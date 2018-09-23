PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS

Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018

Sep 23, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  

Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike
BIKE CHECK
Richie Rude's
Yeti SB150
Photography by Dave Trumpore


A few weeks ago, we did a bike check on Richie Rude's still camouflaged SB150. Now in all its turquoise glory and basking in the win at this weekend's EWS in Ainsa, Spain, here some more details.


Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike
Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike
Safety first. A flat on an EWS stage can make or break a race... or a season.

Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike
The old ruins of Ainsa and Rude's new SB150 - A stark contrast.

Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike
Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike
Stages keeping track of the stages while OneUp Component's EDC tool stashes neatly in the steerer tube.

Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike
Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike
Maxxis rubber showing the wear from Ainsa's unforgiving tracks.

Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike
Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike
Rude runs a full Shimano drivetrain. Word is he's loving the new XTR but still working out some crank-length issues before he makes the switch.

Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike
Color matched decals on the Fox Float X2 shock.

Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike
Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike
Yeti's Switch Infinity system seems to have performed well for Rude this weekend.

Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike

Richie Rude SB150 - Ainsa EWS Winning Bike
Although he wasn't physically present in Ainsa this weekend, Jared Graves was in everyone's thoughts. #STRENGTHforJARED


13 Comments

  • + 5
 The bike also won first place in the "most difficult linkage to clean" category.
  • - 4
flag Trailstunter (21 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 The more parts the easier it will break and the more expensive it get's...
  • + 2
 Wonder what crank length he uses? I still prefer 175 but all the new bikes seem to have dropped to 170 as the bbs have got lower..
  • + 2
 I have 3 XC rides on my new 170mm cranks, and I honestly can't really notice a difference other than way less pedal strikes. I've been on 175mm for...... 25+ years? It's really not bad. I think I like it!
  • + 1
 More like the stages power meter are not available for XTR M9100 yet.
  • + 1
 @nuttypoolog: I did 2 rides on my new 170 cranks and it feels awkward, especially when cranking full power. Last bike I had with 170 is 25 years ago, roadbike. Exaxtly the same feel. But: no pedal strikes so far.
  • + 1
 My race BMX came with 180 cranks. Apparently unrideable! Took me 10 days to dare to make the first full stroke. I built up to it in case my knee was to explode.
@nuttypoolog just wait, the short crank front for optimized efficiency and PRs will now get you anytime.
  • + 2
 "Maxxis rubber showing the wear from Ainsa's unforgiving tracks." And Rude's unforgiving riding lol.
  • + 1
 But wait! "Richie can't be winning on a 29er because they suck!" "SB6 is a real man's bike"
  • + 2
 Bet yeti are overjoyed you photo'd the way the cable rubs the linkage
  • + 1
 Interesting he went back to saint brakes.
  • + 1
 #fastfitty
  • - 1
 Switch Infinity integration is so ugly. So much carbon surfaces in the bottom bracket/seat tube area.

