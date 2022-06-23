Bike Check: Seth Sherlock's Intense Tracer 279





Heading into the third round of the EWS series aboard Intense's Tracer 279, Seth hasn't missed the podium, with a second at the Tweed Valley stop and a third-place finish last weekend in Petzen-Jamnica. We caught up with the talented, multi-discipline rider to get the scoop on how he's set up his enduro race bike and what he carries along to make it through the gruelling days.

In case you missed it nearly ten years ago, Seth Sherlock's breakout video turned a few heads, featuring freeride riding lines around Squamish that would still make the cut for today's slab masters. To call him a grom would be unfair - he is a seasoned professional racer, even though he is still in the U21 Enduro World Series category. Seth has been riding under the guidance of Todd Schumlick and spent time chasing Chris Kovarik on B.C. Cup downhill tracks for years now. Doing double duty, he has stepped up to the elite field of World Cup downhill racing too, and is one of four team riders piloting Intense's prototype DH bike

Hometown: Squamish, B.C.

Age: 19

Height / Weight: 180cm / 5'11", 75kg / 165lb

Team: Intense Factory Racing

Instagram: @sethsherlock

Intense Tracer 279 Spec

Frame: Intense Tracer 279, size LG, high flip-chip setting

Shock: Fox Float X2, 185 PSI, 1 volume spacers, HSR -4, LSR -7, HSC -8, LCS -12 (from closed)

Fork: Fox 38, 170mm, 92 PSI, 2 volume spacers, HSR -6, LSR -6, HSC -8, LCS -9 (from closed)

Wheels: E*Thirteen LG1r Carbon Enduro

Tires: Vee prototype, 21 F / 24 R PSI

Drivetrain: TRP prototype 12-speed w/O-Chain

Pedals: HT X3

Brakes: TRP DH-R EVO

Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 760 wide bar, 40mm length stem

More info: intensecycles.com

Garnering the most attention is a roll of electrical tape that sits perfectly on the steer tube spacers. Bush mechanic repairs have gotten plenty of enduro racers across the finish line in the past.

Seth runs Renthal's smaller diameter 31.8mm Fat Bar with a 30mm rise trimmed to 760mm and a 40mm Apex stem.

Still prototyping - number P3.1 For grips, Seth chooses the popular ODI Elite Pros but trims the first two squares of the waffle pattern flush.

The TRP DH-R EVO brakes use 2.3mm thick, 203mm rotors on both wheels.

The Intense Factory Team bikes are grounded by Vire Tire Co. and look to be developing new treads with this prototype.

This tread pattern looks to have wider rectangular blocks than the current Snap model.

TRS Race Hubs from E*Thirteen are the Boost spacing offering for enduro bikes.

JS Tuned suspension by Jeff Steber. The lower link rotates around the BB shell and Seth has the flip-chip in the high setting to give a 64.5-degree head tube angle.

The storage compartment was named after Intense's late and great friend, Chad Peterson.

Inside the Chad compartment, Seth carries a multitool, tire levers, a CO2 canister, and a few zip ties.

The prototype crankarms from TRP are 165mm long with a 32-tooth chainring. Seth is another rider who jumped on the O-Chain train and uses the 6-degree float setting.

More prototype TRP drivetrain bits. The derailleur has a switch similar to their DH model with the "Hall lock" to keep the body from pivoting on the hanger bolt.

The largest two cogs are bolted on, hinting that there could be two range options to come.

To cancel out any noises, STFU offers a chain damper to fit wide range cassettes too.