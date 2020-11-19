Bike Check: Rob Warner's Quotable, Repsol Honda Inspired E-Sommet

Nov 19, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Rob Warner's
Vitus eSommet
Photography by Gee Milner

Rob Warner recently notched up a big birthday and, to help him celebrate, Vitus custom painted him one of its new eSommet bikes. Painted by Fat Creations, the bike combines the Repsol Honda livery of one of Rob's heroes, Toni Bou, with some of Rob's own greatest quotes from his time in the World Cup commentary booth.

Toni Bou is the most successful moto trials rider in history with 13 indoor and 13 outdoor World titles, all earned in a row from 2007 to 2019. He has spent that entire time riding for the Montesa Honda team, and the orange and white livery is now inseparable from him as a rider. The livery is painted onto a 167mm, mullet eMTB that comes complete with the new Shimano EP8 motor.

Rob is a convert to motorized riding and recently called eMTBs, "The greatest thing to happen to mountain biking, since mountain biking." We're sure he'll feel even more at home on them now he's got this custom model to razz around on.
Rider Name // Rob Warner
Age: 30 Wink
Instagram: @robwarner970


Vitus eSommet Details
Frame: 2021 Vitus E-Sommet custom painted by Fat Creations
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ RT 205x65
Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate RC2 170mm
Wheels: Custom RW50 Nukeproof Horizon V2 Wheelset 29” Front, 27.5" Rear
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary F / Big Betty R
Drivetrain: Shimano EP8, SRAM XO1 Eagle AXS
Brakes: SRAM Guide RCS
Cockpit: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm bars, 50mm stem
More info: vitusbikes.com

bigquotesKnowing I’m a massive Toni Bou and Repsol Honda fan, Fat Creations have done something so special. Loads of my quotes all over the frame, some of the less PC ones hidden on this, the new E Sommet.Rob Warner

Getting the quotes painted into the design took an unholy amount of taping and stencils.
Some of the less PC (Freecaster) quotes are a bit harder to find on this bike.


It couldn't be a Rob Warner bike without his most-famous Danny Hart inspired line.

The seat stays got the same treatment as the main triangle and also included some famous Warner-isms.

Fat Creations also included some other details, including a reference to Warner's World Cup win, the first-ever for a British rider, and Warner's name in the Repsol font, which he called "the most factory thing that's ever happened" to him.

The Vitus head badge is also painted in Repsol Honda colours.

Nukeproof is a brand with close ties to Vitus and Chain Reaction Cycles so it was also able to provide some personalised finishing kit for Warner's build.


Warner ready for a test ride in the Stan Smiths.

Watch the bike being built, here.

Posted In:
eMTB Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Vitus Vitus E Sommet Rob Warner


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - It's Electric
71733 views
A Mountain Biker's Guide to Making Road Riding More Fun
70402 views
Review: 2021 Kona Process X DL
67724 views
Move to Bentonville and Get $600 Towards a Mountain Bike Plus $10,000 Cash
65000 views
Video: Loic Bruni has Another World Cup Podium... in XC Eliminator
58477 views
Round Up: 20 Different EWS Tire Combinations
53533 views
Video & Interview: Tom Van Steenbergen Posts Footage of his Recent Crash
40715 views
The 3D Printed Moorhuhn is Now Available in Full Titanium
40498 views

17 Comments

  • 11 0
 Rob Warner: "Not as spry as I used to be, so the e-bike means I'm not sweating as hard as a blind lesbian at a fish market"
  • 2 0
 Gold
  • 1 0
 An e-bike that actually looks good. BTW why does Warner seem to change bike brands more than he changes beard color tint? I thought he'd fit in well at Commencal, then YT seemed like the perfect brand for him, and now on Vitus. What's next?
  • 2 0
 So...

Where do we find the complete list of quotes?

I feel like just a sticker/decal pack with those alone would be something people would buy.
  • 3 1
 final some good ebike content today, i was starting to think we wouldnt see any...
  • 2 0
 Who do I email for when I notched up a big birthday too?
  • 3 1
 Show us the Danny Hart balls quote, or our money back!
  • 4 0
 It is in the article.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/19747536
  • 1 0
 @vinay: thank you. I would downvote myself if I could.
  • 1 0
 @Samuel-L-Jackson: No worries, I don't suspect everyone to read every single quote real closely. Though it is actually fun to try Smile .
  • 3 0
 Lower those socks!
  • 2 2
 Ebikes, Fat creations and dream builds. Doesn't get better than this. Epic looking bike.
  • 1 0
 Please someone put together a roll of frame wrap with those quotes!
  • 1 0
 Nice she-bike! My wife would love it because it's orange.
  • 1 0
 XXXL frame?
  • 1 0
 My Suzuki is faster lol
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009380
Mobile Version of Website