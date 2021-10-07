Bike Check: Szymon Godziek's Custom Red Bull Rampage NS Fuzz

Red Bull Rampage is the ultimate test for mountain bikes. Its combination of raw terrain, sharp rocks and huge amplitude means that riders have to put the ultimate trust in their machines before hucking them into the unknown.
Symon Godziek heads to the desert of Utah for his third edition of Rampage and previous visits to Utah have seen him finish 8th and 6th, but he'll be hoping to break into the top 5 this year on this custom NS Fuzz painted by dreamworkers.pl who combined copper and its oxidized state to create this contrasting ride.
The big change Szymon has made this year is switching to an air shock. As Ohlins doesn't make one that fits the Fuzz, he's had to shop around and settled on an unbranded RockShox Super Deluxe which should make his bike lighter and more progressive for the bigger hits on offer at the event. Alongside this, he's beefed up his spec and is running a set up that most of us would find practically unusable in any other scenario. All the set up and spec details are below:
