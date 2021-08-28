Pinkbike.com
Bike Check: Robin Goomes' Yeti SB165 - Audi Nines 2021
Aug 28, 2021
by
Samantha Saskia Dugon
BIKE CHECK
Robin Goomes'
Yeti SB165
Photography by Samantha Saskia Dugon
Rider Name
//
Robin Goomes
Age:
25
Hometown:
Rotorua, NZ
Height:
160cm
Weight:
60kg
Instagram:
@robin_riding_hood
Yeti SB165
Frame:
Yeti SB165, Small
Fork:
DVO Onyx DC, 100psi, max tokens, LSC 4, HSC Open, Rebound -26
Rear Shock:
DVO Jade X, 500 spring, 7 clicks rebound from slow, 180psi
Wheels:
Enve M9, DT Swiss 350 hubs
Tires:
Maxxis DHF, DHR, 35psi front and back
Drivetrain:
Truvativ Descendant Cranks, 32t Eagle chainring, Sram 7speed GX rear mech, Sram XO Shifter
Brakes:
Sram Code RSC, 200mm rotor front & rear
Cockpit:
Enve M9 770mm wide, Nukeproof 31.8, 40mm stem, ODI Longneck grips
Pedals:
Deity TMAC Pedals
Saddle & Seatpost
SDG I Beam Seatpost, SDG Apollo Saddle
Getting the tricks in on the Jam line here at Audi Nines
Robin Goomes' Green & Black Yeti SB165
Enve M9 Bars cut to 770mm
Enve carbon M9 Rims paired with MaxxisDHF/R's keep Robin rolling into every jump
Trading that Yeti blue for a nature green colourway.
DVO Oynx DC running 100psi
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
Enduro Bikes
Yeti
Yeti Sb165
Robin Goomes
Audi Nines
Audi Nines 2021
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
1
Lloydmeister
(45 mins ago)
Great to see the smaller travel bikes being used at the big events, Ala, Buchanan at hardline. But there is never any mention of what fork travel people are running when using DC fork. I would have though this is the most interesting part of the equation?
[Reply]
3
0
HenkkaK
(23 mins ago)
What is the name of the dog?
[Reply]
1
0
Lololmalol
(2 mins ago)
These are the details we neeeed
[Reply]
