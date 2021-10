Bike Check: Revel's LoveYourBrain Fundraiser Ranger - Sea Otter 2021

A RockShox SID Ultimate is paired with a SID Luxe Ultimate for top-end, lightweight suspension. Those wheels are from Revel Bikes' sister company Revel Wheels, which makes fully recyclable carbon wheels in the USA. Details

Frame: Revel Ranger

Shock: RockShox SID Luxe Ultimate

Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate

Wheels: Revel RW27 rims on Industry Nine Hydra hubs

Tires: Maxxis Dissector F & R

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 AXS with Endless Bike Co chainring

Brakes: SRAM G2 Ultimate

Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS

Cockpit: Why Cycles Titanium Handlebars with Industry Nine A35 stem

Saddle: Custom WTB Volt

More info about the Ranger: Revel Ranger

More info about LoveYourBrain: LoveYourBrain Foundation

Shifting tasks are covered by SRAM AXS XX1.

Industry Nine pitched in that A31 stem, and yep, it's holding a Why Cycles titanium handlebar. SRAM held nothing back on those G2 Ultimate brakes, with titanium oil slick bolts up front and that refined caliper, making it SRAM's lightest four-piston brake ever. Industry Nine is also to thank for those purple Hydra hubs.

No detail is left untouched. An Endless Bike Co chainring matches the Industry Nine and SRAM rainbow parts beautifully.

The RW27 set, Revel's medium-width rim option with (you guessed it) an internal width of 27 mm is mounted with Maxxis Dissectors front and rear.

Revel Bikes has teamed up with the LoveYourBrain Foundation, a nonprofit that provides programs and resources to improve the quality of life for people affected by traumatic brain injuries, for the third year running to raffle off a custom Revel. This year, the prize bike is a Revel Ranger, the Colorado brand's 115 mm full suspension XC 29er in a custom 'LoveYourBrain purple' colorway.The bike is built up with help from Revel's friends over at SRAM, RockShox, Industry Nine, Endless Bike Co, WTB, Maxxis, and of course Revel's sister companies Revel Wheels and Why Cycles. The fundraiser will run through all of October, with entries for sale here for $5 each. All of the money raised - a $100,000 goal - will go directly to the LoveYourBrain Foundation, the raffle is open worldwide, and Revel will build up a version in whatever size the winner needs.We caught up with Revel at Sea Otter to check out the bike.