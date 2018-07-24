Bike Check: Joshua Barth's Solid Strike - European DH Cup 2018





Joshua Barth is currently making a name for himself. The young German rides for the Carbocage Factory Racing Team and is on a roll. After taking back to back podiums, including one win at the iXS European DH Cup, Barth came to Val di Sole on a high. In a wild qualification run, he seeded in a solid 6th place and backed it up with his best world cup result to date, a 24th place finish.



This weekend Barth is back at the iXS EDC in Spicak where we took a closer look at his Solid Strike XXL rig. Joshua has been riding Solid Bikes since the very beginning and is currently riding a non-official XXL size made by combining a stock rear triangle with a 2cm longer main frame, giving Joshua some extra space to work with. Smaller but important little details like the cooling rips by MRC Trading and the Carbocage X1 DH chain guide make this bike a winning machine.





Joshua Barth // Carbocage Factory Racing

Age: 23

Hometown: Neuenburg, Germany

Height: 1.88 m / 6'2"

Weight: 76 kg / 168 lbs

Instagram: @joshua.barth16

