Bike Check: Sam Blenkinsop's Zerode G3 - Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

Feb 23, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Sam Blenkinsop s Zerode G3

One of the bigger surprises in the off-season was the announcement of the new Zerode racing team, and this week we were able to catch up with Sam Blenkinsop for the details on his new G3 gearbox belt drive high pivot race bike.

Sam says that it has been a big change swapping to a gearbox bike but it has been great so far at taking on rough tracks, although he says he has yet to find anywhere rough enough to really test it out. Check out more details on Sam's Zerode G3 below.

photo

Sam Blenkinsop s Zerode G3
Bike Details:
Frame: Zerode G3 size large
Fork: SR Suntour Rux / 88 psi / 5 volume spacers / RC+ cartridge with a custom tune / rebound fully open / LSC +6 / HSC fully open
Shock: SR Suntour / 500lb spring / set fully open
Wheels: DT Swiss FR1500 front and DT Swiss FR541 rear
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 29" x 2.5" front and DHR II 27.5"x2.4" rear / DH casing / 24psi front and 27psi rear
Inserts: Cushcore front and rear
Brakes: Hayes Dominion A4 / 203mm rotors
Drivetrain: Pinion E Shift / 165mm crank length / Gates Carbon Drive Belt
Bars: Deity Blacklabel Handlebar / 790mm wide / 25mm rise
Stem: Deity Intake Stem / 5mm of spacers underneath

Sam Blenkinsop s Zerode G3
To accommodate the bigger hits on the Hardline course Sam has upped his spring from 450lb to 500lb. He has still kept all settings fully open on the shock.

Sam Blenkinsop s Zerode G3
The Zeroda G3 is pretty unique compared to most DH race bikes with a Pinion gearbox and belt drive. Sam is running 165mm cranks on the electronically shifted gearbox.

Sam Blenkinsop s Zerode G3
Sam is still running a set of custom Hayes Dominion brakes given to him last year.

Sam Blenkinsop s Zerode G3
While Sam is running DT Swiss wheels front and rear he currently has a mismatched set as he could only get a front wheel in the FR1500 model. For now, Sam has a FR541 wheel on the rear but he will look to swap this out for another FR1500 wheel later in the season.

Sam Blenkinsop s Zerode G3
This week Sam is running 25mm rise bars with a 5mm spacer under the stem but he may go with a higher rise bar for World Cups later this year.

Sam Blenkinsop s Zerode G3
The Pinion gearbox has six possible gears, but Sam is staying in third gear for most of a lap - the course doesn't require much pedaling.

Sam Blenkinsop s Zerode G3
Sam's bike is running a similar gearbox to the Pinion 6-speed gearbox with electronic Smart Shift used by the Gamux team in 2023.

Sam Blenkinsop s Zerode G3
Sam Blenkinsop s Zerode G3
The Pinion gearbox makes for a very clean rear end of the bike.

Sam Blenkinsop s Zerode G3
While the Zerode frame and drivetrain are quite a departure from Sam's past bikes he has managed to keep most of his component choices similar to past bikes to keep some level of familiarity at the start of the season.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Zerode Zerode G3


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,960 articles
Report
19 Comments
  • 8 0
 Love zerode - met some of their guys in QT and were 100% down to earth. Small company making real shit. If anyone from zerode sees this, love the pink paint job on that guys bike.
  • 6 0
 want. most clean. sold. buying. Hold on Rob, CC # coming in June. Hold a Large for me. Not sure I can handle this wait. aaaieeeee
  • 7 0
 Pinion and Carbon Drive for the win!
  • 8 0
 Bike is totally silent.
  • 3 0
 I have been trying to figure out the belt tensioner since Zerode revealed the G3. Can it be just that little bungee cord?
  • 3 0
 I hope they sell a ish ton of these. I always wanted one of their bikes...
  • 3 0
 Nice lines! Saddle angle is perfection too
  • 2 0
 Yeah no i rolled around on this bike and the gooch took a hammering. Rad bike.
  • 2 0
 @Jready: Beauty is pain Wink
  • 2 0
 really love the look of this thing
  • 2 0
 This thing looks amazing.
  • 2 0
 I don't need it, but I WANT it.
  • 1 0
 Ticks EVERY box, but longest reach is 485... congratulations short kings, you win this round.
  • 1 0
 Aren't the fr1500 wheels factory laced fr541 rims?
  • 2 0
 RIG
  • 1 0
 So. Much. Want
  • 1 0
 GIMME
  • 1 0
 This bike is glorious!
  • 1 2
 This looks like the only ebike I would ever buy.







