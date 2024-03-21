Bike Check: Robin Goomes' Slopeduro Yeti SB135 - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 21, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
Robin Goomes Yeti SB135 Slope-Duro Bike

Robin Goomes has had a busy start to her season, kicking things off with McGazza Fest in Queenstown, NZ, followed by Darkfest in South Africa, and now she's back in Rotorua for the first Crankworx event of the year. Slopestyle is her main focus this season, since for the first time ever there will be a women's category at all four Crankworx stops.

Depending on the event and the course she'll either be riding her Yeti hardtail or the the bike shown here, an SB135 that's been transformed into a slalom / slopestyle machine.

Robin Goomes Yeti SB135 Slope-Duro Bike
Bike Details:

Frame: Yeti SB135
Fork: Suntour Durolux 36 / 130mm travel / 150 psi (max pressure)
Shock: Suntour Edge Comp / 275 psi
Wheels: Enve AM30 26" w/ Chris King hubs
Tires: Kenda Booster / 40 psi
Brake: Shimano Saint, 180mm rotor
Drivetrain: Singlespeed, 30 x 14
Bars: Deity Blacklabel, 38mm rise
Stem: Deity Copperhead 35mm stem

Robin Goomes Yeti SB135 Slope-Duro Bike
One Shimano Saint brake and a 180mm rotor provide all the stopping power necessary.
Robin Goomes Yeti SB135 Slope-Duro Bike

Robin Goomes Yeti SB135 Slope-Duro Bike
Robin's running a singlespeed setup with a 30 tooth chainring and 14 tooth cog for slalom; a taller gear ratio will be installed for slopestyle.

Robin Goomes Yeti SB135 Slope-Duro Bike
The 26" Kenda Booster tires are inflated to 40 psi and mounted to Enve AM30 carbon rims.

Robin Goomes Yeti SB135 Slope-Duro Bike
A 27.5" Suntour Durolux 36 has been lowered to 130mm of travel and inflated to the max pressure of 150 psi.

Robin Goomes Yeti SB135 Slope-Duro Bike
A Chris King headset and hubs keep things rotating smoothly.

Robin Goomes Yeti SB135 Slope-Duro Bike
Deity's Frisco saddle and Pyston pivotal seatpost.

Robin Goomes Yeti SB135 Slope-Duro Bike
A Shimano Alfine chain tensioner with a zip tie to keep it from slapping against the chainstay.

Robin Goomes Yeti SB135 Slope-Duro Bike
Robin's hoping to swap these 170mm cranks out for some 165mm ones soon, but apparently it's tough to find shorter cranks in New Zealand at the moment.

Robin Goomes Yeti SB135 Slope-Duro Bike
The Suntour fork and shock are both set to be as firm as possible. In Robin's words, "I just want it to feel like a hardtail, and take the hits if you overjump a jump or push into corner, but nothing more than it needs to use."

Robin Goomes Yeti SB135 Slope-Duro Bike
Robin Goomes, ready for a packed week of riding and competing.


4 Comments
  • 2 0
 Nice bike Robin!
Back in the day you'd rarely see Shimano & Suntour together on the same bike...I'll show myself back to the old folks home...
  • 1 0
 Sweet bike, reminded me of Connor's Brocess back in 2016.

www.pinkbike.com/news/connor-fearons-kona-brocess-crankworx-whistler-2016.html
  • 1 0
 Trail bike without the seatpost and cassette
  • 1 0
 That thing looks sweet!







