize bike is a Revel Ranger, the Colorado brand's 115 mm full suspension XC 29er in a custom 'LoveYourBrain purple' colorway.
The bike is built up with help from Revel's friends over at SRAM, RockShox, Industry Nine, Endless Bike Co, WTB, Maxxis, and of course Revel's sister companies Revel Wheels and Why Cycles. The fundraiser will run through all of October, with entries for sale here
for $5 each. All of the money raised - a $100,000 goal - will go directly to the LoveYourBrain Foundation, the raffle is open worldwide, and Revel will build up a version in whatever size the winner needs.
We caught up with Revel at Sea Otter to check out the bike.
Shifting tasks are covered by SRAM AXS XX1.
No detail is left untouched. An Endless Bike Co chainring matches the Industry Nine and SRAM rainbow parts beautifully.
I only went there to find out if it is open internationally. Is it? That wasn't really clear.
