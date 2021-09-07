Bike Check: Sina Frei's Custom Rainbow Stripes Specialized Epic

Frame: Specialized S-Works Epic

Shock: RockShox-Specialized Brain

Fork: RockShox SID SL Ultimate Brain

Wheels: Roval Control SL, 29" front and rear

Tires: Specialized Renegade, S-Works Casing, T5/T7 Compound, 29x2.35

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS

Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate

Cockpit: Specialized S-Works

More info: specialized.com

As with any World Champs bike worth its salt, the UCI rainbow forms the main insignia on this frame.

Behind the rainbow is a brushed silver rear end with white inscriptions.

The rear suspension is a collaboration between Specialized and RockShox for the pedal-assisting Brain system.

A suspension system that automatically locks itself out on flat terrain will no doubt have helped in the sprint format of the XCC races

This Rockshox/Quarq power meter chainring is still being tested by a lot of top XC athletes.

Specialized's S-Works components make up the cockpit along with some lightweight foam grips. Unlike her gold-medal-winning compatriot , Frei races with a computer from Wahoo.

Matching shoes go along with the frame and jersey

And of course a helmet completes the look.