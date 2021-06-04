Bike Check: Scott Beaumont's Specialized Enduro SX

Scott Beaumont has built his Specialized Enduro SX to be one thing: a 4X race-winning machine. There have been no compromises here. This bike has been stripped down with all of its bolts replaced with titanium ones and then rebuilt with every possible gram shed with one thing in mind: pure speed.



If you have ever spoken to Scott this will come as no surprise, he is an extremely competitive-driven racer who has hand-picked all of his parts fitted to his bike to give him the best possible platform to perform on. Even to the extent of getting involved in the design of the Ultimate handlebar and stem to ensure the utmost performance from them.



I would like to say that this bike is rare and for the most part it is (although Scott has 3 of them). However, with UK riders witnessing Scott's domination of 4X over the years there are more and more popping up throughout the field. The Specialized frame at the heart of this bike went out of production a while ago but Scott is adamant it is still the best tool for the job of winning 4X races.

Scott Beaumont // Beaumont Racing

Age: 43

Hometown: Kidderminster UK

Height: 182cm

Weight: 82Kg

Instagram: @beaumontracing

"The Enduro FSR SX Frameset is purpose-built for dual slalom and slopestyle, meaning that it's made for catching air. And to make sure that you're going to carry blistering speed out the gate and throughout the entire course, we built the frame from M5 aluminum on our Slalom/4X racing, 26-inch geometry. Compared to an Enduro FSR 29, you can expect an even shorter chainstay length, top tube, and seat tube, as well as a much lower bottom bracket height. Combined, this creates a confident, snappy geo that's purpose-built to rail through corners at speed. And when paired with 120mm of travel at the rear end, we guarantee that you'll be sending it with confidence in no time." Specialized Specialized Enduro SX

Frame: Specialized Enduro SX, 120mm of travel

Shock: Fox Float Factory CTD, 203x44.5mm,

Fork: Fox Factory 36 831, 120mm of travel

Rims : Sun Ringle Charger Pro SL, 28 holes, 26"

Hubs: Sun Ringle Cartridge Bearing Hubs

Tires: Schwalbe Nobby Nick 26"

Cranks: Sram Carbon XO DH 175mm long

Chainring: Sram Direct Mount 36T

Cassette: Sram XO DH 7 speed.

Derailleur: Sram XO DH 7 speed

Shifter: Sram XO DH 7 speed

Pedals : HT X2 Clipless

Brakes: Hope Tech3 X2

Brake Rotors: Hope Floating Rotor 180mm Front 160mm Rear

Seatpost : Ultimate Duro Carbon

Stem: Ultimate Vyce 35

Handlebar: Ultimate Boom Carbon 35

Grips: Gusset S2

Size: Large

Weight: 11.64Kg

More info: Specialized Enduro SX

The best bike that Specialized ever made and they don't even know it, no other frame gives the rider more feel. — Scott Beaumont

Upfront of Scott's Specialized Enduro SX is a Fox 36 831 finished in orange with the factory Kashima coating. This is Fox's Dirt jump/Slopestyle fork, these are almost as hard to come by as the frame to which they're mounted. Scott's forks are running 120mm of travel with 110 PSI of pressure in them and no volume spacers inside the air chamber. Scott has the rest of the setting set to be as firm as possible and the rebound set to slow as well. Obviously riding and racing a lot in the UK there is an RRP front fender to keep the mud from covering the rider. On top of that, you will see the UK Midlands 4X Club logo which Scott is a founding member of. Head over to the usual social media platforms and give them a search if you want to get more involved in 4X.



Cockpit-wise Scott is running full Ultimate components set up with the bar being his own signature Boom Carbon 35 diameter, 30mm Rise bar which has a Sweep of 7.5º back/5º up and is constructed from UD Carbon. Scott has his bar on his race bike cut to 760mm wide. The Boom Handlebars are mounted to an Ultimate Vyle aluminum stem that is 40mm long. The Vyle stem has a really unique twin bolt clamp design that clamps both bars and steerer tube, which gives it a unique almost one-piece look. The final part coming from Ultimate on Scott's bike is the Ultimate DURO Carbon the 10mm layback UD carbon seat post that is cut as short as possible and then fitted as low as possible in the frame. Scott's cockpit is finished with a set of Gusset S2 grips.





Scott is running Sun Ringle Charger Pro SL 26" wheels, that's right 26" is not dead. The Sun Ringle Charger Pro SL rims are aluminum and have a 28mm outer width. These are laced to Sun Ringle's Cartridge Bearing Hubs via 28 Wheelsmith Steel, straight-pull spokes. wrapped around these for the Harthill round is a pair of Schwalbe's Nobby Nic 26" x 2.25" in the Addix Speedgrip compound pumped up rock hard.







The drivetrain is taken care of by SRAM's DH-specific XO1 groupset. This groupset only runs 7 gears with the XO DH 7 speed rear cassette having a built-in spacer to accommodate the 7 speed 10-24t cassette on a normal freehub. Scott uses 175mm long carbon XO1 DH cranks fitted with a Sram 36t chainring. For added insurance, there is an MRP carbon chain guide fitted.





If you look at his results it's hard to argue with that statement. You only need to look at this bike briefly to notice it is put together in a thought out calculated way. So sit back and enjoy this 4X thoroughbred of a Specialized Enduro SX.A quiet bike is a quick bike and the cable management on the Specialized Enduro SX is external and clamped to the downtube of the frame for the most part. The only spot left with a bit of cable noise is the cables hitting the crown of the forks so Scott has fitted the loop side of some velcro to keep the bike running as quiet as possible. The same velcro loops can be found on the Specialized Enduro SX's chainstay to keep the chain quiet as well.For the rear suspension, the Specialized Enduro SX uses Specialized's FSR suspension platform. The shock is a Fox Float CTD, Factory shock that is running the open position at all times. The Kashima coated shock is running no volume spacers inside and 270 PSI of pressure. It's the same story as the front the 120mm of travel is set up to be as stiff as possible with the rebound set to slow.It's also worth mentioning to protect his bikes from theft Scott has wisely coated them with the Datatag UV security systemFor brakes, there is Hope Tech 3 X2 twin position calipers fitted front and rear, with a 180mm Hope floating rotor on the front and a 160mm on the rear,For pedals, you will find HT's X2 DH race clipless pedal. These are an aluminum pedal with a platform around the clipless mechanism. Scott sets his X2's up with no pins in them and the tension on the clipless mechanism tightened up as high as it can go.I would like to thank Scott for his time during a busy race weekend to let me take a look around his bike.