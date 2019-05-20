Bike Check: Sophie Riva's Ancillotti Scarab 29 - Superenduro Punta Ala 2019

Ancillotti is a small company based in Turin but with a vast history in two wheeled machines. Tomaso Ancillotti is currently at the helm of the company, and has a passion for mountain bikes. Tomaso has steered away from their roots in motorcycling to manufacture mountain bikes, where he's supported many characters we know and love - including Wyn Masters and Brook Macdonald. Now he's running an Enduro team, who mainly compete in the Italian Superenduro series.



We caught up with Ancillotti's young pinner Sophie Riva, who's grown up racing XC. But after stepping onto one of Tomaso's bikes last year, has made the full time switch to Enduro. At just 15 years old, she's one to watch out for in the future.



Sophie's Scarab 29 Build

Fork: Formula Selva Coil

Shock: Ancillotti - No name

Drivetrain: SRAM - GX Eagle

Stem: Renthal Apex 50mm

Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar Carbon 30mm Rise

Brakes: Formula Cura

Grips: ODI Elite Motion

Wheels: Formula Linea 3

Tires: F Maxxis Assegai 2.5, R-Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3

Saddle: WTB High Tail

Pedals: HT T1

Seatpost: Yep Uptimizer dropper, 125mm

