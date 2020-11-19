Bike Check: Rob Warner's Quotable, Repsol Honda Inspired E-Sommet

Rob Warner recently notched up a big birthday and, to help him celebrate, Vitus custom painted him one of its new eSommet bikes
. Painted by Fat Creations, the bike combines the Repsol Honda livery of one of Rob's heroes, Toni Bou
, with some of Rob's own greatest quotes from his time in the World Cup commentary booth.
Toni Bou is the most successful moto trials rider in history with 13 indoor and 13 outdoor World titles, all earned in a row from 2007 to 2019. He has spent that entire time riding for the Montesa Honda team, and the orange and white livery is now inseparable from him as a rider. The livery is painted onto a 167mm, mullet eMTB that comes complete with the new Shimano EP8 motor.
Rob is a convert to motorized riding and recently called eMTBs
, "The greatest thing to happen to mountain biking, since mountain biking." We're sure he'll feel even more at home on them now he's got this custom model to razz around on.
|Knowing I’m a massive Toni Bou and Repsol Honda fan, Fat Creations have done something so special. Loads of my quotes all over the frame, some of the less PC ones hidden on this, the new E Sommet.—Rob Warner
It couldn't be a Rob Warner bike without his most-famous Danny Hart inspired line.
Fat Creations also included some other details, including a reference to Warner's World Cup win, the first-ever for a British rider, and Warner's name in the Repsol font, which he called "the most factory thing that's ever happened" to him.
Nukeproof is a brand with close ties to Vitus and Chain Reaction Cycles so it was also able to provide some personalised finishing kit for Warner's build.
Watch the bike being built, here
.
17 Comments
Where do we find the complete list of quotes?
I feel like just a sticker/decal pack with those alone would be something people would buy.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/19747536
Post a Comment