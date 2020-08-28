Bike Check: Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo V2 - EWS Zermatt





The stock configuration of the 147mm 29er has a 160mm fork, but Wallner's gone bigger, installing a 170mm Fox 38 to help deal with all of the chunky terrain that awaits racers this weekend.

Robin Wallner racked up four top-10 finishes last season, and with an extended off-season that included getting his heel clickers dialed in on his backyard dirt jumps, he'll be hoping to leap his way to the front of the pack in Zermatt. His bike for the weekend is an Ibis Ripmo V2, a bike he tested in plain sight at the tail end of the 2019 EWS season. Rider Name: Robin Wallner

Team: Ibis Racing

Height: 179cm / 5'10"

Weight: 73 kg / 161 lb

Instagram: @robin_wallner

Details

Frame: Ibis Ripmo V2, size large

Fork: Fox 38, 170mm. 88psi, 1 volume spacer

Shock: Fox Float X2, 148 psi

Wheels: Ibis S35 carbon front / aluminum rear

Tires: Maxxis Mininon DHF / DHRII, DH casing

Inserts: rear only

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Dropper post: BikeYoke



Robin's running the classic Maxxis Minion DHF / DHR II tire combo. He has an insert in the rear wheel, and will be on DH casing tires front and rear come race day.

Those Shimano Saint pedals probably won't be looking so fresh after a few more days of Swiss rock bashing.

Wallner's well prepared, with a tube strapped to the top tube, a pump stashed next to the bottle cage, a multi-tool in the steerer tube, and tire plugs in the crank spindle.

Shimano XTR brakes with 203mm rotors front and rear.