Bike Check: Stoll Bikes' P32 Prototype Went From Idea to Reality in Two Months

BIKE CHECK

Stoll Bikes

P32 Prototype

Photography by TEBP The Stoll P32 prototype was built within just two months and lets the team test their ideas around 32" bikes.

What we see on all the 32" prototypes that are out there at the moment are the stems with extreme drop, usually in the -20° to -40° range. To get a drop in the 40° range, the Stoll team used a -17° stem and installed the Bike Ahead Riser handlebar upside down.

The Stoll team tested the frame with angle headsets and say they now know which head angle works best.

Stoll Bikes P32 prototype

Frame: Stoll Bikes P32

Shock: Fox Float, 100 mm travel

Fork: Intend 32" prototype, 100 mm travel

Wheels: Bike Ahead Biturbo 32"

Tires: Maxxis Aspen 32 x 2.4"

Drivetrain: SRAM Transmission XX

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Cockpit: Newmen -17° stem, Bike Ahead Riser handlebar (mounted upside down to generate more drop)

Size: M

Weight: 13 kg / 28.6 lbs

More info: https://www.stoll-bikes.com/p32/

We are convinced that 32" wheels will revolutionize cycling. With the P32, we want to use our development expertise to take on a pioneering role. — Stoll Bikes

The 32" stoke is real: Jan told me that he already got new KOMs on the P32 prototype, including a run on which he was 10 seconds faster than his previous 1min 30sec record, which he set on a M3 frame.

It seems like everyone has a strong opinion about 32" bikes, but only very few people have ridden one so far. I had the opportunity to ride some trails on this bike and it didn't feel weird. The roll-over capabilities and grip are brilliant.

There's no front wheel / toe overlap and I didn't feel like I was sitting "on top of" the big wheels (in a negative way), I certainly felt like I was sitting "in" the bike (in a positive way).

While all previous Stoll frames were built around a VPP suspension design, the P32 has flex stays. The prototype rear triangle was made from a Series 1 lower link and a Series 3 rear triangle - the seatstays had to be made 2-3 cm longer to accept the bigger wheels. The seat angle might look slack, but that's because the seat tube offset is so big.

The P32 and my own size M 29" T3 Evo for reference.

The Bike Ahead Biturbo 32" looked absolutely polished and definitely not like a prototype.

I'm really digging the shock mount.

The 32" fork from Intend seems to have the dropouts and crown from the Intend Samurai range.

The first carbon size M P32 bikes will be available in April 2026, size L will follow in June 2026.

The Stoll P32 series will look very similar to the Series 3, with some changes in the head tube area and the shock mount. Jan showed me these 3D printed mockups.

Fast prototyping is not about creating the most beautiful bike, it's about getting a rideable prototype and testing ideas. Two months after seeing the first 32" tires at Eurobike 2025, this bike was ready for testing.When Thomas Stoll, a passionate XC and marathon racer, and company co-founder Jan Bhalla saw the 32" prototype at the Maxxis booth at Eurobike 2025, they decided to build their own as quickly as possible. They went back home and to the drawing board with one idea in mind: to build a 32" bike that would feel great not only for very tall riders, but also for average sized people. With the help of a customer who builds a lot of aluminium prototypes, their Project 32 (P32) was ready after just two months.Stoll Bikes have a set timeline for the P32 project. They are currently working on the last details with Bike Ahead Composites, who will make the P32 frames. Production will start in January 2026 and the first size M frames will become available in April 2026. They're planning to offer three models (Gold, Platinum and Lightweight), which will weigh between 10.9 and 11.6 kg (24 - 25.6 lbs).Size M frames will have 468 mm reach, size L frames will come with 500 mm reach. Stoll will offer the bikes with 100 and 120 mm of travel, so these bikes will not only be for XC racing, but for marathon and downcountry as well.As the P32 frames will come with a flex stay design rather than VPP suspension, there will be less hardware and bearings, which allows Stoll to bring the frame weight down to roughly 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs), the same as their Series 3 29" frames.It will be really interesting to see which 32" tires manufacturers will release and how quickly we'll see longer travel forks, as well as more 32" rims and longer spokes. My personal prediction is that we'll see riders winning XC, marathon and gravel races on 32" bikes next year and that we'll have 32" 140 - 150 mm bikes in 2027 or 2028 at the latest. Let's just hope the industry doesn't introduce any 32" specific hub standards..While most companies are secretly working on 32" bikes, this prototype can be ridden by anyone who's interested to see what a 32" bike feels like. Just get in contact with Stoll Bikes and they will organize a test ride at one of their two shops in Switzerland.