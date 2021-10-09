Bike Check: Revel's LoveYourBrain Fundraiser Ranger - Sea Otter 2021

Oct 9, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

BIKE CHECK
The LoveYourBrain Fundraiser
Revel Ranger
Photography by Trevor Lyden

Revel Bikes has teamed up with the LoveYourBrain Foundation, a nonprofit that provides programs and resources to improve the quality of life for people affected by traumatic brain injuries, for the third year running to raffle off a custom Revel. This year, the prize bike is a Revel Ranger, the Colorado brand's 115 mm full suspension XC 29er in a custom 'LoveYourBrain purple' colorway.

The bike is built up with help from Revel's friends over at SRAM, RockShox, Industry Nine, Endless Bike Co, WTB, Maxxis, and of course Revel's sister companies Revel Wheels and Why Cycles. The fundraiser will run through all of October, with entries for sale here for $5 each. All of the money raised - a $100,000 goal - will go directly to the LoveYourBrain Foundation, the raffle is open worldwide, and Revel will build up a version in whatever size the winner needs.

We caught up with Revel at Sea Otter to check out the bike.


A RockShox SID Ultimate is paired with a SID Luxe Ultimate for top-end, lightweight suspension. Those wheels are from Revel Bikes' sister company Revel Wheels, which makes fully recyclable carbon wheels in the USA.
Details
Frame: Revel Ranger
Shock: RockShox SID Luxe Ultimate
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate
Wheels: Revel RW27 rims on Industry Nine Hydra hubs
Tires: Maxxis Dissector F & R
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 AXS with Endless Bike Co chainring
Brakes: SRAM G2 Ultimate
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS
Cockpit: Why Cycles Titanium Handlebars with Industry Nine A35 stem
Saddle: Custom WTB Volt
More info about the Ranger: Revel Ranger
More info about LoveYourBrain: LoveYourBrain Foundation


Shifting tasks are covered by SRAM AXS XX1.

Industry Nine pitched in that A31 stem, and yep, it's holding a Why Cycles titanium handlebar.
SRAM held nothing back on those G2 Ultimate brakes, with titanium oil slick bolts up front and that refined caliper, making it SRAM's lightest four-piston brake ever. Industry Nine is also to thank for those purple Hydra hubs.

No detail is left untouched. An Endless Bike Co chainring matches the Industry Nine and SRAM rainbow parts beautifully.

The RW27 set, Revel's medium-width rim option with (you guessed it) an internal width of 27 mm is mounted with Maxxis Dissectors front and rear.


Posted In:
Contests and Deals Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Revel Bikes Revel Ranger Sea Otter Sea Otter 2021 Sea Otter Classic


11 Comments

  • 2 0
 Maybe I shouldn't be saying this because I think everyone should donate to a great cause. It seems a little odd that you can enter without donating according to the rules page.

I only went there to find out if it is open internationally. Is it? That wasn't really clear.
  • 2 0
 Obviously, it shows how shallow I am, but, it's beautiful.
  • 2 1
 Not a huge Rockshox fan, but this bike looks clean. and for a good cause.
  • 2 0
 Unfortunate scratch on the fork, maybe a shipping error
  • 2 0
 @wburnes: ha, good catch. Maybe it’ll buff out.
  • 1 0
 Not the #GrimDonut. Where’s THAT raffle—I’d be in for that.
  • 1 0
 I feel like it NEEDS EE Wings to compliment the bars.
  • 1 0
 I had issues from concussions. I donate to them periodically
  • 2 1
 That is a pretty bike
  • 1 0
 Very nice
  • 1 4
 Sick brown and purple color scheme. lol

