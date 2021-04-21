Bike Check: Specialized Enduro Racer Cecce Camoin's Enduro

Apr 21, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

BIKE CHECK
Cecce Camoin's
Specialized Enduro
Photography by Seb Schieck


Specialized is back in the enduro game this year with a fresh EWS team of Francescu-Maria "Cecce" Camoin, Kevin Miquel, Charles Murray, and Sofia Wiedenroth. The Specialized Enduro Team is supported by SRAM, RockShox, Roval, Renthal, Cushcore, 100%, LOOK, Supacaz, Retül and Motorex, kitting out dream bikes for the four riders.

Cecce, as he is known to friends, will primarily race his S-Works Enduro, but will swap it out for the Turbo Levo for E-EWS rounds. His Enduro is a looker, with fiery paint and lots of attention to detail.

While you may not have heard of him, the 19-year-old French rider is fast. He has racked up a handful of top-10s in the U21s, and his pace from looking at 2019 results puts him on par with some big names. We can only assume he's getting faster, and we are excited to see what he does in the future.

Cecce Camoin // Specialized Enduro Team
Age: 19
Hometown: Corsica, France
Height: 1.73 m / 5'8"
Weight: 60 kg / 132 lbs
Instagram: @cecce_camoin

A 35mm cockpit, that ZEB, and Butchers with CushCore front and rear. It's a monster truck.

Looks fast.

bigquotesI love this bike because I'm really confident when I ride it: stable, precise, player. So you can go really fast on the downhills but it climbs good as well! It's a perfect compromise between bike parks, chill trails and bike trek if you mix a little bit the settings. You just have to enjoy.Cecce Camoin

Details
Frame: Specialized Enduro S-Works 29 size S3
Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe 170mm
Fork: Rockshox ZEB Ultimate RC2 29 170mm
Headset: FSA
Cassette: SRAM AXS Eagle XG 1299 10-50 12 speed
Cranks: SRAM X01 Eagle (Dub) 170mm
Chainring: 34t 12 speed
Chainguide: e*Thirteen TRS Plus
Rear Derailleur: Sram AXS Eagle Enduro X01 12speed
Shifter: SRAM XX1 Eagle 12 speed
Chain: SRAM XX1 Eagle 12 speed
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar 35 Aluminum 30mm rise, 760mm
Stem: Renthal Apex 35 Aluminum 33 mm length
Grips: Supacaz
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Rotors: SRAM Centerline 200mm front and rear
Inserts: CushCore Pro front and rear
Wheels: Roval Traverser Aluminum 30mm
Tires: Specialized Butcher Gravity T9 29" 2.3 front and rear
Seatpost: Rockshox Reverb AXS 150mm
Saddle: Specialized Power Arch 143mm
Pedals: Look X Track EN-Race Plus Titane

With a Rockshox Super Deluxe and SRAM Code RSC brakes, this bike means business.

A 34t chainring and 10-50t cassette give Cecce plenty of range.

A clean Renthal cockpit. This bike looks great from every angle.

A label with Cecce's name and Look pedals complete the setup.

No details are overlooked here.

On this bike, we're fairly certain Cecce is set up for success this season.


