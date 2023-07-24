Bike Check: Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Bullit - Ard Rock 2023

Photography & Words by Tristan Tinn
We are still in sunny Reeth, North Yorkshire of the United Kingdom for the Ard Rock Festival 2023. I am back to bring you a bike check of the all-time British downhill legend that is Steve Peat.
At this year's event, which includes e-bikes, Steve is riding his Santa Cruz Bullit in XL. Steve's bike is in a lovely custom pastel blue, wrapped in decals paying homage to the late, great Stevie Smith. The bike is assisted by a Shimano EP8 motor with a 630kw battery. Steve loves a mullet setup, with a 29" Maxxis Assegai upfront and a Maxxis DHR II out back. Steve's bike also shows off the new Peaty's Hold Fast - trail tool wrap. A new product in the Peaty's range due to be launched very soon.
Steve runs his fork with 89psi, 6 tokens, 5 clicks HS rebound, 11 clicks LS rebound, 7 clicks HS compression and 8 clicks LS compression. All measured from closed.
|My tried and tested setup!—Steve Peat
Peaty's Hold Fast & Fidlock Bottle
XTR Groupset with a small range 12-speed drive, something Steve regretted today!
Peaty's Hold Fast sneak peek
