Bike Check: Robin Goomes' Yeti SB165 - Audi Nines 2021

Rider Name // Robin Goomes

Age: 25

Hometown: Rotorua, NZ

Height: 160cm

Weight: 60kg

Instagram: @robin_riding_hood

Yeti SB165

Frame: Yeti SB165, Small

Fork: DVO Onyx DC, 100psi, max tokens, LSC 4, HSC Open, Rebound -26

Rear Shock: DVO Jade X, 500 spring, 7 clicks rebound from slow, 180psi

Wheels: Enve M9, DT Swiss 350 hubs

Tires: Maxxis DHF, DHR, 35psi front and back

Drivetrain: Truvativ Descendant Cranks, 32t Eagle chainring, Sram 7speed GX rear mech, Sram XO Shifter

Brakes: Sram Code RSC, 200mm rotor front & rear

Cockpit: Enve M9 770mm wide, Nukeproof 31.8, 40mm stem, ODI Longneck grips

Pedals: Deity TMAC Pedals

Saddle & Seatpost SDG I Beam Seatpost, SDG Apollo Saddle



Getting the tricks in on the Jam line here at Audi Nines

Robin Goomes' Green & Black Yeti SB165

Enve M9 Bars cut to 770mm

Enve carbon M9 Rims paired with MaxxisDHF/R's keep Robin rolling into every jump

Trading that Yeti blue for a nature green colourway.

DVO Oynx DC running 100psi