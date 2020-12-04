Bike Check: Rab Wardell's Santa Cruz Blur

Dec 4, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

BIKE CHECK
Rab Wardell's
Santa Cruz Blur
Photography by Lewis Mclean, Brodie Hood and John Tyler



FKT's, or, fastest known times, have been a thing in ultrarunning and other sports for decades now, becoming more popular in recent years. It seems that recently, especially since COVID took hold, mountain bikers have joined the ranks, competing to complete feats of endurance in record times.

The bikes being ridden in these feats are purpose-built for the specific attempt, and Rab Wardell's Santa Cruz Blur is no exception. The bike is made to be both an XC race machine and an endurance hammer at the same time, and it's what he used to snag the FKT of The West Highland Way, a 95 mile trail with over 10,000 feet of vertical.

The frame is the top tier CC model, size large. It has RockShox suspension and SRAM's XX1 AXS Eagle drivetrain. Santa Cruz Reserve rims, Industry 9 hubs, and Continental tires along with CushCore XC inserts keep things rolling.
Rider Name // Rab Wardell
Age: 35
Hometown: Dunfermline
Height: 5'10" / 178cm
Weight: 145lbs / 65.5kg
Instagram: @rabwardell

Pre FKT attempt, set up in the "Pain Cave" as seen in Walk the Talk. Rab using a complete Wahoo Kikr system



After 95 miles.
Santa Cruz Blur Details
Frame: Santa Cruz Blur CC
Shock: Rockshox Delux RT3 100mm travel, 195psi
Fork: Rockshox SID Ultimate -110mm travel, 95psi
Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve 25 rims, Industry 9 Hydra Hubs, and CushCore XC front and rear
Tyres: Continental Race King 29" x 2.2 ProTection, 20psi front and 22psi rear
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS - Quarq power meter, 34t chainring, 10-52 cassette, Crankbrothers Eggbeater 11 pedals
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate - 180mm front rotor and 160mm rear
Seatpost: Rockshox Reverb AXS 125mm
Cockpit: Santa Cruz Flat Bar, 680mm, Syntace Lightforce 80mm stem, and Fizik Tempo Argo R1 saddle
Size: Large
Weight: 25.4lb / 11.5kg including Wahoo ROAM computer, pedals, power meter, and frame bags.

bigquotesThe goal of this bike build was to strike the perfect balance of being fast and lightweight, yet robust and capable. The West Highland Way is 95 miles of rough terrain, technical climbs, and gnarly descents. Every part of this bike was carefully considered for the demands of the route.Rab Wardell

Rab has his bars cut to 680mm. He has ridden wider bars over the years, but as a smaller rider he doesn't feel any benefit in going wider.

Quarq Power meter paired to a Wahoo ROAM were paramount to helping Rab pace his effort to make the most of his energy reserves over 9 hours of riding.


Rab sets his bike up based on what helps him feel more confident, and usually run things a little bit harder than recommended. For nutrition, he used Secret Training Energy products during his record attempt.

CushCore tire inserts were one of the items which add weight to the build, but Rab feels being able to run the tire at lower pressures is worth it. He's confident that although they add a little weight, this set up is definitely faster than running without. They also saved him when riding into Kinlochleven on a flat!




.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz Blur


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 "Rab... usually run(s) things a little bit harder than recommended."
Blowed the ring right off the shock and bottomed out the fork anyway.
That record is pretty insane though!
  • 1 0
 All the pictures were kinda blurred.
  • 1 0
 An FKT...aka a KOM?
  • 1 0
 Who? What? oh, okay.....

