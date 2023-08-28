Bike Check: Schön MiniMTB

I have to admit that amidst a sea of unique and beautiful builds, this adorable little whip was the first thing to jump out at me. Not only is it a unique-looking arrangement of tubes and parts, but after hopping aboard it's immediately apparent that it's actually a pretty well-sorted machine as well. Maybe not the future of mountain bike technology, but boy is it fun and zippy. Add to the mix the powerful Paul Components Klamper brakes, some real Maxxis tires, a OneUp 210 post, and a SRAM Transmission drivetrain, and it might just be ready to take on some real trails.

Schön MiniMTB Details

• 20" front and rear
• 210mm dropper
• 200mm headset spacer
• UDH dropouts
photo

Danielle Schön is a framebuilder based in Squamish, BC, and specializes in custom bikes, repairs, and creative one-off projects like this one. Far from a stock item, this MiniMTB is a testament to her creativity and fabrication skill, as even silly builds require quite a bit of careful craft and planning.

Those long unsupported seatstays might provide something like a soft-tail ride, but I'm not going to make any strong claims there. Really they just look elegant, and give the bike an even more unique profile.

There are a healthy dose of fine details on this build, with even some Canadian currency featured in the fork assembly. Rumor has it the Schön team will be taking laps down Half Nelson on this whip once they're back from the show, so stay tuned on that front.

More photos of the Schön can be found here.



  • 16 0
 Was this boutique bike show held at a junkyard under an overpass in Portland? Because that is so incredibly on brand.
  • 2 0
 I just imagined a criddler trying to braze the joints with a Bic.
  • 1 1
 Yes, Maine has really gone downhill.
  • 1 0
 The venue was unreal dude!
A shipping yard nestled right between the massive bike/ped bridge and the tram landing. South waterfront bike paths all around. Pretty epic spot for a bike show.
  • 1 0
 @Brave1i1toaster: you've never blazed a joint with a Bic?
  • 7 0
 Gear inches/rollout distance on this thing seems off...
  • 1 0
 Yeah, needs a 40T chainring for that Sramsmission *spits*
  • 1 0
 That derailleur cage doesn't inspire a lot of confidence either.
  • 3 0
 I propose a full blown pro DH race circuit with these bikes. Full pits, teams sponsors, prize purses, and coverage at Fort Bill, Lenzerheide, Mont-Sainte-Anne, etc. Everyone needs to be full, dead serious and professional about it, BUT it is required to play clown music over the loud speakers during the whole event.
  • 1 0
 I'd watch that.
  • 2 0
 Semi-serious question: Why is this bike so appealing? it is not beautiful per se, but attractive. Is it cute? Is it retro? Is it a throwback to our BMX memories? You guys tell me...
  • 1 0
 I'd rather just ride one of my actual BMX bikes than a MTB w/20" wheel, but maybe I'm in the minority.
  • 1 0
 mongoose moosegoose flashbacks (for the OG's).

running a bmx riser (to reduce the prodigious spacer stack) would be kinda cool, methinks.
  • 1 0
 @ohbmxer: I have a BMX but a mini-velo like this also looks like fun to me.
  • 4 0
 The wheelies on this would be epic
  • 4 0
 GT Zaskar on Meth? lol
  • 1 0
 The triple triangle rides again!
  • 4 0
 Schönes Bike
  • 2 0
 Commuter?
  • 1 0
 I think the Bike Friday All-Packa cool just like this one
  • 1 0
 huuuwhat in the sam hell?
  • 1 0
 How well does the short cage T-Type cage shift on the large cassette?
  • 2 1
 Joe Biden kinda bike
  • 1 0
 5000 cadence machine





