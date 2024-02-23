Bike Check: Sam Blenkinsop's Zerode G3 - Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

One of the bigger surprises in the off-season was the announcement of the new Zerode racing team, and this week we were able to catch up with Sam Blenkinsop for the details on his new G3 gearbox belt drive high pivot race bike.
Sam says that it has been a big change swapping to a gearbox bike but it has been great so far at taking on rough tracks, although he says he has yet to find anywhere rough enough to really test it out. Check out more details on Sam's Zerode G3 below.
Bike Details:
Frame: Zerode G3 size large
Fork: SR Suntour Rux / 88 psi / 5 volume spacers / RC+ cartridge with a custom tune / rebound fully open / LSC +6 / HSC fully open
Shock: SR Suntour / 500lb spring / set fully open
Wheels: DT Swiss FR1500 front and DT Swiss FR541 rear
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 29" x 2.5" front and DHR II 27.5"x2.4" rear / DH casing / 24psi front and 27psi rear
Inserts: Cushcore front and rear
Brakes: Hayes Dominion A4 / 203mm rotors
Drivetrain: Pinion E Shift / 165mm crank length / Gates Carbon Drive Belt
Bars: Deity Blacklabel Handlebar / 790mm wide / 25mm rise
Stem: Deity Intake Stem / 5mm of spacers underneath
The Pinion gearbox makes for a very clean rear end of the bike.