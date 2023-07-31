Bike Check: Rhys Verner's Forbidden Druid Enduro Race Build

Jul 31, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
Rhys Verner's

Forbidden Druid


Rhys Verner has continued to climb the ranks on the world stage aboard what many would consider to be a trail bike, nabbing his first Enduro World Cup win in Leogang, Austria back in June of this season. On the final day of Crankworx Whistler 2023, Rhys went on to take second place at the Canadian Enduro National Championship with his Forbidden Druid. The 130mm travel bike is designed for everyday trail riding, but Rhys prefers this over the brand's 150mm slugger, the Dreadnought. With a background in cross-country racing, Rhys says that the 130mm of high-pivot rear wheel suspension works for his needs.

For the Druid to endure long descents, Rhys has installed a stout RockShox ZEB set to 160mm of travel and DH-worthy wheels. On top of choosing a shorter travel bike, he's riding the size medium frame with a 460mm reach, despite measuring in at 180cm tall. Oftentimes, riders of this caliber tend to choose the maneuverability of a shorter wheelbase bike in tight corners over the stability of lengthy frames that give average riders confidence at high speeds.
photo

Rhys Verner

Age: 26
Hometown: Squamish, Canada
Height: 180 cm / 5'11"
Weight: 78 kg / 172 lb
Instagram: @rhys_verner

Scouring over the rest of the bike revealed unique shifting controls and de-badged goodies from SRAM and RockShox.

Rhys and team manager, Mathieu Dupelle, were gracious enough to give me five minutes to squirrel away the bike to photograph after the mid-race pit stop.


Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
Forbidden Druid Details

Frame: Forbidden Druid, size MD
Fork: RockShox Zeb, 160mm travel, 73 psi
Shock: RockShox prototype air shock, 187 psi
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis DH 11 carbon 29" rims, Chris King Boost 6-bolt hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 29x2.5 front, DHR II 29x2.4 rear
Inserts: Cushcore Pro (rear only)
Shifting: SRAM XX SL AXS
Drivetrain: SRAM SL AXS T-Type, XX1 170mm cranks w/ 32-tooth ring, powermeter, MRP G5 custom guide
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Brakes: SRAM prototype levers and calipers, 200mm rotors F&R
Controls: Deity Blacklabel 25mm rise bar, Deity Copperhead 50mm length, 31.8mm clamp stem, Deity Supracush grips, LoamLab Counterpunch bar ends
Saddle & Post: Fizik Alpaca, RockShox Reverb AXS 170mm
Weight: 16.8 kg / 37.0 lb
More info: forbiddenbike.com

Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
RockShox surprised Rhys with this custom-painted Zeb fork after snatching first place at the Leogang Enduro World Cup. Rhys has bumped up the suggested fork travel on his Druid to 160mm. He's set the pressure to 73 psi with 1 volume spacer for the Whistler Canadian Enduro round. Both the rebound and low-speed compression are 8 clicks from closed. The high-speed compression adjuster is set to the middle position, or 2 clicks from closed.

Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
A Blackbox decal on the large volume air shock signifies a prototype from RockShox. The only detail that was shared was the air pressure.

Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
Shiny Chris King Hubs are laced to Synthesis DH 11 carbon rims.

Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
The team has had phenomenal success with these rims but Rhys prefers double-butted spokes in the rear wheel. Mathieu says that this provides a stiffer wheel flex versus bladed spokes.

Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
DH casing Assegai and DHR II tires are the call for the variable surfaces here in Whistler. A dry summer was mixed up earlier in the week by some much needed showers. A Cushcore Pro insert is installed in the rear tire and set to 26 psi. The front tire rolls at 23 psi.

Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
Another look at the proto shock and an overview of the SRAM XX SL T-Type drivetrain. There's a custom MRP G5 skid plate and lower pulley wheel, plus an extra secure, 3D printed chain guide for the idler.

Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
The XX1 carbon crankset houses a power meter in the spindle to read Rhys' efforts out there. The crank arms are 170mm long and have a 32-tooth chainring mounted for this race.

Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
Hiding behind the 10-52-tooth cassette is a prototype 4-piston SRAM brake caliper.

Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
A side profile of the gigantic prototype caliper. Rhys has 200mm rotors installed on the front and rear wheels here in Whistler.
photo
Further investigation of the Druid dropouts looks like it could use SRAM's patented direct brake mount.

Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
Along with the proto calipers comes new levers too. These look identical to Code Stealth master cylinders that lack the machined face finish.

Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
A closed look at the controls. Rhys says that the Counterpunch bar ends have saved his pinky fingers countless times. A fresh Sharpie marker treatment blocked out any lettering on the levers. Zoom in far enough and you might be able to read the wise advice printed on the bleed screw.

Forbidden Druid Whistler Crankworx Enduro
Deity takes care of steering controls and touch points. Rhys cuts the 25mm rise bars to 770mm and is using 25mm of spacers underneath the 50mm long stem. The Blacklabel alloy bar is a 31.8mm clamp diameter and the Supracush grips are 34mm thick. The plastic end of the grips are trimmed off to accommodate the Counterpunch bar ends that use a collet-style wedge to hold them in place.

photo
If you tried to steal Rhys' bike, you'd probably be punched by the saddle or shift into the wrong gear. He has the AXS shifter pods set up in an unconventional way. Both upper buttons activate the dropper post, while the lower buttons control the shifting; left for up the cassette, right for down the cassette. Come to think about it, this makes sense too, since the orientation of the buttons match the lateral movement of the derailleur.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Forbidden Forbidden Druid Rhys Verner Crankworx Whistler 2023


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
279 articles
Report
