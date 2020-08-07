Bike Check: Rhys Verner's 3 Bikes of Crankworx Summer Series

Crankworx Summer Series is a unique event in lots of respects. Riders that live in BC, no spectators, but most interestingly of all, athletes are competing in four disciplines - downhill, enduro, dual slalom and air DH. As a result, we saw an array of different bikes at Silver Star, with some riders using the same bike all week and others having a fleet of 3 bikes to switch between. This time, we're taking a look at Rhys Verner's 3 Kona bikes: his Process 153 enduro bike, Operator downhill bike and Process 111 slalom bike.
Details Height
5'11" / 180cmWeight
160 lb / 72.5 kgAge
23Hometown
Squamish, British Columbia, CanadaInstagram @rhys_verner
|All bikes have ODI grips and HT pedals which are your two contact points. It takes a minute or two but once I've done a half lap, I'm used to the bike. They all use SRAM brakes and RockShox suspension so it's pretty easy to swap between the bikes.—Rhys Verner
Process 111
Dual Slalom Bike
|It's actually Connor Fearon's bike. Kona had built it up for Connor to race Dual Slalom at Crankworx Whistler last summer and instead of taking it back to Australia, they just left it at my house in Squamish. So we just happened to have it and then this whole Crankworx thing happened and it worked out great as it was at my house so now Miranda and I can use it. It's pretty ridiculously dialled.—Rhys Verner
Frame: Kona Process 111 Medium
Fork: Rockshox Pike Ultimate 130mm
Shock: Rockshox Monarch 111mm
Seatpost: Deity Retina
Wheels: Enve M730 Wheels with Chris King hubs
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF, 2.5 WT, EXO Casing, 25psi front. Maxxis Minion Semi Slick, 2.5 WT, DH Casing, 30psi rear.
Saddle: Deity Sidetrack
Cranks: SRAM X01 170mm
Bars: Deity Black Label 760mm
Stem: Deity Copperhead 50mm
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH 7 Speed
Pedals: HT T1
Grips: ODI Elite Flow
A semi-slick Minion keeps the bike rolling as fast as possible and an EXO casing Minion DHF kept the weight down.
Kona Operator
Downhill Bike
[QUOTE author=Rhys Verner"]This year I rode my DH bike a bit more often even before I knew Crankworx was happening. I lived on Vancouver Island while attending University so put in quite a few Prevost laps out there, they're like the best downhill trails I've ever ridden. I try to get out there and chase Finn around, so I definitely felt fairly comfortable on the downhill bike before coming here.[/QUOTE]
Frame: Kona Operator Size Large, flip chips set to max length
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, 124 psi, 2 tokens, 1 click HSC, 5 clicks LSC from closed
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH, 425lb spring
Seatpost: Deity Retina
Wheels: Enve M930 with Chris King Hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 2.5 WT, DH Casing + ZK, 24psi front. Maxxis Minion DHR II, 2.5 WT, DH Casing + ZK, XC Cushcore, 27psi rear.
Saddle: Deity Sidetrack
Cranks: SRAM X01 170mm
Bars: Deity Black Label 770mm
Stem: Deity Intake 50mm
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, 220mm rotors
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH
Pedals: HT X2
Grips: ODI Elite Flow
Kona Process 153
Enduro and Air DH Bike
Frame: Kona Process 29 Size Large
Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, 41 psi, 3 tokens, 1 click HSC, 5 clicks LSC, neutral rebound
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate with Meg Neg, 6 clicks LSC, neutral rebound
Seatpost: SRAM AXS
Wheels: Enve M730 with Chris King Hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 2.5, Double Down, 24 psi front. Maxxis DHR II, 2.4, Double Down, XC Cush Core 26 psi rear.
Saddle: Deity Speedtrap
Cranks: SRAM X01
Bars: OneUp Carbon Bar, 770mm
Stem: OneUp Stem 35mm
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, 220mm rear disc, 200mm front
Drivetrain: SRAM AXS, 34 tooth chain ring
Pedals: HT X2
Grips: ODI Elite Flow
An interesting touch on Rhys' set up was that he runs the lower paddle on the left and right AXS shifters as the gears, and the upper paddle on the gear shifter as the dropper. Quite the mod.
