Bike Check: Sam Hodgson's DMR Rhythm 2021





We grabbed the DMR DirtWars round 4 winner and DMR pro-rider Sam Hodgson to take a look at his new 2021 DMR Rhythm. The 21-year-old from the Isle of Wight took the win in a competitive pro field at the DirtWars event.



Sam's new DMR Rhythm is a full DMR build using every component from the UK Brand. However, Sam has made some interesting personal touches to his bike alongside the normal things we see from slopestyle bikes, like the slice of a tire between the crank and bottom bracket and tires and forks with as much pressure in them as they can take, Sam has gone a step more with an interesting brake leaver modification and attention to detail around covering sharp edges on his bars.







Sam Hodgson // DMR, Dynamic Style

Age:21

Hometown:Isle of Wight

Height:5ft 7In

Weight:70kg

Instagram: @sam_hodg_mtb

This is the best bike I have ridden. I'm not just saying that either I really love riding it. — Sam Hodgson

The DMR Rhythm is back for 2021 this time in aluminum. DMR, Rhythm 2021

Frame: DMR, Rhythm 2021

Shock: N/A

Fork: Xfusion Slant HLR 100mm

Wheels: DMR Deevee 26"

Tires: DMR (Vee) Moto DJ

Drivetrain: DMR single speed

Brakes: Shimano Deore

Cockpit: DMR alloy Wingbar Handlebars, DMR Defy50 stem

Size: Small

More info: DMR Bikes

The Shimano Deore leaver is covered in the eye side (soft side) of self-adhesive velcro to just make it nicer for Sam's hands when he spins the bars. Sam uses velcro on the headtube to stop cable rub and keep the coil of brake hose under control. There is a cable tie just next to the stem to keep the brake hose in the right spot so that the hose does not kink at the leaver. This goes to show the attention to detail Sam puts into his bike set up.

There is an Xfusion Slant HLR 100mm for with 34mm stations fitted to the front of the bike.

DMR Axe cranks and V12 pedals with a slice of an old tire between the cranks and the bottom bracket just to add extra resistance to the cranks to keep them from spinning too much in the air.

DMR Moto DJ tire made in collaboration with VeeTireCo.

Sam runs a very interesting brake set up on his Slopestyle bike. There is a right-hand brake leaver reversed on the left-hand side, creating a smooth face at the front of the bike for when he's doing barspins leaving fewer things for him to get his hands caught upon. You can also see there is lots of electrical tape used to cover any sharp areas to avoid injury during those technical tricks.