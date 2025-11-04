Powered by Outside

Bike Check: Stoll Bikes' P32 Prototype Went From Idea to Reality in Two Months

Nov 4, 2025
by TEBP  

Stoll Bikes P32 Prototype c TEBP
BIKE CHECK
Stoll Bikes
P32 Prototype
Photography by TEBP
The Stoll P32 prototype was built within just two months and lets the team test their ideas around 32" bikes.


Fast prototyping is not about creating the most beautiful bike, it's about getting a rideable prototype and testing ideas. Two months after seeing the first 32" tires at Eurobike 2025, this bike was ready for testing.

When Thomas Stoll, a passionate XC and marathon racer, and company co-founder Jan Bhalla saw the 32" prototype at the Maxxis booth at Eurobike 2025, they decided to build their own as quickly as possible. They went back home and to the drawing board with one idea in mind: to build a 32" bike that would feel great not only for very tall riders, but also for average sized people. With the help of a customer who builds a lot of aluminium prototypes, their Project 32 (P32) was ready after just two months.

Stoll Bikes P32 Prototype c TEBP
What we see on all the 32" prototypes that are out there at the moment are the stems with extreme drop, usually in the -20° to -40° range. To get a drop in the 40° range, the Stoll team used a -17° stem and installed the Bike Ahead Riser handlebar upside down.

Stoll Bikes P32 Prototype c TEBP
The Stoll team tested the frame with angle headsets and say they now know which head angle works best.

Stoll Bikes P32 prototype
Frame: Stoll Bikes P32
Shock: Fox Float, 100 mm travel
Fork: Intend 32" prototype, 100 mm travel
Wheels: Bike Ahead Biturbo 32"
Tires: Maxxis Aspen 32 x 2.4"
Drivetrain: SRAM Transmission XX
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Cockpit: Newmen -17° stem, Bike Ahead Riser handlebar (mounted upside down to generate more drop)
Size: M
Weight: 13 kg / 28.6 lbs
More info: https://www.stoll-bikes.com/p32/


bigquotesWe are convinced that 32" wheels will revolutionize cycling. With the P32, we want to use our development expertise to take on a pioneering role.Stoll Bikes


Stoll Bikes P32 Prototype c TEBP

Stoll Bikes P32 Prototype c TEBP
The 32" stoke is real: Jan told me that he already got new KOMs on the P32 prototype, including a run on which he was 10 seconds faster than his previous 1min 30sec record, which he set on a M3 frame.

Stoll Bikes P32 Prototype c TEBP
It seems like everyone has a strong opinion about 32" bikes, but only very few people have ridden one so far. I had the opportunity to ride some trails on this bike and it didn't feel weird. The roll-over capabilities and grip are brilliant.

Stoll Bikes P32 Prototype c TEBP
There's no front wheel / toe overlap and I didn't feel like I was sitting "on top of" the big wheels (in a negative way), I certainly felt like I was sitting "in" the bike (in a positive way).

Stoll Bikes P32 Prototype c TEBP
While all previous Stoll frames were built around a VPP suspension design, the P32 has flex stays. The prototype rear triangle was made from a Series 1 lower link and a Series 3 rear triangle - the seatstays had to be made 2-3 cm longer to accept the bigger wheels. The seat angle might look slack, but that's because the seat tube offset is so big.

Stoll Bikes P32 Prototype c TEBP
The P32 and my own size M 29" T3 Evo for reference.

Stoll Bikes have a set timeline for the P32 project. They are currently working on the last details with Bike Ahead Composites, who will make the P32 frames. Production will start in January 2026 and the first size M frames will become available in April 2026. They're planning to offer three models (Gold, Platinum and Lightweight), which will weigh between 10.9 and 11.6 kg (24 - 25.6 lbs).

Size M frames will have 468 mm reach, size L frames will come with 500 mm reach. Stoll will offer the bikes with 100 and 120 mm of travel, so these bikes will not only be for XC racing, but for marathon and downcountry as well.

As the P32 frames will come with a flex stay design rather than VPP suspension, there will be less hardware and bearings, which allows Stoll to bring the frame weight down to roughly 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs), the same as their Series 3 29" frames.

It will be really interesting to see which 32" tires manufacturers will release and how quickly we'll see longer travel forks, as well as more 32" rims and longer spokes. My personal prediction is that we'll see riders winning XC, marathon and gravel races on 32" bikes next year and that we'll have 32" 140 - 150 mm bikes in 2027 or 2028 at the latest. Let's just hope the industry doesn't introduce any 32" specific hub standards..

While most companies are secretly working on 32" bikes, this prototype can be ridden by anyone who's interested to see what a 32" bike feels like. Just get in contact with Stoll Bikes and they will organize a test ride at one of their two shops in Switzerland.

Stoll Bikes P32 Prototype c TEBP

Stoll Bikes P32 Prototype c TEBP
The Bike Ahead Biturbo 32" looked absolutely polished and definitely not like a prototype.

Stoll Bikes P32 Prototype c TEBP
I'm really digging the shock mount.

Stoll Bikes P32 prototype c TEBP
The 32" fork from Intend seems to have the dropouts and crown from the Intend Samurai range.

Stoll Bikes P 32 prototype c TEBP
The first carbon size M P32 bikes will be available in April 2026, size L will follow in June 2026.

Stoll Bikes P 32 prototype c TEBP

Stoll Bikes P 32 prototype c TEBP
The Stoll P32 series will look very similar to the Series 3, with some changes in the head tube area and the shock mount. Jan showed me these 3D printed mockups.


46 Comments
  • 270
 Just here for the comments from the welding pros
  • 410
 You'll have to wait, we're all going out to play pickleball
  • 10
 seems ok, but not nicolai aproved. especially on the headtube the welds are inconsisten and dont have enough penetration at the sides, but to be fair, as someone who welded aluminium, its hard
  • 10
 @vr6ix: LOL.
  • 91
 Stem "height" being measured in degrees is a pet peeve of mine and I suppose a category of bikes that need extreme stems has triggered me.

Is there a practical reason to do it that way, as opposed to simply quoting a vertical offset in millimetres?
  • 60
 Vertical offset would vary with head angle
  • 32
 @CullenHerring: so does the effective angle of the stem...
  • 30
 @boozed: The advertised degrees of a stem never represents the effective angle unless you have a 90° head angle. The advertised stem angle is relative to the headtube so it's consistent across every bike, even if the effects of it change based on the head angle
  • 113
 Haven't read one word of the article
*prepares to engage old man mode*

I hate this!
  • 50
 I read all the words of the article and also hate this.
  • 101
 Can we send it back to idea?
  • 103
 I’ve never seen one irl and def have never thrown a leg over one, but my next bike will run 32s.
  • 172
 Username checks out.
  • 21
 Just like most of the people on here talking about how awesome e-bikes are.
  • 10
 @wibblywobbly: I believe hllclmbr!
  • 80
 Thing has to turn like a battleship.
  • 92
 I for one, welcome our new 32" overlords!
  • 76
 I don't. 29 was stupid. 27.5 was stupid. 26 aint dead! Make 24/26 mullets great again!
  • 30
 I'm 5'7" (170-ish cm) and I've been completely happy on my 29ers. Though my newest bikes are long, low, raked out. I already kinda "sit" in a size medium. They are big bikes. Infact, the wheelbase of my new 29er medium frame is almost 12" longer than my last medium 26er, 2012 (13?) Cotic BFe. However, for fun I built a 27.5 x 2.8 wheel for the rear. That wheel spins up fast. I forgot how 29er wheels take a bit of effort to get up to speed. I don't know if I would ever get a 32", might be too short, but I can guess it takes some effort to hold speed. It is cool tall guys have more options though.
  • 40
 The wheel is turning and you can't slow down You can't let go and you can't hold on You can't go back and you can't stand still If the thunder don't get you, then the lightning will
  • 31
 Am I correct in thinking you could use faster, less "grippy" tires on a 32' without any decrease in traction since the contact area increases? So you would get both better roll-over AND faster rolling tires without loss of traction? Sign me up, at least for short travel. I'm pretty happy with 29" on enduro bike.
  • 10
 Contact patch will be generally* the same size, but a different shape (longer and narrower). That different shape is what creates a lot of the changes.

*The patch size is consistent if the tire pressure is consistent. 200 lb rider+bike with tires at 25 psi = 8 sq. in. contact patch, or a 200 lb rider+bike with tires at 20 psi = 10 sq. in.
  • 10
 Building on that, the longer and narrower contact patch is what made 29" tires roll a little better than 26" and 27.5" tires while still having good traction.
  • 50
 Pick yet another wheel size. Be a dick about it.
  • 20
 Uhhhgh, is that a 34"?!
  • 10
 Do small german companies get some subsidies from the government ? I suspect that all of these companies qualify as "Mittelstand" which the German government seems to appreciate & support, but how does it work exactly ? We see so much R&D & cool innovation from small German companies, whats different about doing this in Germany vs elsewhere ?
  • 31
 Rear triangle is literally the same as their 29" bike, but they cut off a section of it and then adjusted it slightly. Freaks me out lol.
  • 40
 Ride it like you stoll it.
  • 33
 This take me back to the late 90s and 2000s when bikes were just plates, blocks and tubes. I dig the look. That being said, this looks like it needs a little more refinement. Tuck those shock mounts under the frame. My knees are scared. that ultra short head tube also looks funny. Even still, it is refreshing to see no hydro forming or paint on a bike
  • 40
 and are handlebars rated to be used upside down?
  • 10
 "My personal prediction is that we'll see riders winning XC, marathon and gravel races on 32" bikes next year". Have there not been World Cup teams trying 32" wheels in XC this year? We haven't seen them do any winning yet.
  • 20
 Some XC teams have ridden prototypes in practice but not raced them. I think gravel is where we could see 32 wheels win next year, and it will give a whole new thing for the industry to sell to gravel bikers
  • 30
 I'd be happy to try one, I do believe they make sense for taller people
  • 10
 Presumably they don’t talk to very tall riders because that actual seat tube angle would out anyone with a long inseam really far off the back, 32” wheels or not.
  • 20
 Quick, kill it before it multiplies!
  • 20
 the t3 evo is great
  • 11
 that upper shock mount is horrendous and looks to destroy knees on first contact
  • 20
 not again...
  • 10
 Dear bike industry, just stop pushing 32" wheels on us. We dont want them
  • 10
 Looks more like it took 2 minutes than 2 months.
  • 10
 At some point the rider will bang its head into the toptube
  • 11
 Ok, but what about gravity bikes? (Enduro and DH) ?
  • 30
 I can't wait for 10 lb wheels that need a half mile to turn and you can whip around in the air like a 40 foot 300lb pole.

Literally could not be more thrilled with the idea of 32" wheels.
  • 13
 Please can we get a full 32” Enduro or DH bike now! Or even a 32/29
Been rad seeing XC. Now bring on the rest
As a tall person, I’m so here for it!
  • 24
 is toe overlap an issue on 29” bikes like this?
Below threshold threads are hidden







