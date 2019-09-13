Bike Check: Sam Pilgrim's Haibike Hardtail - Nines 2019

Sep 13, 2019
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  

BIKE CHECK
Sam Pilgrim
Haibike DRT
Photography by Samantha Saskia Dugon

There's no one bike that is made just for the Audi Nines tracks, instead each rider has a set up that works for them that wouldn't work for anyone else, and probably the perfect example of this is Sam Pilgrim's Haibike DRT Jump Bike.

bigquotesThis is a Haibike DRT. This bike isn't even available, they just made a few of these so I've got the only one in this luminous green that matches the Magura Raceline MT7 brakes which are also team edition only. I've got Tag Metals bars here this is the only set of these bars in the world, 3" rise, the whole set up of this bike is ridiculous and a normal mountain biker would suffer severely if they were to get on it.Sam Pilgrim

Rider Name // Sam Pilgrim
Age: 29
Hometown: Colchester
Instagram: @SamPilgrim


Haibike DRT Team Edition and Magura Raceline MT7s

DIY Paintjob

Could that tire BE any closer?

bigquotesI've got 2", 2. well whatever, 2.0 tires, most people question why I have them, I enjoy it, fast-rolling 80psi and the closest tire to the seat tube I can possibly get which makes it smaller for bunny hop tailwhips out in the street, I've got carbon cranks which don't actually snap somehow, don't care about the brand, don't care about who make them, BUT, they are carbon and they make my bike light.

I've got Pilgrips, available now, in my own merch store, cheapest grips on the market and actually the best most affordable and more comfortable grip you can get as a mountain biker. I've got a pair of forks on the front that I've sprayed myself with a spray can from Halfords, don't care which brand they are. I've got Halo chaos wheels, the strongest wheels you can actually buy, even if they're missing spokes, they still work amazingly.Sam Pilgrim

Magura Raceline MT7 brakes and Pivotal seat.

Trickstuff Trixer Gyro

bigquotesI've got a Pivotal seat on there which is quite BMX-y and a half link chain to finish it off just like a BMXer, and if any of you geeks on Pinkbike have noticed, half my pedal is missing, which someone will definitely comment, and there'll probably be a comment, "Where's your e-bike?" Well, it's actually in the back of my motorhome getting charged. Umm, that is it, that's my awesome jump bike, accept it." *mic drop*Sam Pilgrim



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Sam Pilgrim Audi Nines 2019


31 Comments

  • 20 1
 You can ride whatever you want when you ride like Pilgrim, boys gonna fly and spin however TF he wants to.
  • 17 1
 Sam in great, but I would be scared to death to ride his bikes. Have you seen his builds on youtube, OMG!!!! Look at that pedal.......hahahhhahahha
  • 4 2
 Every video, I'm like no he didn't And he did.
  • 11 0
 I always shed a tear when I watch him "install" new components, yet, at the same time, have the utmost respect for his punk-rock approach to doing stuff. It seems to work??

To the sky!!!!
  • 3 0
 Love it when he gets to the headsets...
  • 15 0
 Pedal matches that smile!
  • 4 0
 Casually sets up a paradox:

Either comment "Where's your ebike?" and get down-voted to oblivion,
or
Don't comment "Where's youre-bike?" and now Sam Pilgrim is .....wrong?
  • 1 0
 @TheR: but what about brakes? I see only one
  • 1 0
 LMAO - "I've got carbon cranks which don't actually snap somehow, don't care about the brand, don't care about who make them, BUT, they are carbon and they make my bike light." SRAM is like wtf man?!
  • 10 0
 Pretty sure SRAM doesn't pay him, or he'd be singing a different tune.
  • 1 0
 A candy red set of Marzocchi's is the only thing that bike is missing. Doesn't care what brand though...wonder if they dropped him?
  • 1 0
 @chriskneeland: Marzocchi is owned by Fox, which he is sponsored by.
  • 2 0
 @phops: i think he was dropped by them, hence why he has painted all his forks
  • 1 0
 Sounds like someone has been going against the grain of the industry....Can't fault him for that. I hope it works so others can follow his lead.
  • 1 0
 One of my favourite characters to watch on video. Super talented yet concentrates on having a good time.
  • 2 0
 Yeah more people should spend less time wanting to show up with pristine bikes and just Go out in the woods and have fun
  • 3 1
 Probably should recharge that pedal.
  • 2 0
 That's an MT7 lever, but it's an MT8 2 piston caliper.
  • 1 0
 yup! awesome thing about magura is you can swap masters, levers AND calipers on most of their brakes. love maguras because of that reason and because their stopping power is impeccable
  • 3 0
 Best. Bike check. Ever.
  • 2 0
 Am I the only one who heard the updates in his voice as I read them? lol
  • 2 0
 YOU HAVE 1 FORK NOT A PAIR OF FORKS.
  • 1 0
 Is there a reason for the half pedal?
  • 1 0
 Casing a jump very hard!
  • 1 0
 "Luminous green" homie that's highlighter yellow
  • 1 0
 That chain is on backwards
  • 1 0
 I somehow heard his voice reading this article
  • 1 0
 Those cranks are lacking rattle can treatment??
  • 1 0
 Legendary attitude !
  • 1 0
 I love Sam
  • 1 1
 Ha. Mint.

Post a Comment



