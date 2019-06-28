Bike Check: Sam Hill's Bare Aluminum Nukeproof Mega

Linkage and the front triangle have been redesigned to work with a longer shock that boosts the 29" wheel chassis to 165mm of rear-wheel travel. The bulge in his RockShox Super Deluxe RC3 damper is the MegNeg negative spring booster.

Silver decals to match the frame. Reportedly, Sam's new ride has a RockShox 170mm-stroke Lyrik fork. Hill requested the same travel as his previous, 27.5" wheel Mega.

Personalized and tricked out AVS racing hand guards.

AXS wireless 170mm Reverb dropper post... ...And wireless AXS SRAM Eagle shifting.

Predictably, Hill has modified the paddles of his AXS shifters.

Signature Nukeproof pedals with Ti axles... ...and the pins cranked all the way up.

OneUp EDC tool system in the steerer tube. Sam Hill aluminum bars.

Modest-sized, 30-tooth chainring. Trimmed fender. Zip ties are good enough for Hill.

Sam Hill's riding a new 29er this weekend at the Val Di Fassa EWS, and it's a stunner. The aluminum frame of his prototype Nukeproof Mega is polished and decked out with silver graphics. Almost every component has his signature on it, including a pair of sharp-looking AVS hand-guards - maybe the nicest on the EWS circuit. Reportedly, the front triangle is totally new, based upon a longer shock and revised kinematics, while the swingarm remains unchanged from this year's 29-inch wheel Mega. Geometry has been updated too, with more reach, a steeper seat tube angle and a slacker head tube angle.Exactly what those numbers are will be revealed soon. We've been told that it's a preview of what the 2020 Mega 29er will be featuring when it is released later this fall. Will Nukeproof offer a limited-production polished Sam Hill replica? No telling, but if they do, they're sure to sell out in less time than it takes Hill to complete an EWS stage.Sam runs his suspension lighter than many, with 85 psi in the fork and 175psi in the shock, and the same goes for his tire pressures. Hill is running Michelin DH 22 tires on both ends with 23psi up front and 28psi in the rear, mounted to Mavic Deemax wheels.Reportedly, Hill is the only EWS rider using SRAM's AXS wireless electronic shifting and Reverb dropper posts. Hill took a while to warm up to the new shift pattern, but says he likes it now. Beyond the one-touch, no effort controls, building up the bike without the internal hoses and cables (beyond the brakes) has to make it easier for his mechanic during crunch times.