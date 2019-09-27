Bike Check: Sam Hill's Ferrari Themed Carbon Mega 290 - Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019

With the Trophy of Nations basically equating to the World Championships of enduro, it's no surprise we're seeing some custom bikes for the riders to be racing on Sunday. Nukeproof have decided to celebrate all things Italy with a trio of Ferrari themed Nukeproof Megas ready to canter through the rough, rocky Finale trails.
One of the most interesting bikes here is the prototype carbon Mega 290 that both Sam and Kelan Grant have been racing for the Nukeproof team since Whistler, while Elliott Heap sticks on the smaller 275c. The aluminum Mega 290 is now three years old but has had minor tweaks throughout the years to keep it on-trend. With the Mega 275c being released over a year and a half ago, we're not surprised to now see this carbon version in development for its bigger brother.
It looks very similar to the aluminum version at first glance but we wouldn't be surprised if there have been some race-inspired geometry changes to bring the platform on top of current trends. Unfortunately, Nukeproof are staying very tight-lipped about any further details for now.
The shape of the carbon front end looks similar to the aluminum version of the 290 except for the linkage. On the carbon version, the link bolts directly onto the downtube whereas on the aluminum model it sits a bit below it.
