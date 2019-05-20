PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Bike Check: Sophie Riva's Ancillotti Scarab 29 - Superenduro Punta Ala 2019

May 20, 2019
by Ben Winder  

BIKE CHECK
Sophie Riva's Ancillotti Scarab
By: Ben Winder



Ancillotti is a small company based in Turin but with a vast history in two wheeled machines. Tomaso Ancillotti is currently at the helm of the company, and has a passion for mountain bikes. Tomaso has steered away from their roots in motorcycling to manufacture mountain bikes, where he's supported many characters we know and love - including Wyn Masters and Brook Macdonald. Now he's running an Enduro team, who mainly compete in the Italian Superenduro series.

We caught up with Ancillotti's young pinner Sophie Riva, who's grown up racing XC. But after stepping onto one of Tomaso's bikes last year, has made the full time switch to Enduro. At just 15 years old, she's one to watch out for in the future.
Sophie's Scarab 29 Build
Fork: Formula Selva Coil
Shock: Ancillotti - No name
Drivetrain: SRAM - GX Eagle
Stem: Renthal Apex 50mm
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar Carbon 30mm Rise
Brakes: Formula Cura
Grips: ODI Elite Motion
Wheels: Formula Linea 3
Tires: F Maxxis Assegai 2.5, R-Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3
Saddle: WTB High Tail
Pedals: HT T1
Seatpost: Yep Uptimizer dropper, 125mm


Ancillotti uses a single-pivot swingarm that drives the shock via a bottom-mounted pull shaft.
As you can see here, the adjustable pull shaft can be used to fine tune the bike's geometry.

Formula Selva coil-sprung fork.
Formula Linea 3 wheels, with a slightly different spoke lace. The third spoke is laced to the opposite side for help with rigidity.

Carbon 760mm Renthal Fatbar. Notice the flared head tube near the headset.

Sophie is running Formula Cura brakes using 180mm rotors front and rear, ODI grips.
The drivetrain is GX Eagle, with a 32t chainring and 10-50t cassette.

Numbers:

Head angle: 64.5 degrees
Wheelbase: 1230 mm
BB height: 340 mm
Chainstay: 43.8 mm
Bar width: 760 mm
Seat tube angle: Virtual 74 degrees
Reach: 460mm
Top Tube Length: 570 mm (horizontal)
Linkage setting: Soft
Weight: 14.8 kg



