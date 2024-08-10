Powered by Outside

Bike Check: Russell Finsterwald's Drop Bar Trek Supercaliber - 2024 Leadville 100

Aug 10, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

After finishing fourth in last year's Lifetime Grand Prix, Russell Finsterwald has a lot of work to do in 2024 as he currently sits in 13th ahead of the Leadville 100. To help achieve a big result, Russell has put together his take on a drop bar mtb with narrow 38mm bars paired with the latest electronics from SRAM, including Flight Attendant suspension.

Unlike the more conventional Trek Supercaliber ridden by Haley Hunter-Smith, Russell's bike has followed the trend set at this race last year by Dylan Johnson and has made the switch to drop bars. Take a closer look at Russell's setup for this year's Leadville 100 below.

photo
Rider Name Russell Finsterwald // Trek Driftless
Instagram: @finsty

photo
Model Name Details
Frame: Trek Supercaliber
Shock: RockShox IsoStrut Flight Attendant
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate 110 w/ Flight Attendant
Wheels: Bontrager Kovee RSL
Tires: Maxxis Aspen ST 120tpi 2.4"
Drivetrain: SRAM XX, 40t chainring
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate with SRAM RED HRD hoods
Cockpit: 60mm -12 degree stem from Amazon with 38mm Bontrager Pro bars
Size: Large
Weight: 22.5 lbs
Pedals: Look Keo


photo
photo
Russell is running SRAM's XX SL drivetrain with a 40-tooth chainring.

photo
Paired with the SRAM XX MTB transmission drivetrain is the brand's RED HRD hoods.

photo
For the event Russell with be using a Garmin 130+ showing a map alongside 3 second power and total time.

photo
photo
All of SRAM's latest kit is equipped for Russell with Flight Attendant equipped suspension front and rear. For this style of racing, it could offer a tangible advantage.

photo
The drop bars offer a unique look on the Supercaliber.

photo
Paired with the thousands of dollars of SRAM's latest electronics is a cheap 60mm stem from Amazon. If it works it works.

photo
A custom paint job from Trek's Project One program.

photo

photo
Plenty of room for two water bottles.

photo
The Maxxis Aspen ST seems a popular tire choice for this year's event. Russell is running the 2.4" version with no inserts.



Russell Finsterwald's drop bar MTB in action.


Photography by Marc Arjol Rodriguez

