Bike Check: Sam Gaze's S-Works Specialized Epic - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

Jul 8, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

BIKE CHECK
Sam Gaze's
S-Works Epic

Photos: Andy Vathis


Sam Gaze is riding Specialized's full-suspension Epic XC bike this weekend in Vallnord. The two-time U23 World Champion and winner of the first World Cup of 2018, in Stellenbosch, is always one to watch for a solid result.

His S-Works Epic is kitted out with Specialized's house brand Roval wheels, Specialized handlebars, and a 130mm long stem with -24 degrees of drop. Magura brakes slow things down while Specialized's S-Works Fast Trak tires put traction to the ground. The drivetrain is a Rotor Crankset with a Q-ring coupled with a SRAM XX1 Eagle derailleur and cassette. Suspension duties are handled by RockShox with a 100mm travel SID up front and then a RockShox/Specialized collaboration shock in the back.


S-Works Epic Details
Frame: Specialized S-Works Epic
Shock: Specialized Brain, 100mm
Fork: RockShox SID with Brain, 100mm
Wheels: Roval Control SL
Tires: Specialized S-Works Fast Trak, 26-27psi
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle
Crankset: Rotor
Brakes: Magura MT8
Bar/Stem: Specialized
Seatpost: Specialized
Saddle: Specialized
More info: www.specialized.com




A SRAM XX1 Eagle drivetrain coupled with Rotor Cranks and a Q Ring

Magura MT8 brakes are lightweight and powerful.

Specialized's BRAIN suspension system is an inertia valve that keeps the suspension firm, minimizing bob from a rider's pedaling forces, until the bike hits rough terrain where it opens up to smooth things out.

The fork is a RockShox SID, also with Specialized's BRAIN platform. Sam runs the fork with the BRAIN at around 50%, leaving it not totally firm at all times.


130mm long with quite a bit of drop and no spacers to be found, Gaze is as low over the front end of the bike as possible.

Specialized seatpost and saddle with Look pedals.


It's hard to miss the yellow Magura calipers.



18 Comments

  • + 0
 If he ran a size up he wouldn't have to have the saddle so far back and could run a more normal -17 deg stem like the rest of us XC lycra dorks. I know the Specialized factory riders tend to do this (Gaze, Kulhavy, etc), not sure why. I went up a size from what the manufacturer recommended for my height and rides really nice with a 80mm stem and saddle pushed forward a bit.
  • + 28
 I'm pretty sure Gaze, as most WC guys, have no idea what they're doing. Thank the bike god there's the PB comment section.
  • + 1
 @Muckal: I'm sure he knows what he's doing, shit just looks weird. since he endo'd in Cape Epic and jacked up his whole season, maybe bike fit is up for discussion when you're several standard deviations outside the norm?
  • + 2
 XC geometry is so old school. There are finally a few bikes getting the slightest bit new school (looking at you Norco Revolver). With a steeper seat tube angle, the riders should be able to get more power while seated, I don't get why he would race something that so obviously doesn't fit him properly.

I highly suspect this is the geometry they grew up racing, and haven't bothered to change it. Especially for Kulhavy, Specialized didn't make a bigger bike (and their bikes are on the smaller side), so he just lived with it.
  • + 6
 Traditional XC geo and setup vs progressive. I'm with you @davidccoleman, but he has been successful with this setup and probably doesn't want to take the time/risk on a new setup.

If you really dig into it, a steeper SA would eliminate the need to have the bars so low to keep the front wheel on the ground on steep climbs. This change would also radically reduce the amount of energy spent on keeping the front wheel down and allow more energy towards pedaling. Stretching the front end would fix the TT being too short with the steeper SA. A more balanced position with the longer front center would improve cornering and allow for a slacker front end. Nobody wants to be the first to try it though, again due to risk.

Not too many years ago I refused to purchase a frame that had an HA less than 70*. Now I am on one of the more progressive bikes with a 64* HA and climbing way faster and more comfortably than ever. I AM NOT ADVOCATING FOR HA'S THAT SLACK FOR XC. I do believe they will keep falling though probably to the 66* range.
  • + 1
 @salespunk: a steeper STA would put you in a less efficient riding position. It's XC, they aren't trying to make a DH/enduro bike pedal uphill.
  • + 2
 @Muckal: lots of pro racers ride funky setups that make them slower because they "think" it's faster.
  • + 1
 @salespunk: Amen to that! I couldn't have said it better myself!
  • + 1
 @clink83: How is a steeper STA less efficient? He would be more over the front when climbing and have less front end wandering. I'm not saying he needs an 80º STA but at least 76º would be better.
  • + 1
 @clink83: True. He is probably used to this setup and doesn't want to change.
  • + 1
 @SintraFreeride: don't you think there's a reason people have been riding 73ish STA on road bikes and XC bikes for a long time? A steeper HTA puts you farther in front of the pedal spindle, which changes muscle recruitment. XC bike geometry is super capable, they don't need super steep STAs to compensate for long low slack geometry that are designed for descending out of the saddle.
  • + 1
 Sizing down lets them put their butts higher, which makes them more aero. I'm sure it is as uncomfortable af though. www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=195&v=M6rZBNY90Fo
  • + 1
 First thing I noticed too. Someone get this guy a bigger bike!

I get that he might prefer a nimbler handling bike with the shorter wheelbase and all, but then to slap on a 130mm stem to get more reach, negating the handling benefits of the smaller bike—you end up with a twitchy bike with slow steering. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out he needs to go up a size or two.

That said I don’t know what the terrain looks like. If it’s a smooth course then it’s probably fine.
  • + 1
 Dsapp, is he not running some sort of angleset? Looking at the angled spacer below his stem, specifically...
  • + 2
 Looks like it's possible but we can't say for sure. Andorra is a black hole of minimal communication so the only info we have on it is what we had sent over currently. Good eye!
  • + 1
 @danielsapp: If it is an angleset, then he is running the bike steeper than stock.... Crazy as Epic's are already steep!
  • + 1
 No, you can't run an Angleset on an 8ntergrated headset.
  • + 1
 Some Specialized stems come with a set of sleeves that allow you to fine tune the angle. It doesn't change the head angle, only the stem angle.

Post a Comment



