Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018

A few weeks ago, we did a bike check
on Richie Rude's still camouflaged SB150. Now in all its turquoise glory and basking in the win at this weekend's EWS in Ainsa, Spain, here some more details.
Safety first. A flat on an EWS stage can make or break a race... or a season.
The old ruins of Ainsa and Rude's new SB150 - A stark contrast.
Stages keeping track of the stages while OneUp Component's EDC tool stashes neatly in the steerer tube.
Maxxis rubber showing the wear from Ainsa's unforgiving tracks.
Rude runs a full Shimano drivetrain. Word is he's loving the new XTR but still working out some crank-length issues before he makes the switch.
Color matched decals on the Fox Float X2 shock.
Yeti's Switch Infinity system seems to have performed well for Rude this weekend.
Although he wasn't physically present in Ainsa this weekend, Jared Graves was in everyone's thoughts. #STRENGTHforJARED
@nuttypoolog just wait, the short crank front for optimized efficiency and PRs will now get you anytime.
