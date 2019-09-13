Bike Check: Sam Pilgrim's Haibike Hardtail - Nines 2019

There's no one bike that is made just for the Audi Nines tracks, instead each rider has a set up that works for them that wouldn't work for anyone else, and probably the perfect example of this is Sam Pilgrim's Haibike DRT Jump Bike.
|This is a Haibike DRT. This bike isn't even available, they just made a few of these so I've got the only one in this luminous green that matches the Magura Raceline MT7 brakes which are also team edition only. I've got Tag Metals bars here this is the only set of these bars in the world, 3" rise, the whole set up of this bike is ridiculous and a normal mountain biker would suffer severely if they were to get on it.—Sam Pilgrim
|I've got 2", 2. well whatever, 2.0 tires, most people question why I have them, I enjoy it, fast-rolling 80psi and the closest tire to the seat tube I can possibly get which makes it smaller for bunny hop tailwhips out in the street, I've got carbon cranks which don't actually snap somehow, don't care about the brand, don't care about who make them, BUT, they are carbon and they make my bike light.
I've got Pilgrips, available now, in my own merch store, cheapest grips on the market and actually the best most affordable and more comfortable grip you can get as a mountain biker. I've got a pair of forks on the front that I've sprayed myself with a spray can from Halfords, don't care which brand they are. I've got Halo chaos wheels, the strongest wheels you can actually buy, even if they're missing spokes, they still work amazingly.—Sam Pilgrim
Magura Raceline MT7 brakes and Pivotal seat.
|I've got a Pivotal seat on there which is quite BMX-y and a half link chain to finish it off just like a BMXer, and if any of you geeks on Pinkbike have noticed, half my pedal is missing, which someone will definitely comment, and there'll probably be a comment, "Where's your e-bike?" Well, it's actually in the back of my motorhome getting charged. Umm, that is it, that's my awesome jump bike, accept it." *mic drop*—Sam Pilgrim
