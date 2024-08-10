Bike Check: Russell Finsterwald's Drop Bar Trek Supercaliber - 2024 Leadville 100

After finishing fourth in last year's Lifetime Grand Prix, Russell Finsterwald has a lot of work to do in 2024 as he currently sits in 13th ahead of the Leadville 100
. To help achieve a big result, Russell has put together his take on a drop bar mtb with narrow 38mm bars paired with the latest electronics from SRAM, including Flight Attendant suspension.
Unlike the more conventional Trek Supercaliber ridden by Haley Hunter-Smith
, Russell's bike has followed the trend set at this race last year by Dylan Johnson and has made the switch to drop bars. Take a closer look at Russell's setup for this year's Leadville 100 below.
Russell is running SRAM's XX SL drivetrain with a 40-tooth chainring.
All of SRAM's latest kit is equipped for Russell with Flight Attendant equipped suspension front and rear. For this style of racing, it could offer a tangible advantage.
Russell Finsterwald's drop bar MTB in action.Photography by Marc Arjol Rodriguez