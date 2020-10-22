Bike Check: Sam Hodgson's DMR Rhythm 2021

We grabbed the DMR DirtWars round 4 winner and DMR pro-rider Sam Hodgson to take a look at his new 2021 DMR Rhythm. The 21-year-old from the Isle of Wight took the win in a competitive pro field at the DirtWars event.
Sam's new DMR Rhythm is a full DMR build using every component from the UK Brand. However, Sam has made some interesting personal touches to his bike alongside the normal things we see from slopestyle bikes, like the slice of a tire between the crank and bottom bracket and tires and forks with as much pressure in them as they can take, Sam has gone a step more with an interesting brake leaver modification and attention to detail around covering sharp edges on his bars.
|This is the best bike I have ridden. I'm not just saying that either I really love riding it.—Sam Hodgson
Sam runs a very interesting brake set up on his Slopestyle bike. There is a right-hand brake leaver reversed on the left-hand side, creating a smooth face at the front of the bike for when he's doing barspins leaving fewer things for him to get his hands caught upon. You can also see there is lots of electrical tape used to cover any sharp areas to avoid injury during those technical tricks.
DMR Axe cranks and V12 pedals with a slice of an old tire between the cranks and the bottom bracket just to add extra resistance to the cranks to keep them from spinning too much in the air.
