Bike Check: Szymon Godziek's Custom Red Bull Rampage NS Fuzz

NS Fuzz Details

Frame: NS Bikes Fuzz 27,5 Custom, one piece 3D forged rocker arm (medium)

Shock: Trunnion air shock, 300psi

Fork: Ohlins DH 38 M.1, 130 psi

Wheels: Novatec Demon, 27,5" front and rear

Tires: Continental Der Baron Projekt 2,4 ProTection, 40psi

Drivetrain: Singlespeed, SB One G3C Drive, Hope 36T chainring

Brakes: Hope Tech 4 V4 Custom Colors

Cockpit: NS Bikes handlebar, 780mm, Hope direct mount stem, NS Bikes Hold Fast grips

Weight: 15.23 kg

More info: nsbikes.com

Szymon has made the switch from a coil to an air shock for the 2021 event. It makes his bike lighter and can be set up stiffer for the huge hits in Utah.

Ohlins suspension takes care of the front. Szymon is running his DH 38 M.1 at 130psi.

This bike has one goal in mind...

The copper paint gives way to an oxidized blue on the bottom portion of the bike.

Novatec rims ready to face the ultimate test.

An early look at some new developments from Hope.

And the corresponding caliper attached to 203mm vented rotors front and rear.

Most freeriders run singlespeed on their big bikes these days and SB One is almost universal as a chain tensioner.

The Reverse Nico Vink saddle is another extremely popular choice for freeriders.

Red Bull Rampage is the ultimate test for mountain bikes. Its combination of raw terrain, sharp rocks and huge amplitude means that riders have to put the ultimate trust in their machines before hucking them into the unknown.Symon Godziek heads to the desert of Utah for his third edition of Rampage and previous visits to Utah have seen him finish 8th and 6th, but he'll be hoping to break into the top 5 this year on this custom NS Fuzz painted by dreamworkers.pl who combined copper and its oxidized state to create this contrasting ride.The big change Szymon has made this year is switching to an air shock. As Ohlins doesn't make one that fits the Fuzz, he's had to shop around and settled on an unbranded RockShox Super Deluxe which should make his bike lighter and more progressive for the bigger hits on offer at the event. Alongside this, he's beefed up his spec and is running a set up that most of us would find practically unusable in any other scenario. All the set up and spec details are below: