Bike Check: Sina Frei's Custom Rainbow Stripes Specialized Epic

Sina Frei (Switzerland) and Christopher Blevins (United States) etched their names in the history books when they became the first-ever XCC World Champions at the 2021 MTB World Championships in Val di Sole, Italy
and they both did it on the same bike. Although they ride for different teams, Frei on the Specialized Factory team and Blevins on the Trinity development squad, the Epic was their ride of choice.
In fact, it has been a successful year for the Epic all-around. Frei arrived at the World Championships fresh off her silver medal at the Olympic games, while Blevins would go on to win three medals at the Worlds with a silver medal in the team relay and a bronze medal in the E-Bike race added to his XCC win. This is a first-ever for any athlete at a World Championship MTB event and made him the first American man to win in a cross-country event since John Tomac in 1991.
To celebrate the success of these athletes and their historic achievements, Specialized have created custom-painted S-Works Epic framesets, which they will ride during their year in the World Champion jerseys. Additionally, it will produce 50 limited edition replica framesets for anyone to purchase in early October. A portion of all proceeds from the frame sales will be going to the Outride Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing evidence-based cycling interventions to improve social, emotional, and cognitive health.
Let's get into all the details of Sina's ride:
Frame: Specialized S-Works Epic
Shock: RockShox-Specialized Brain
Fork: RockShox SID SL Ultimate Brain
Wheels: Roval Control SL, 29" front and rear
Tires: Specialized Renegade, S-Works Casing, T5/T7 Compound, 29x2.35
Drivetrain:
SRAM XX1 Eagle AXSSeatpost:
RockShox Reverb AXSBrakes:
SRAM Level UltimateCockpit:
Specialized S-WorksMore info: specialized.com
Behind the rainbow is a brushed silver rear end with white inscriptions.
4 Comments
It also feels like a bit of a stretch to say Blevins was on the same bike for his win. Sure everything in Specialized catalogue under 130mm travel is called an Epic, but he rode a hardtail and she rode the full-sus - that's pretty different.
Post a Comment