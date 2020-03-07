Bike Check: Sam Blenkinsop's Norco Aurum HSP 29" - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 7, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  

We caught up with Sam Blenkinsop and his new and very sparkly Norco Aurum HSP 29 after practice for the Crankworx Rotorua Downhill. Sam doesn't ride this bike much in the offseason as it's too stiff for anything but racing and prefers to ride his trail bike.



Rider NameSam Blenkinsop
Age: 31
Height 6"1
Hometown: Christchurch, New Zealand
Instagram: @samblenkinsop

Norco Aurum HSP1 29"
Frame: Norco Aurum 29 XL
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, set up hard with plenty of rebound
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe coil, 450lb spring
Wheels: Rear: DT Swiss FR1950, Front: DT Swiss EX511
Tires: Maxxis Assegai with Cush Core
Saddle: Deity
Cranks: SRAM XO
Bars: Deity Black Label 790mm
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Pedals: HT X2
Weight: 16kgs


Sam's new paint job for 2020 is mighty fine and matches his Norco Sight.

bigquotesWe've got a surprise coming but we can't really say much. We'll be racing this bike for the first World Cup and then after that, we have something in the works. Sam Blenkinsop

Sam runs his Code RSC brakes with minimal lever throw and changes pads frequently.

Sam runs his fork very hard and very fast.

An extra custom guard to keep the high pivot chain from making too much noise.

Custom stem cap and fender.

Sam runs Cush Core front and rear to prevent any tire burping as he runs low pressures.

Code RSC brakes for max stopping power.

Personalised HT pedals is a nice touch.

RockShox Super Deluxe coil out back with a custom link for Sam providing more mid-stroke support.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Norco Sam Blenkinsop Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


Must Read This Week
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
55371 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
49857 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
44875 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
38189 views
8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
38008 views
Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37083 views
Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
35649 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides e-MTB Trials on a Deserted Scottish Island
33055 views

1 Comment

  • 1 1
 The Slopestyle competition was insane!!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008087
Mobile Version of Website