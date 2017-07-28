PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Round 6, Aspen, Colorado

Jul 27, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Richie Rude s Yeti SB5.5
Richie Rude's Yeti SB 5.5

Richie Rude s Yeti SB5.5
Fox Float X2 shock and custom tube strap printed with the EWS champion colors.

Richie Rude s Yeti SB5.5
With stages topping near 10,000 feet, Rude is smart to use a bail-out cog.

Richie Rude s Yeti SB5.5
OneUp's new in-the-steerer-tube tool kit.

Richie Rude s Yeti SB5.5
Shimano Saint brake levers.

Richie Rude s Yeti SB5.5
Discreet front fender and Maxxis Minion DHF tire - everyone is hoping for sun, but planning for yet another EWS mudbath.

Richie Rude s Yeti SB5.5
Shimano XTR crankset with a 32t OneUp chainring and bashguard/top guide.

Richie Rude s Yeti SB5.5
Grip tape on the Fox Transfer dropper lever.

Richie Rude s Yeti SB5.5
Old school electrical tape instead of shrink wrap to keep the cables neat.

MENTIONS: @yeticycles


