Bike Check: Specialized Enduro Racer Cecce Camoin's Enduro



Specialized is back in the enduro game this year with a fresh EWS team of Francescu-Maria "Cecce" Camoin, Kevin Miquel, Charles Murray, and Sofia Wiedenroth. The Specialized Enduro Team is supported by SRAM, RockShox, Roval, Renthal, Cushcore, 100%, LOOK, Supacaz, Retül and Motorex, kitting out dream bikes for the four riders.



Cecce, as he is known to friends, will primarily race his S-Works Enduro, but will swap it out for the Turbo Levo for E-EWS rounds. His Enduro is a looker, with fiery paint and lots of attention to detail.



While you may not have heard of him, the 19-year-old French rider is fast. He has racked up a handful of top-10s in the U21s, and his pace from looking at 2019 results puts him on par with some big names. We can only assume he's getting faster, and we are excited to see what he does in the future.





Cecce Camoin // Specialized Enduro Team

Age: 19

Hometown: Corsica, France

Height: 1.73 m / 5'8"

Weight: 60 kg / 132 lbs

Instagram: @cecce_camoin

