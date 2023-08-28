Bike Check: Schön MiniMTB

I have to admit that amidst a sea of unique and beautiful builds, this adorable little whip was the first thing to jump out at me. Not only is it a unique-looking arrangement of tubes and parts, but after hopping aboard it's immediately apparent that it's actually a pretty well-sorted machine as well. Maybe not the future of mountain bike technology, but boy is it fun and zippy. Add to the mix the powerful Paul Components Klamper brakes, some real Maxxis tires, a OneUp 210 post, and a SRAM Transmission drivetrain, and it might just be ready to take on some real trails.

Schön MiniMTB Details



• 20" front and rear

• 210mm dropper

• 200mm headset spacer

• UDH dropouts

• Schön Studio Instagram

• 20" front and rear• 210mm dropper• 200mm headset spacer• UDH dropouts

More photos of the Schön can be found here

Danielle Schön is a framebuilder based in Squamish, BC, and specializes in custom bikes, repairs, and creative one-off projects like this one. Far from a stock item, this MiniMTB is a testament to her creativity and fabrication skill, as even silly builds require quite a bit of careful craft and planning.Those long unsupported seatstays might provide something like a soft-tail ride, but I'm not going to make any strong claims there. Really they just look elegant, and give the bike an even more unique profile.There are a healthy dose of fine details on this build, with even some Canadian currency featured in the fork assembly. Rumor has it the Schön team will be taking laps down Half Nelson on this whip once they're back from the show, so stay tuned on that front.