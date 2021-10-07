Bike Check: Szymon Godziek's Custom Red Bull Rampage NS Fuzz

Oct 7, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Szymon Godziek's's
Red Bull Rampage NS Fuzz
Photography by Lukasz Kopaczynski

Red Bull Rampage is the ultimate test for mountain bikes. Its combination of raw terrain, sharp rocks and huge amplitude means that riders have to put the ultimate trust in their machines before hucking them into the unknown.

Symon Godziek heads to the desert of Utah for his third edition of Rampage and previous visits to Utah have seen him finish 8th and 6th, but he'll be hoping to break into the top 5 this year on this custom NS Fuzz painted by dreamworkers.pl who combined copper and its oxidized state to create this contrasting ride.

The big change Szymon has made this year is switching to an air shock. As Ohlins doesn't make one that fits the Fuzz, he's had to shop around and settled on an unbranded RockShox Super Deluxe which should make his bike lighter and more progressive for the bigger hits on offer at the event. Alongside this, he's beefed up his spec and is running a set up that most of us would find practically unusable in any other scenario. All the set up and spec details are below:


NS Fuzz Details
Frame: NS Bikes Fuzz 27,5 Custom, one piece 3D forged rocker arm (medium)
Shock: Trunnion air shock, 300psi
Fork: Ohlins DH 38 M.1, 130 psi
Wheels: Novatec Demon, 27,5" front and rear
Tires: Continental Der Baron Projekt 2,4 ProTection, 40psi
Drivetrain: Singlespeed, SB One G3C Drive, Hope 36T chainring
Brakes: Hope Tech 4 V4 Custom Colors
Cockpit: NS Bikes handlebar, 780mm, Hope direct mount stem, NS Bikes Hold Fast grips
Weight: 15.23 kg
More info: nsbikes.com

Szymon has made the switch from a coil to an air shock for the 2021 event. It makes his bike lighter and can be set up stiffer for the huge hits in Utah.

Ohlins suspension takes care of the front. Szymon is running his DH 38 M.1 at 130psi.

This bike has one goal in mind...

The copper paint gives way to an oxidized blue on the bottom portion of the bike.

Novatec rims ready to face the ultimate test.

An early look at some new developments from Hope.

And the corresponding caliper attached to 203mm vented rotors front and rear.

Most freeriders run singlespeed on their big bikes these days and SB One is almost universal as a chain tensioner.

The Reverse Nico Vink saddle is another extremely popular choice for freeriders.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes NS Bikes Ns Bikes Fuzz


 I am really excited about the new hope levers. Finally bearings in the pivot, smaller overall size, looks a lot neater and the hose is not parallel anymore with the bar which will allow for better cable alignment. I hope the silver option will come with silver levers finally. Different anodizing options would be great but it’s not gonna happen. Silver or maybe black but all the other options are so ugly. Especially when the whole bike is kitted out with the same colour. I almost threw up just thinking about it…
 dreamworkers.pl Killed it on this paint job, this frame is wet af!
 Love the Polish Air Force sign on the st. Hope he flies better than them though Wink He certainly has a better machine Wink
 It would be really cool to see a review on one of the SB One chain tensioners. They seem to find their way onto many freeride bikes and trek tickets these days.
 this paint job, masterpiece!
 Śliczny znak polskiego lotnictwa ....leć Szymon leć!!!
 Maybe he will close his helmet straps this year
 "sharp rocks and huge amplitude"
What?
 Are centre locked rotors better than 6 bolt for gravity oriented riding?
  • 1 0
 Same size wheels?? It's like times of old!
 en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Penny-farthing
 Man, all the bike seems looks like a session.
 More so than not.
 Very pretty.
 Looks like Novatec rims?

