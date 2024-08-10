Bike Check: Russell Finsterwald's Drop Bar Trek Supercaliber - 2024 Leadville 100





Unlike the more



After finishing fourth in last year's Lifetime Grand Prix, Russell Finsterwald has a lot of work to do in 2024 as he currently sits in 13th ahead of the Leadville 100 . To help achieve a big result, Russell has put together his take on a drop bar mtb with narrow 38mm bars paired with the latest electronics from SRAM, including Flight Attendant suspension.Unlike the more conventional Trek Supercaliber ridden by Haley Hunter-Smith , Russell's bike has followed the trend set at this race last year by Dylan Johnson and has made the switch to drop bars. Take a closer look at Russell's setup for this year's Leadville 100 below. Rider Name Russell Finsterwald // Trek Driftless

Instagram: @finsty



Model Name Details

Frame: Trek Supercaliber

Shock: RockShox IsoStrut Flight Attendant

Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate 110 w/ Flight Attendant

Wheels: Bontrager Kovee RSL

Tires: Maxxis Aspen ST 120tpi 2.4"

Drivetrain: SRAM XX, 40t chainring

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate with SRAM RED HRD hoods

Cockpit: 60mm -12 degree stem from Amazon with 38mm Bontrager Pro bars

Size: Large

Weight: 22.5 lbs

Pedals: Look Keo



Russell is running SRAM's XX SL drivetrain with a 40-tooth chainring.

Paired with the SRAM XX MTB transmission drivetrain is the brand's RED HRD hoods.

For the event Russell with be using a Garmin 130+ showing a map alongside 3 second power and total time.

All of SRAM's latest kit is equipped for Russell with Flight Attendant equipped suspension front and rear. For this style of racing, it could offer a tangible advantage.

The drop bars offer a unique look on the Supercaliber.

Paired with the thousands of dollars of SRAM's latest electronics is a cheap 60mm stem from Amazon. If it works it works.

A custom paint job from Trek's Project One program.

Plenty of room for two water bottles.