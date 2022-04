Pivot Firebird

Frame: Pivot Firebird, small

Fork: Rockshox Boxxer Ultimate, 210psi, 2 clicks off slowest rebound. HSC & LSC all the way up

Shock: Fox Float X2250psi, max HSC & LSC

Wheels: DT Swiss FR560 rims on DMR Hubs, Schwalbe Rock Razor tyres set up tubeless, 40psi front and back

Drivetrain: SB One Single Speed, DMR Cranks 170mm, 34t chainring.

Brakes: Shimano Deore XT, 203mm

Cockpit: DMR handlebars, 760mm, 35mm clamp, "flat as f*ck" rise, DMR grips

Pedals: DMR Vaults

Saddle & Seatpost DMR saddle, Thompson seatpost



Back at Darkfest for his second visit is Isle of Wight based freeride Sam Hodgson, accompanied with his brand new Monster Energy helmet as he joins the monster Athlete roster.