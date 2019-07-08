Bike Check: Sam Gaze's S-Works Specialized Epic - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019



Sam Gaze is riding Specialized's full-suspension Epic XC bike this weekend in Vallnord. The two-time U23 World Champion and winner of the first World Cup of 2018, in Stellenbosch, is always one to watch for a solid result.



His S-Works Epic is kitted out with Specialized's house brand Roval wheels, Specialized handlebars, and a 130mm long stem with -24 degrees of drop. Magura brakes slow things down while Specialized's S-Works Fast Trak tires put traction to the ground. The drivetrain is a Rotor Crankset with a Q-ring coupled with a SRAM XX1 Eagle derailleur and cassette. Suspension duties are handled by RockShox with a 100mm travel SID up front and then a RockShox/Specialized collaboration shock in the back.







S-Works Epic Details

Frame: Specialized S-Works Epic

Shock: Specialized Brain, 100mm

Fork: RockShox SID with Brain, 100mm

Wheels: Roval Control SL

Tires: Specialized S-Works Fast Trak, 26-27psi

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle

Crankset: Rotor

Brakes: Magura MT8

Bar/Stem: Specialized

Seatpost: Specialized

Saddle: Specialized

More info: www.specialized.com

