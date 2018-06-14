Bike Check: Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Steve Peat may be retired from professional downhill racing, but this definitely does not stop him from having as much fun on the bike as possible.
Steve is still a big part of the Santa Cruz Syndicate, and recently took part in the Trans-Maderia enduro, a five day race that features 25 stages of blind racing and covers over 200km of wild terrain. His bike of choice for that event was a Hightower LT, Santa Cruz's 150mm 29er.
160 for sure!
How dare he choose function over style!
Again though, I love that this is actually a bike that's chosen for purpose and not to look pretty for the sponsors.
