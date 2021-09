Bike Check: Sina Frei's Custom Rainbow Stripes Specialized Epic

Frame: Specialized S-Works Epic

Shock: RockShox-Specialized Brain

Fork: RockShox SID SL Ultimate Brain

Wheels: Roval Control SL, 29" front and rear

Tires: Specialized Renegade, S-Works Casing, T5/T7 Compound, 29x2.35

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS

Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate

Cockpit: Specialized S-Works

More info: specialized.com

As with any World Champs bike worth its salt, the UCI rainbow forms the main insignia on this frame.

This is the second World Champs frame Specialized has produced this year after Jordan Sarrou's Epic from earlier in the year and it has definitely improved the recipe for Sina's.

Behind the rainbow is a brushed silver rear end with white inscriptions.

The rear suspension is a collaboration between Specialized and RockShox for the pedal-assisting Brain system.

A suspension system that automatically locks itself out on flat terrain will no doubt have helped in the sprint format of the XCC races

This Rockshox/Quarq power meter chainring is still being tested by a lot of top XC athletes.

Specialized's S-Works components make up the cockpit along with some lightweight foam grips. Unlike her gold-medal-winning compatriot , Frei races with a computer from Wahoo.

Matching shoes go along with the frame and jersey

And of course a helmet completes the look.

Sina Frei (Switzerland) and Christopher Blevins (United States) etched their names in the history books when they became the first-ever XCC World Champions at the 2021 MTB World Championships in Val di Sole, Italy and they both did it on the same bike. Although they ride for different teams, Frei on the Specialized Factory team and Blevins on the Trinity development squad, the Epic was their ride of choice.In fact, it has been a successful year for the Epic all-around. Frei arrived at the World Championships fresh off her silver medal at the Olympic games, while Blevins would go on to win three medals at the Worlds with a silver medal in the team relay and a bronze medal in the E-Bike race added to his XCC win. This is a first-ever for any athlete at a World Championship MTB event and made him the first American man to win in a cross-country event since John Tomac in 1991.To celebrate the success of these athletes and their historic achievements, Specialized have created custom-painted S-Works Epic framesets, which they will ride during their year in the World Champion jerseys. Additionally, it will produce 50 limited edition replica framesets for anyone to purchase in early October. A portion of all proceeds from the frame sales will be going to the Outride Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing evidence-based cycling interventions to improve social, emotional, and cognitive health.Let's get into all the details of Sina's ride: