Bike Check: Rab Wardell's Santa Cruz Blur





FKT's, or, fastest known times, have been a thing in ultrarunning and other sports for decades now, becoming more popular in recent years. It seems that recently, especially since COVID took hold, mountain bikers have joined the ranks, competing to complete feats of endurance in record times.



The bikes being ridden in these feats are purpose-built for the specific attempt, and Rab Wardell's Santa Cruz Blur is no exception. The bike is made to be both an XC race machine and an endurance hammer at the same time, and it's what he used to snag the



The frame is the top tier CC model, size large. It has RockShox suspension and SRAM's XX1 AXS Eagle drivetrain. Santa Cruz Reserve rims, Industry 9 hubs, and Continental tires along with CushCore XC inserts keep things rolling.

Age: 35

Hometown: Dunfermline

Height: 5'10" / 178cm

Weight: 145lbs / 65.5kg

Instagram: @rabwardell



Pre FKT attempt, set up in the "Pain Cave" as seen in Walk the Talk. Rab using a complete Wahoo Kikr system





After 95 miles. Santa Cruz Blur Details

Frame: Santa Cruz Blur CC

Shock: Rockshox Delux RT3 100mm travel, 195psi

Fork: Rockshox SID Ultimate -110mm travel, 95psi

Wheels: Santa Cruz Reserve 25 rims, Industry 9 Hydra Hubs, and CushCore XC front and rear

Tyres: Continental Race King 29" x 2.2 ProTection, 20psi front and 22psi rear

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS - Quarq power meter, 34t chainring, 10-52 cassette, Crankbrothers Eggbeater 11 pedals

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate - 180mm front rotor and 160mm rear

Seatpost: Rockshox Reverb AXS 125mm

Cockpit: Santa Cruz Flat Bar, 680mm, Syntace Lightforce 80mm stem, and Fizik Tempo Argo R1 saddle

Size: Large

Weight: 25.4lb / 11.5kg including Wahoo ROAM computer, pedals, power meter, and frame bags.



The goal of this bike build was to strike the perfect balance of being fast and lightweight, yet robust and capable. The West Highland Way is 95 miles of rough terrain, technical climbs, and gnarly descents. Every part of this bike was carefully considered for the demands of the route. — Rab Wardell

Rab has his bars cut to 680mm. He has ridden wider bars over the years, but as a smaller rider he doesn't feel any benefit in going wider.

Quarq Power meter paired to a Wahoo ROAM were paramount to helping Rab pace his effort to make the most of his energy reserves over 9 hours of riding.

Rab sets his bike up based on what helps him feel more confident, and usually run things a little bit harder than recommended. For nutrition, he used Secret Training Energy products during his record attempt.

CushCore tire inserts were one of the items which add weight to the build, but Rab feels being able to run the tire at lower pressures is worth it. He's confident that although they add a little weight, this set up is definitely faster than running without. They also saved him when riding into Kinlochleven on a flat!