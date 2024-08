Bike Check: Russell Finsterwald's Drop Bar Trek Supercaliber - 2024 Leadville 100

After finishing fourth in last year's Lifetime Grand Prix, Russell Finsterwald has a lot of work to do in 2024 as he currently sits in 13th ahead of the Leadville 100 . To help achieve a big result, Russell has put together his take on a drop bar mtb with narrow 38mm bars paired with the latest electronics from SRAM, including Flight Attendant suspension.Unlike the more conventional Trek Supercaliber ridden by Haley Hunter-Smith , Russell's bike has followed the trend set at this race last year by Dylan Johnson and has made the switch to drop bars. Take a closer look at Russell's setup for this year's Leadville 100 below.