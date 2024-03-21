Bike Check: Robin Goomes' Slopeduro Yeti SB135 - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Bike Details:



Frame: Yeti SB135

Fork: Suntour Durolux 36 / 130mm travel / 150 psi (max pressure)

Shock: Suntour Edge Comp / 275 psi

Wheels: Enve AM30 26" w/ Chris King hubs

Tires: Kenda Booster / 40 psi

Brake: Shimano Saint, 180mm rotor

Drivetrain: Singlespeed, 30 x 14

Bars: Deity Blacklabel, 38mm rise

Stem: Deity Copperhead 35mm stem



One Shimano Saint brake and a 180mm rotor provide all the stopping power necessary.

Robin's running a singlespeed setup with a 30 tooth chainring and 14 tooth cog for slalom; a taller gear ratio will be installed for slopestyle.

The 26" Kenda Booster tires are inflated to 40 psi and mounted to Enve AM30 carbon rims.

A 27.5" Suntour Durolux 36 has been lowered to 130mm of travel and inflated to the max pressure of 150 psi.

A Chris King headset and hubs keep things rotating smoothly.

Deity's Frisco saddle and Pyston pivotal seatpost.

A Shimano Alfine chain tensioner with a zip tie to keep it from slapping against the chainstay.

Robin's hoping to swap these 170mm cranks out for some 165mm ones soon, but apparently it's tough to find shorter cranks in New Zealand at the moment.

The Suntour fork and shock are both set to be as firm as possible. In Robin's words, "I just want it to feel like a hardtail, and take the hits if you overjump a jump or push into corner, but nothing more than it needs to use."

Robin Goomes, ready for a packed week of riding and competing.

Robin Goomes has had a busy start to her season, kicking things off with McGazza Fest in Queenstown, NZ, followed by Darkfest in South Africa, and now she's back in Rotorua for the first Crankworx event of the year. Slopestyle is her main focus this season, since for the first time ever there will be a women's category at all four Crankworx stops.Depending on the event and the course she'll either be riding her Yeti hardtail or the the bike shown here, an SB135 that's been transformed into a slalom / slopestyle machine.