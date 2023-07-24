Bike Check: Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Bullit - Ard Rock 2023

Jul 24, 2023
by Tristan Tinn  

Steve Peat's
Santa Cruz Bullit
Photography & Words by Tristan Tinn


We are still in sunny Reeth, North Yorkshire of the United Kingdom for the Ard Rock Festival 2023. I am back to bring you a bike check of the all-time British downhill legend that is Steve Peat.

At this year's event, which includes e-bikes, Steve is riding his Santa Cruz Bullit in XL. Steve's bike is in a lovely custom pastel blue, wrapped in decals paying homage to the late, great Stevie Smith. The bike is assisted by a Shimano EP8 motor with a 630kw battery. Steve loves a mullet setup, with a 29" Maxxis Assegai upfront and a Maxxis DHR II out back. Steve's bike also shows off the new Peaty's Hold Fast - trail tool wrap. A new product in the Peaty's range due to be launched very soon.

Steve runs his fork with 89psi, 6 tokens, 5 clicks HS rebound, 11 clicks LS rebound, 7 clicks HS compression and 8 clicks LS compression. All measured from closed.

Rider Name // Steve Peat
Age: 49
Hometown: Sheffield
Height: 6ft/3in
Weight: 100kg
Instagram: @stevepeat

Steve enjoying a Bradfield Brewery Peaty's Trail Ale

Santa Cruz Bullit XL
Frame: Santa Cruz Bullit XL
Shock: Fox Factory DHX2 Coil 170mm 600lb spring
Fork: Fox Factory 38 GRIP2 170mm // 89psi // 6 tokens
Wheels: Reserve Carbon Rims on Chris King hubs 29"/27.5"
Tires: Maxxis Assegai DD 29x2.5WT MaxxGrip 26psi (f) // Maxxis DHR II DD 27.5x2.5WT MaxxGrip 27psi (r). No inserts. Peaty's sealant, tape & valves
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 165mm cranks // 45-11 12-speed Cassette // Burgtec 34t Chainring
Brakes: Shimano XTR 203/203
Cockpit: Burgtec 35mm stem, Burgtec 38mm Rise Bars 800mm
Sesatpost: Fox Transfer 175mm
Size: XL
Other: Peatys Hold Fast - Peatys Plugger, 2x25g CO2, tyre lever, allen keys, spare link, £20 for pints.
More info: www.santacruzbicycles.com/en-GB/bikes/bullit

bigquotesMy tried and tested setup!Steve Peat

Peaty's Hold Fast & Fidlock Bottle

XTR Groupset with a small range 12-speed drive, something Steve regretted today!

Peaty's Hold Fast sneak peek

Custom Stevie Smith decal wrap

