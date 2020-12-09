Bike Check: Sully Hicks' Custom 'Melon Farmer' Norco Sight

Putting pen to paper has been such a powerful tool for me over the years to develop ideas and have a creative outlet. I am really focused on being the best pro mountain bike athlete I can be, but sometimes I get just as passionate about art and design and use every opportunity I can to combine those two worlds. My favorite project was collaborating with Tony to create the Queen of Hearts bike for Crankworx last year though. It is such a beautiful bike, and the whole process kind of blew my mind to see and idea come to life like that! Tony has true talent, and his execution mixed with my concept was inspiring to be a part of. — Jill Kintner