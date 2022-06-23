Bike Check: Seth Sherlock's Intense Tracer 279

In case you missed it nearly ten years ago, Seth Sherlock's breakout video
turned a few heads, featuring freeride riding lines around Squamish that would still make the cut for today's slab masters. To call him a grom would be unfair - he is a seasoned professional racer, even though he is still in the U21 Enduro World Series category. Seth has been riding under the guidance of Todd Schumlick and spent time chasing Chris Kovarik on B.C. Cup downhill tracks for years now. Doing double duty, he has stepped up to the elite field of World Cup downhill racing too, and is one of four team riders piloting Intense's prototype DH bike
.
Heading into the third round of the EWS series aboard Intense's Tracer 279, Seth hasn't missed the podium, with a second at the Tweed Valley stop and a third-place finish last weekend in Petzen-Jamnica. We caught up with the talented, multi-discipline rider to get the scoop on how he's set up his enduro race bike and what he carries along to make it through the gruelling days.
This tread pattern looks to have wider rectangular blocks than the current Snap model.
TRS Race Hubs from E*Thirteen are the Boost spacing offering for enduro bikes.
