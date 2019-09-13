Bike Check: Sam Pilgrim's Haibike Hardtail - Nines 2019

I've got 2", 2. well whatever, 2.0 tires, most people question why I have them, I enjoy it, fast-rolling 80psi and the closest tire to the seat tube I can possibly get which makes it smaller for bunny hop tailwhips out in the street, I've got carbon cranks which don't actually snap somehow, don't care about the brand, don't care about who make them, BUT, they are carbon and they make my bike light.



I've got Pilgrips, available now, in my own merch store, cheapest grips on the market and actually the best most affordable and more comfortable grip you can get as a mountain biker. I've got a pair of forks on the front that I've sprayed myself with a spray can from Halfords, don't care which brand they are. I've got Halo chaos wheels, the strongest wheels you can actually buy, even if they're missing spokes, they still work amazingly. — Sam Pilgrim