Bike Check: Sam Blenkinsop's Norco DH Prototype

Sep 2, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

BIKE CHECK
Photography by Andy Vathis

The Norco Factory Team has been testing a new downhill bike this season, and we finally get to take a look.

It looks a whole lot like the new Range, doesn't it? Well, this downhill bike, which as far as we know is unnamed, uses the same carbon frame parts as the recently revealed Range, but uses a different shock link and dropouts to change the geometry, allowing riders to run a full-travel dual crown fork while keeping the bottom bracket height where it needs to be, making it an entirely different bike that's ready to take on World Cup downhill courses.

Sam Blenkinsop has had a big year. He snuck into the top 20 at Les Gets and Crankworx Innsbruck, raced some EWS, and spent some time at home in New Zealand for the birth of his son. Congrats, Sam! Now, he's back over in Europe for some more downhill racing.

Let's take a look at his downhill rig.

2018 Whister Crankworx
Sam Blenkinsop // Norco Factory Team
Age: 32
Hometown: Christchurch, New Zealand
Height: 185 cm / 6'1"
Weight: Est. 80 kg / 176 lbs
Instagram: @samblenkinsop

Details
Frame: Norco DH Prototype
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil, 600 lb spring
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, 167 psi with 5 spacers
Wheels: 29" DT Swiss EX511
Tires: Maxxis Assegai F/R 24 psi / 26 psi
Inserts: CushCore Pro F/R
Drivetrain: SRAM XO 7-speed
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cockpit: Deity Blacklabel bars at 790 mm, Deity direct-mount stem
Size: L

Like the Range, this DH bike uses a high virtual pivot design with an idler pulley to keep things in check.

Blenki's runs alloy bars adorned with Deity Knuckleduster grips and SRAM Code RSC brakes.

RockShox red to keep things smooth. They've lowered his fork pressure by 3 psi for Lenzerheide compared with Val di Sole to try to manage the chatter on this track. Rebound is fast front and rear, and compression will be dialed in over the next several practice laps as the course changes.

Assegais treads and CushCore Pro inserts front and rear.

The lower link rotates around the bottom bracket and drives the shock from below.

The dropouts also help distinguish the DH bike from the Range. As for rotors, he's running 220 mm on the front wheel and 200 mm on the rear with organic brake pads.

Mallet pedals and a Deity saddle with an old-school angle round it out.

Send it, Blenki!


18 Comments

  • 11 1
 DH bike with water bottle mount? What time to be alive.
  • 3 0
 Does this mean Sram is going to make 165mm x01 and xx1 cranks or he’s running 170mm? I’m perfectly happy with my Descendant 165s but I am curious!
  • 2 0
 They already do...
  • 3 0
 Do the custom links increase the rear travel? Did the article say and I missed it?
  • 3 1
 Does that lower get crunched on the rocks and such?
  • 7 1
 Yup
  • 3 0
 Don't lend it to your friends.
  • 2 0
 It's harder to hit than you think. As soon as the bike is weighted (i.e. sag) the link is back and out of the way.
  • 1 0
 it's probably about level with the bash guard when under sag. Still could be a bit low though.
  • 3 0
 And when you unweight to get over an obstacle it is fully in the way
  • 1 0
 And in the year 2021 a factory team professional is still using zip ties to attach a mudguard to the fork
  • 1 0
 Getting Banshee vibes! Looks awesome.
  • 2 0
 Sick bike!
  • 1 0
 New Gen ... there it is.. Stamp it !
  • 1 0
 ... and ya git to pose around your local trails on it. Double Trouble.
  • 1 0
 one of the most stylish riders on the circuit
  • 1 0
 Cool paint job, good luck Sam!
  • 1 0
 Organic pads?

Post a Comment



