Bike Check: Rhys Verner's 3 Bikes of Crankworx Summer Series

Details

Height 5'11" / 180cm

Weight 160 lb / 72.5 kg

Age 23

Hometown Squamish, British Columbia, Canada

Instagram @rhys_verner

All bikes have ODI grips and HT pedals which are your two contact points. It takes a minute or two but once I've done a half lap, I'm used to the bike. They all use SRAM brakes and RockShox suspension so it's pretty easy to swap between the bikes. — Rhys Verner

Process 111

Dual Slalom Bike

It's actually Connor Fearon's bike. Kona had built it up for Connor to race Dual Slalom at Crankworx Whistler last summer and instead of taking it back to Australia, they just left it at my house in Squamish. So we just happened to have it and then this whole Crankworx thing happened and it worked out great as it was at my house so now Miranda and I can use it. It's pretty ridiculously dialled. — Rhys Verner

Frame: Kona Process 111 Medium

Fork: Rockshox Pike Ultimate 130mm

Shock: Rockshox Monarch 111mm

Seatpost: Deity Retina

Wheels: Enve M730 Wheels with Chris King hubs

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF, 2.5 WT, EXO Casing, 25psi front. Maxxis Minion Semi Slick, 2.5 WT, DH Casing, 30psi rear.

Saddle: Deity Sidetrack

Cranks: SRAM X01 170mm

Bars: Deity Black Label 760mm

Stem: Deity Copperhead 50mm

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH 7 Speed

Pedals: HT T1

Grips: ODI Elite Flow



Despite not being a frame Kona manufacture anymore, they keep some Process 111s for Dual Slalom riders and swap out 29" wheels for 27.5".

A semi-slick Minion keeps the bike rolling as fast as possible and an EXO casing Minion DHF kept the weight down.

Small and compact 7 speed cassette and shiny Chris King hubs to match the frame and pedals.

Rhys was running high PSI and almost max rebound.

Kona Operator

Downhill Bike

Frame: Kona Operator Size Large, flip chips set to max length

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, 124 psi, 2 tokens, 1 click HSC, 5 clicks LSC from closed

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH, 425lb spring

Seatpost: Deity Retina

Wheels: Enve M930 with Chris King Hubs

Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 2.5 WT, DH Casing + ZK, 24psi front. Maxxis Minion DHR II, 2.5 WT, DH Casing + ZK, XC Cushcore, 27psi rear.

Saddle: Deity Sidetrack

Cranks: SRAM X01 170mm

Bars: Deity Black Label 770mm

Stem: Deity Intake 50mm

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, 220mm rotors

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH

Pedals: HT X2

Grips: ODI Elite Flow



Rhys had both the headset and chainstay adjustments set to max length.

Big 220mm rotors for all the stopping power.

Enve M90 wheels and added ZK armor in the tires for the sharp rocks of interior BC.

Kona Process 153

Enduro and Air DH Bike

Frame: Kona Process 29 Size Large

Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, 41 psi, 3 tokens, 1 click HSC, 5 clicks LSC, neutral rebound

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate with Meg Neg, 6 clicks LSC, neutral rebound

Seatpost: SRAM AXS

Wheels: Enve M730 with Chris King Hubs

Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 2.5, Double Down, 24 psi front. Maxxis DHR II, 2.4, Double Down, XC Cush Core 26 psi rear.

Saddle: Deity Speedtrap

Cranks: SRAM X01

Bars: OneUp Carbon Bar, 770mm

Stem: OneUp Stem 35mm

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, 220mm rear disc, 200mm front

Drivetrain: SRAM AXS, 34 tooth chain ring

Pedals: HT X2

Grips: ODI Elite Flow



Rhys has been riding Kona Bikes for a number of years and kept with them after switching from XC to enduro.

An interesting touch on Rhys' set up was that he runs the lower paddle on the left and right AXS shifters as the gears, and the upper paddle on the gear shifter as the dropper. Quite the mod.

Meg Neg can on Rhy's shock to increase negative air space and keep the shock supple.

All of Rhys' bikes run on Chris King hubs.

Big 220mm rotor on the front of the Enduro bike.

Oil slick AXS.

Custom handguards for 'Verner the Burner'.

Crankworx Summer Series is a unique event in lots of respects. Riders that live in BC, no spectators, but most interestingly of all, athletes are competing in four disciplines - downhill, enduro, dual slalom and air DH. As a result, we saw an array of different bikes at Silver Star, with some riders using the same bike all week and others having a fleet of 3 bikes to switch between. This time, we're taking a look at Rhys Verner's 3 Kona bikes: his Process 153 enduro bike, Operator downhill bike and Process 111 slalom bike.[QUOTE author=Rhys Verner"]This year I rode my DH bike a bit more often even before I knew Crankworx was happening. I lived on Vancouver Island while attending University so put in quite a few Prevost laps out there, they're like the best downhill trails I've ever ridden. I try to get out there and chase Finn around, so I definitely felt fairly comfortable on the downhill bike before coming here.[/QUOTE]