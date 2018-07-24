PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Joshua Barth's Solid Strike - European DH Cup 2018

Jul 24, 2018
by Rick Schubert Schubert  

Joshua Barth'sSolid Strike

Photography and Words by Rick Schubert



Joshua Barth is currently making a name for himself. The young German rides for the Carbocage Factory Racing Team and is on a roll. After taking back to back podiums, including one win at the iXS European DH Cup, Barth came to Val di Sole on a high. In a wild qualification run, he seeded in a solid 6th place and backed it up with his best world cup result to date, a 24th place finish.

This weekend Barth is back at the iXS EDC in Spicak where we took a closer look at his Solid Strike XXL rig. Joshua has been riding Solid Bikes since the very beginning and is currently riding a non-official XXL size made by combining a stock rear triangle with a 2cm longer main frame, giving Joshua some extra space to work with. Smaller but important little details like the cooling rips by MRC Trading and the Carbocage X1 DH chain guide make this bike a winning machine.

Joshua Barth // Carbocage Factory Racing
Age: 23
Hometown: Neuenburg, Germany
Height: 1.88 m / 6'2"
Weight: 76 kg / 168 lbs
Instagram: @joshua.barth16


Joshua is riding his best season to date is rocking the number one plate for a reason
Joshua, riding his best season to date, is rocking the number one plate for a reason.

Reverse is one of the major sponsors of the team and provides the stem, bar, saddle, and seatpost.

Barth uses two spacers and a 35mm riser for the 785mm bar.

The Fox 40 has five tokens and 83psi. From closed: 7 clicks of LSC, 19 HSC, and 7 on the rebound.

The Schwalbe Magic Mary is Joshuas all time favorite tire. He runs Schwalbe's Pro Core system to fight the rocks in Spicak.

The Centre Force System has the rear shock upright behind the seat tube.

MRC Trading takes care of the suspension and added some cooling rips to the Fox DHX2. Joshua uses a 425 SA spring.

That's not Josh's rescue number but rather, it tells that there are some special bearings inside the rear hub which the team are testing.

Carbocage is the main sponsor of the team and builds some of the lightest chain guides available. Joshua is running the X1 DH.

Magura MT7 Race brakes

Reverse BlackOne rims

Joshua's Crankbrother Mallet pedals are still running after two seasons of use.

Eyes on every detail to make the bike as quiet as possible.

The SRAM drivetrain is combined with a Reverse cassette and the Carbocage roll is used for smoother shifting.

Joshua making his way through the gnarly rock sections at the iXS European DH Cup in Spicak.




