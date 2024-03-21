Bike Check: Robin Goomes' Slopeduro Yeti SB135 - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Robin Goomes has had a busy start to her season, kicking things off with McGazza Fest in Queenstown, NZ, followed by Darkfest in South Africa, and now she's back in Rotorua for the first Crankworx event of the year. Slopestyle is her main focus this season, since for the first time ever there will be a women's category at all four Crankworx stops.
Depending on the event and the course she'll either be riding her Yeti hardtail or the the bike shown here, an SB135 that's been transformed into a slalom / slopestyle machine.
Bike Details:
Frame: Yeti SB135
Fork: Suntour Durolux 36 / 130mm travel / 150 psi (max pressure)
Shock: Suntour Edge Comp / 275 psi
Wheels: Enve AM30 26" w/ Chris King hubs
Tires: Kenda Booster / 40 psi
Brake: Shimano Saint, 180mm rotor
Drivetrain: Singlespeed, 30 x 14
Bars: Deity Blacklabel, 38mm rise
Stem: Deity Copperhead 35mm stem
Back in the day you'd rarely see Shimano & Suntour together on the same bike...I'll show myself back to the old folks home...
