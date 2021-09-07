Bike Check: Sina Frei's Custom Rainbow Stripes Specialized Epic

Sep 7, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Sina Frei (Switzerland) and Christopher Blevins (United States) etched their names in the history books when they became the first-ever XCC World Champions at the 2021 MTB World Championships in Val di Sole, Italy and they both did it on the same bike. Although they ride for different teams, Frei on the Specialized Factory team and Blevins on the Trinity development squad, the Epic was their ride of choice.

In fact, it has been a successful year for the Epic all-around. Frei arrived at the World Championships fresh off her silver medal at the Olympic games, while Blevins would go on to win three medals at the Worlds with a silver medal in the team relay and a bronze medal in the E-Bike race added to his XCC win. This is a first-ever for any athlete at a World Championship MTB event and made him the first American man to win in a cross-country event since John Tomac in 1991.

To celebrate the success of these athletes and their historic achievements, Specialized have created custom-painted S-Works Epic framesets, which they will ride during their year in the World Champion jerseys. Additionally, it will produce 50 limited edition replica framesets for anyone to purchase in early October. A portion of all proceeds from the frame sales will be going to the Outride Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing evidence-based cycling interventions to improve social, emotional, and cognitive health.

Let's get into all the details of Sina's ride:

Frame: Specialized S-Works Epic
Shock: RockShox-Specialized Brain
Fork: RockShox SID SL Ultimate Brain
Wheels: Roval Control SL, 29" front and rear
Tires: Specialized Renegade, S-Works Casing, T5/T7 Compound, 29x2.35
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Cockpit: Specialized S-Works
More info: specialized.com

As with any World Champs bike worth its salt, the UCI rainbow forms the main insignia on this frame.

This is the second World Champs frame Specialized has produced this year after Jordan Sarrou's Epic from earlier in the year and it has definitely improved the recipe for Sina's.

Behind the rainbow is a brushed silver rear end with white inscriptions.

The rear suspension is a collaboration between Specialized and RockShox for the pedal-assisting Brain system.

A suspension system that automatically locks itself out on flat terrain will no doubt have helped in the sprint format of the XCC races

This Rockshox/Quarq power meter chainring is still being tested by a lot of top XC athletes.

Specialized's S-Works components make up the cockpit along with some lightweight foam grips. Unlike her gold-medal-winning compatriot, Frei races with a computer from Wahoo.


Matching shoes go along with the frame and jersey

And of course a helmet completes the look.


 This feels a bit more like a press release than a bike check - rider height/weight and bike set-up stats are the difference. I'm still glad to have the pics, as it's an amazing paint job and deserves some press, but not much to add here.

It also feels like a bit of a stretch to say Blevins was on the same bike for his win. Sure everything in Specialized catalogue under 130mm travel is called an Epic, but he rode a hardtail and she rode the full-sus - that's pretty different.
 Totally agree. One of the most interesting things about a cross country bike, from an enduro style rider, is how freaking late these bags are. PB please always post its weight:-)
 Since they didn’t publish a weight figure, anyone know how heavy this bike would be? That Brain system and full AXS must add some heft.
 It's not heavy....not at all. These bikes - depending on frame size and other small factors, come in around the low 20lb range. Other sites are listing the S-Works and SW Evo models around 21.5 to 23.5 pounds. The AXS components definitely aren't as heavy as you might think and the Specialized Brain tech is both light and incredibly reliable.

