Bike Check: Rob Warner's Quotable, Repsol Honda Inspired E-Sommet

Rob Warner recently notched up a big birthday and, to help him celebrate, Vitus custom painted him one of its new eSommet bikes . Painted by Fat Creations, the bike combines the Repsol Honda livery of one of Rob's heroes, Toni Bou , with some of Rob's own greatest quotes from his time in the World Cup commentary booth.Toni Bou is the most successful moto trials rider in history with 13 indoor and 13 outdoor World titles, all earned in a row from 2007 to 2019. He has spent that entire time riding for the Montesa Honda team, and the orange and white livery is now inseparable from him as a rider. The livery is painted onto a 167mm, mullet eMTB that comes complete with the new Shimano EP8 motor.Rob is a convert to motorized riding and recently called eMTBs , "The greatest thing to happen to mountain biking, since mountain biking." We're sure he'll feel even more at home on them now he's got this custom model to razz around on. Rider Name // Rob Warner

Vitus eSommet Details

Frame: 2021 Vitus E-Sommet custom painted by Fat Creations

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ RT 205x65

Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate RC2 170mm

Wheels: Custom RW50 Nukeproof Horizon V2 Wheelset 29” Front, 27.5" Rear

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary F / Big Betty R

Drivetrain: Shimano EP8, SRAM XO1 Eagle AXS

Brakes: SRAM Guide RCS

Cockpit: Nukeproof Horizon 31.8mm bars, 50mm stem

More info: vitusbikes.com

Knowing I’m a massive Toni Bou and Repsol Honda fan, Fat Creations have done something so special. Loads of my quotes all over the frame, some of the less PC ones hidden on this, the new E Sommet. — Rob Warner

Getting the quotes painted into the design took an unholy amount of taping and stencils. Some of the less PC (Freecaster) quotes are a bit harder to find on this bike.

It couldn't be a Rob Warner bike without his most-famous Danny Hart inspired line.

The seat stays got the same treatment as the main triangle and also included some famous Warner-isms.

Fat Creations also included some other details, including a reference to Warner's World Cup win, the first-ever for a British rider, and Warner's name in the Repsol font, which he called "the most factory thing that's ever happened" to him.

The Vitus head badge is also painted in Repsol Honda colours.

Nukeproof is a brand with close ties to Vitus and Chain Reaction Cycles so it was also able to provide some personalised finishing kit for Warner's build.

Warner ready for a test ride in the Stan Smiths.