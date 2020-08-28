Bike Check: Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo V2 - EWS Zermatt

Robin Wallner racked up four top-10 finishes last season, and with an extended off-season that included getting his heel clickers dialed
in on his backyard dirt jumps, he'll be hoping to leap his way to the front of the pack in Zermatt. His bike for the weekend is an Ibis Ripmo V2, a bike he tested in plain sight at the tail end of the 2019 EWS season.
The stock configuration of the 147mm 29er has a 160mm fork, but Wallner's gone bigger, installing a 170mm Fox 38 to help deal with all of the chunky terrain that awaits racers this weekend.
Robin's running the classic Maxxis Minion DHF / DHR II tire combo. He has an insert in the rear wheel, and will be on DH casing tires front and rear come race day.
Wallner's well prepared, with a tube strapped to the top tube, a pump stashed next to the bottle cage, a multi-tool in the steerer tube, and tire plugs in the crank spindle.
Shimano XTR brakes with 203mm rotors front and rear.
Frame: Ibis Ripmo V2, size large
