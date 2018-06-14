PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 14, 2018
by Simon Nieborak  

BIKE CHECK
Steve Peat's
Santa Cruz Hightower LT CC
Photographs: Simon Nieborak

Steve Peat may be retired from professional downhill racing, but this definitely does not stop him from having as much fun on the bike as possible.

Steve is still a big part of the Santa Cruz Syndicate, and recently took part in the Trans-Maderia enduro, a five day race that features 25 stages of blind racing and covers over 200km of wild terrain. His bike of choice for that event was a Hightower LT, Santa Cruz's 150mm 29er.



Shimano XTR cranks. E13 chain guide.
Shimano XTR derailleur, XT 11-46 tooth cassette.

Lizardskins' "Peaty" grips, and the remote for e*thirteen's TRS+ dropper post.

Fox Float X2 shock, 2 and a bit tokens, 230 psi.

Fox 36 fork, 3 tokens, 84.5 psi, Santa Cruz Reserve Wheels, Peaty's tubeless sealant, push ons, valves and "Rim Job" rim tape.

Crankbrothers Mallet pedals.
Fizik Gobi saddle.


Burgtec 50mm stem, Chris King headset, Burgtec Carbon bars - 20mm rise, 9 degree back sweep and 7 degree upsweep.

50to01 signature Marsh Guard.
Chris King front and rear hubs.

Maxxis Assegai tyres, 27psi front 28psi back

Peaty ended up the week in 4th place, less than two minutes from the top spot after almost two hours of racing time.


Must Read This Week
Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
106806 views
18 Accessories We Like - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
86152 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
70513 views
The One Tool That World Cup Mechanics Can't Live Without?
69187 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
63036 views
Practice Photo Report: Following The Herd - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
40575 views
4 More Days to Submit Your RAW Video Footage to the GoPro Evolution Contest - $20,000 Cash Prizing
39465 views
Pinkbike Poll: Could You Make it Down a World Cup Downhill Course?
35151 views

28 Comments

  • + 14
 Mark weir has some comp for best stache.
  • + 5
 I like how he has a bit of Ratboy and Minnaar on there!
  • + 3
 Blows my mind when they do a bike check and don't tell the fork travel... besides the tires that's most important thing you could tell us about the setup.
  • + 1
 @lunatyk any ideas?
  • + 0
 @brianpark:

160 for sure!
  • + 0
 @brianpark: guessing 160... but saw someone (Mark Scott?) was running 170
  • + 1
 No bar width. No care.
  • + 1
 Other than that pretty dang detailed bike check! We're definitely a tuff crowd, lol.
  • + 1
 @gonecoastal: no bar height no care
  • + 3
 If SC made the seat angle any slacker the HTLT would qualify as a recumbent
  • + 3
 DREAM BIKE STATUS FOR SURE!
  • + 1
 That Burgtec stem is one of the ugliest bicycle components ever to adorn a bike.
  • + 1
 Not that there is anything wrong with any of that
  • + 1
 Dem spacers under the stem!
  • + 1
 Despite all the tall dudes on their team Santa Cruz really dislikes tall people if you judge then by the geo on the bigger sizes.
  • + 1
 "Dem spacers under the stem!"

How dare he choose function over style!
  • - 3
 I love seeing a bike that actually looks like it's been ridden hard, but I can't help but think that this is one of the ugliest bikes I've seen on a bike check. That also makes me like Peaty even more. He clearly could care less about style and just wants to ride!
  • + 2
 What’s ugly about it? Honestly I think it’s quite fine!
  • + 1
 @slayersxc17: I personally think all of the Santa Cruz bikes are ugly, but I get that that's all down to personal opinion. More directly, I just mean the mismatch nature of the bike. Olive green frame, anodized blue hubs and bits, anodized green stem camp, red pedals, orange on the Fox bits, the crankset is worn down to bare metal, scratches and gouges all over...it's ugly.

Again though, I love that this is actually a bike that's chosen for purpose and not to look pretty for the sponsors.
  • + 0
 I never knew Peaty was an Assguy.
  • - 3
 It's funny when your sponsor makes you ride something that needs to be promoted. You can tell that Maxxis really wants people to buy this tire. It's pathetic.
  • + 3
 @enrico650: Minnar came up with the name. Has something to do with arrow heads or something. Just dumb. Change the name to the Minnar Pro or something. Anything but Assguy! Sorry, I ment Assegui!????????
  • + 0
 @enrico650: yeah, have you ridden ine yet?
  • + 2
 Or mine as well call it Deep Throat, Rump Rustler, or even Butt Pirate. Seriously, what the hell is that marketing department thinking?!
  • + 1
 @BaldBilly: Agreed
  • + 1
 @Grosey: Don't have to when you have quite possibly the best tire ever made: Minion DHF
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035129
Mobile Version of Website