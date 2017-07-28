Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
PINKBIKE TECH
Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Round 6, Aspen, Colorado
Jul 27, 2017
by
Richard Cunningham
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Richie Rude's Yeti SB 5.5
Fox Float X2 shock and custom tube strap printed with the EWS champion colors.
With stages topping near 10,000 feet, Rude is smart to use a bail-out cog.
OneUp's new in-the-steerer-tube tool kit.
Shimano Saint brake levers.
Discreet front fender and Maxxis Minion DHF tire - everyone is hoping for sun, but planning for yet another EWS mudbath.
Shimano XTR crankset with a 32t OneUp chainring and bashguard/top guide.
Grip tape on the Fox Transfer dropper lever.
Old school electrical tape instead of shrink wrap to keep the cables neat.
MENTIONS:
@yeticycles
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Giant Reign Advanced 2018 - First Ride
79838 views
Danny Hart Crashes at UK DH National Champs
61590 views
Deathgrip: Brendog and Ratboy Shred the Best Track Ever - Video
52070 views
Graphic: Broke My Ankle Riding DH - Video
48685 views
Fox Introduces New Factory Tuning Program
48273 views
Opinion: A Cry for Help
36830 views
Sam Hill Talks Enduro - Video
33058 views
A Quick Guide To The Most Effective Poses For Mountain Bikers - Monthly Yoga With Abi
32561 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
Spark24
(14 mins ago)
"Perfection"
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040087
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment