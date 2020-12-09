Bike Check: Sully Hicks' Custom 'Melon Farmer' Norco Sight

Dec 9, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  


You may remember Jill Kintner's competition from earlier in the year encouraging mountain bikers to express their creativity and take a much needed mental health break. She teamed up with Red Bull and Made Rad by Tony to offer the winner of her competition a custom, hand-painted frame of their design. Unfortunately, Red Bull can't market to kids so only adults over the age of 18 could enter. Thankfully Norco took up the reins and ran a separate competition alongside for kids with Red Bull's permission.

1,000 kids entered that competition and the winner picked by Jill was Sully Hicks from Pennsylvania. Sully designed a melon themed bike after watching a Christmas themed episode of the Goldbergs. In that episode, the family is watching Die Hard and Bruce Willis' famous line is replaced by 'Yippee Ki Yay, Melon Farmer', and so the Norco Melon Farmer was born.

Tony Bauman made Sully's vision come to life and apparently his love of riding and art has been elevated by the contest, which was the goal for Norco. Check out some more pictures and details of the bike below. The over-18s competition winner has also been decided and their bike will be unveiled soon.

Tony Bauman and Jill Kintner made Sully's dream a reality. Photos: Keely Shannon


Inspired by Sully's drawing, Tony gets to work.

The bike Sully won is a Norco Fluid FS Youth that was re-designed for 2020. It's a 24" aggressive trail bike designed for smaller riders with youth-tuned suspension components from Fox and Manitou, and a dropper that is optimized for riders below 90 pounds.

The fully built bike in all its glory. Photos: Bryn Atkinson.

No custom paint job is complete without the rider's name.

Tony has managed to pack a rind-boggling level of detail into the finish on this bike

Sully certainly won't be meloncholy now he has a new custom ride to shred at home in Pennsylvania.

bigquotesPutting pen to paper has been such a powerful tool for me over the years to develop ideas and have a creative outlet. I am really focused on being the best pro mountain bike athlete I can be, but sometimes I get just as passionate about art and design and use every opportunity I can to combine those two worlds. My favorite project was collaborating with Tony to create the Queen of Hearts bike for Crankworx last year though. It is such a beautiful bike, and the whole process kind of blew my mind to see and idea come to life like that! Tony has true talent, and his execution mixed with my concept was inspiring to be a part of.Jill Kintner



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Kids Bikes Norco Jill Kintner Tony Baumann


Must Read This Week
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
93133 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
74296 views
Examining Yeti's Patent for a New Six-Bar Suspension Design
68101 views
Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?
64423 views
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
62609 views
Field Test: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - The All-Mountain Enduro Bike
52250 views
First Look: 2021 Pivot Mach 6
51113 views
Field Test: 2021 Norco Shore - The Freeride Tank
48864 views

23 Comments

  • 18 0
 So rad. I hope he shreds the shit outta that thing and then keeps it on the garage wall for years to come!
  • 1 0
 I bet he will have that when he has kids
  • 7 0
 This is Sooooo Awesome on so many levels. Yippie Kaiyea Mellon Farmer
  • 4 0
 All it needs is a matching helmet for his melon. Watermelon helmets could be the new Red Bull helmets for kids =P
  • 1 0
 Nutcase makes one...
  • 3 0
 I mean yeah It’s the coolest bike ever made.
  • 2 0
 this kid's my spirit animal
  • 2 0
 That paint is amazing, and the story behind it is funny!
  • 2 0
 the imagination of some kids is bigger then "the fest" series jumps!!
  • 2 0
 Cool. Enough said
  • 2 0
 nice
  • 1 0
 A tool for ride hard, not die hard!
  • 2 0
 This is fucking awesome
  • 2 1
 So rad! Can't help but think it needs a green DVO fork to match tho!
  • 1 0
 This makes my day! Go rip that SICK bike little fella!!
  • 1 0
 Outstanding! Smiles all day!
  • 1 0
 Radtastic. Props to Norco and everyone involved.
  • 1 0
 That kid needs a helmet painting to match!!!
  • 1 0
 Don't Dare Sell this beauty. NEVER EVER
  • 1 0
 I hope Norco makes this a paint option for ALL of their adult bikes!
  • 1 0
 best news of 2020, at least in my eyes! Well done to all involved!
  • 1 0
 Obligatory, racist, fried chicken comment.
  • 1 0
 Beyond super cool! Way to go!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010793
Mobile Version of Website