Bike Check: Joshua Barth's Solid Strike - European DH Cup 2018

Joshua Barth is currently making a name for himself. The young German rides for the Carbocage Factory Racing Team and is on a roll. After taking back to back podiums, including one win at the iXS European DH Cup, Barth came to Val di Sole on a high. In a wild qualification run, he seeded in a solid 6th place and backed it up with his best world cup result to date, a 24th place finish.
This weekend Barth is back at the iXS EDC in Spicak where we took a closer look at his Solid Strike XXL rig. Joshua has been riding Solid Bikes since the very beginning and is currently riding a non-official XXL size made by combining a stock rear triangle with a 2cm longer main frame, giving Joshua some extra space to work with. Smaller but important little details like the cooling rips by MRC Trading and the Carbocage X1 DH chain guide make this bike a winning machine.
Reverse is one of the major sponsors of the team and provides the stem, bar, saddle, and seatpost.
Barth uses two spacers and a 35mm riser for the 785mm bar.
The Fox 40 has five tokens and 83psi. From closed: 7 clicks of LSC, 19 HSC, and 7 on the rebound.
The Centre Force System has the rear shock upright behind the seat tube.
MRC Trading takes care of the suspension and added some cooling rips to the Fox DHX2. Joshua uses a 425 SA spring.
Carbocage is the main sponsor of the team and builds some of the lightest chain guides available. Joshua is running the X1 DH.
Magura MT7 Race brakes
The SRAM drivetrain is combined with a Reverse cassette and the Carbocage roll is used for smoother shifting.
