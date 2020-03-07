We caught up with Sam Blenkinsop and his new and very sparkly Norco Aurum HSP 29 after practice for the Crankworx Rotorua Downhill. Sam doesn't ride this bike much in the offseason as it's too stiff for anything but racing and prefers to ride his trail bike.
Sam's new paint job for 2020 is mighty fine and matches his Norco Sight.
|We've got a surprise coming but we can't really say much. We'll be racing this bike for the first World Cup and then after that, we have something in the works.— Sam Blenkinsop
Sam runs his Code RSC brakes with minimal lever throw and changes pads frequently.
Sam runs his fork very hard and very fast.
An extra custom guard to keep the high pivot chain from making too much noise.
Custom stem cap and fender.
Sam runs Cush Core front and rear to prevent any tire burping as he runs low pressures.
Code RSC brakes for max stopping power.
Personalised HT pedals is a nice touch.
RockShox Super Deluxe coil out back with a custom link for Sam providing more mid-stroke support.
1 Comment
Post a Comment