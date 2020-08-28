Bike Check: Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo V2 - EWS Zermatt

Aug 28, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Robin Wallner bike check
BIKE CHECK
Robin Wallner's
Ibis Ripmo
Photos: Matt Delorme

Robin Wallner racked up four top-10 finishes last season, and with an extended off-season that included getting his heel clickers dialed in on his backyard dirt jumps, he'll be hoping to leap his way to the front of the pack in Zermatt. His bike for the weekend is an Ibis Ripmo V2, a bike he tested in plain sight at the tail end of the 2019 EWS season.

The stock configuration of the 147mm 29er has a 160mm fork, but Wallner's gone bigger, installing a 170mm Fox 38 to help deal with all of the chunky terrain that awaits racers this weekend.
Robin Wallner bike check
Rider Name: Robin Wallner
Team: Ibis Racing
Height: 179cm / 5'10"
Weight: 73 kg / 161 lb
Instagram: @robin_wallner

Robin Wallner bike check

Robin Wallner bike check

Details
Frame: Ibis Ripmo V2, size large
Fork: Fox 38, 170mm. 88psi, 1 volume spacer
Shock: Fox Float X2, 148 psi
Wheels: Ibis S35 carbon front / aluminum rear
Tires: Maxxis Mininon DHF / DHRII, DH casing
Inserts: rear only
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Dropper post: BikeYoke

Robin Wallner bike check
Robin Wallner bike check
Robin's running the classic Maxxis Minion DHF / DHR II tire combo. He has an insert in the rear wheel, and will be on DH casing tires front and rear come race day.

Robin Wallner bike check
Those Shimano Saint pedals probably won't be looking so fresh after a few more days of Swiss rock bashing.

Robin Wallner bike check
Robin Wallner bike check
Wallner's well prepared, with a tube strapped to the top tube, a pump stashed next to the bottle cage, a multi-tool in the steerer tube, and tire plugs in the crank spindle.

Robin Wallner bike check
Robin Wallner bike check
Shimano XTR brakes with 203mm rotors front and rear.

Robin Wallner bike check
Zermatt has plenty of rocks, so the decision was made to run an aluminum rim with an insert in the rear, and keep the carbon wheel up front.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Ibis Ibis Ripmo Robin Wallner Enduro World Series


Must Read This Week
Review: Privateer 161 - The Budget Priced Brute
63729 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS Impossible Climb
59765 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
54876 views
Spotted: A Better Look at Cannondale's New Long Travel Bike
53208 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
49196 views
Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships
48268 views
Update: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Posts Footage of her EWS Zermatt Shakedown Crash
45163 views
First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price
45004 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 "just let the Ibis do the work"
  • 1 0
 Hopefully this ibis can do the job
  • 1 0
 Size?
  • 1 0
 Details
Frame: Ibis Ripmo V2, size large
  • 1 0
 Over forked interesting

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009787
Mobile Version of Website