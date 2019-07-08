Bike Check: Sam Gaze's S-Works Specialized Epic - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

Sam Gaze is riding Specialized's full-suspension Epic XC bike this weekend in Vallnord. The two-time U23 World Champion and winner of the first World Cup of 2018, in Stellenbosch, is always one to watch for a solid result.
His S-Works Epic is kitted out with Specialized's house brand Roval wheels, Specialized handlebars, and a 130mm long stem with -24 degrees of drop. Magura brakes slow things down while Specialized's S-Works Fast Trak tires put traction to the ground. The drivetrain is a Rotor Crankset with a Q-ring coupled with a SRAM XX1 Eagle derailleur and cassette. Suspension duties are handled by RockShox with a 100mm travel SID up front and then a RockShox/Specialized collaboration shock in the back.
S-Works Epic DetailsFrame:
Specialized S-Works EpicShock:
Specialized Brain, 100mmFork:
RockShox SID with Brain, 100mmWheels:
Roval Control SLTires:
Specialized S-Works Fast Trak, 26-27psiDrivetrain:
SRAM XX1 EagleCrankset:
RotorBrakes:
Magura MT8Bar/Stem:
SpecializedSeatpost:
SpecializedSaddle:
SpecializedMore info: www.specialized.com
A SRAM XX1 Eagle drivetrain coupled with Rotor Cranks and a Q Ring
Magura MT8 brakes are lightweight and powerful.
Specialized seatpost and saddle with Look pedals.
I highly suspect this is the geometry they grew up racing, and haven't bothered to change it. Especially for Kulhavy, Specialized didn't make a bigger bike (and their bikes are on the smaller side), so he just lived with it.
If you really dig into it, a steeper SA would eliminate the need to have the bars so low to keep the front wheel on the ground on steep climbs. This change would also radically reduce the amount of energy spent on keeping the front wheel down and allow more energy towards pedaling. Stretching the front end would fix the TT being too short with the steeper SA. A more balanced position with the longer front center would improve cornering and allow for a slacker front end. Nobody wants to be the first to try it though, again due to risk.
Not too many years ago I refused to purchase a frame that had an HA less than 70*. Now I am on one of the more progressive bikes with a 64* HA and climbing way faster and more comfortably than ever. I AM NOT ADVOCATING FOR HA'S THAT SLACK FOR XC. I do believe they will keep falling though probably to the 66* range.
I get that he might prefer a nimbler handling bike with the shorter wheelbase and all, but then to slap on a 130mm stem to get more reach, negating the handling benefits of the smaller bike—you end up with a twitchy bike with slow steering. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out he needs to go up a size or two.
That said I don’t know what the terrain looks like. If it’s a smooth course then it’s probably fine.
