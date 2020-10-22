Bike Check: Sam Hodgson's DMR Rhythm 2021

Oct 22, 2020
by Nick Bentley  

BIKE CHECK:Sam Hodgson's DMR Rhythm
Photography and words by Nick Bentley



We grabbed the DMR DirtWars round 4 winner and DMR pro-rider Sam Hodgson to take a look at his new 2021 DMR Rhythm. The 21-year-old from the Isle of Wight took the win in a competitive pro field at the DirtWars event.

Sam's new DMR Rhythm is a full DMR build using every component from the UK Brand. However, Sam has made some interesting personal touches to his bike alongside the normal things we see from slopestyle bikes, like the slice of a tire between the crank and bottom bracket and tires and forks with as much pressure in them as they can take, Sam has gone a step more with an interesting brake leaver modification and attention to detail around covering sharp edges on his bars.



Sam Hodgson // DMR, Dynamic Style
Age:21
Hometown:Isle of Wight
Height:5ft 7In
Weight:70kg
Instagram: @sam_hodg_mtb


bigquotesThis is the best bike I have ridden. I'm not just saying that either I really love riding it.Sam Hodgson

The DMR Rhythm is back for 2021 this time in aluminum.
DMR, Rhythm 2021
Frame: DMR, Rhythm 2021
Shock: N/A
Fork: Xfusion Slant HLR 100mm
Wheels: DMR Deevee 26"
Tires: DMR (Vee) Moto DJ
Drivetrain: DMR single speed
Brakes: Shimano Deore
Cockpit: DMR alloy Wingbar Handlebars, DMR Defy50 stem
Size: Small
More info: DMR Bikes



Sam runs a very interesting brake set up on his Slopestyle bike. There is a right-hand brake leaver reversed on the left-hand side, creating a smooth face at the front of the bike for when he's doing barspins leaving fewer things for him to get his hands caught upon. You can also see there is lots of electrical tape used to cover any sharp areas to avoid injury during those technical tricks.

The Shimano Deore leaver is covered in the eye side (soft side) of self-adhesive velcro to just make it nicer for Sam's hands when he spins the bars. Sam uses velcro on the headtube to stop cable rub and keep the coil of brake hose under control.
There is a cable tie just next to the stem to keep the brake hose in the right spot so that the hose does not kink at the leaver. This goes to show the attention to detail Sam puts into his bike set up.


There is an Xfusion Slant HLR 100mm for with 34mm stations fitted to the front of the bike.


DMR Axe cranks and V12 pedals with a slice of an old tire between the cranks and the bottom bracket just to add extra resistance to the cranks to keep them from spinning too much in the air.

DMR Moto DJ tire made in collaboration with VeeTireCo.

@dmrbikes


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Dirtjump Bikes Dmr Dmr Rhythm


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
88434 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
87353 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
75409 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
73871 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
61507 views
Must Watch: Christian Rigal Rides San Diego on an Enduro Bike in 'Redemption'
49561 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
40685 views
Major Private Equity Firms Considering Buying Canyon Bicycles - Sale Could Bring in $592 Million
39858 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 those tires are rad

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008160
Mobile Version of Website