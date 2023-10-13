Bike Check: Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 13, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  

photo
Szymon Godziek's
NS Fuzz
Photography by Bartek Wolinski

Full swing into this day: some of the world's gnarliest bikers tackling some of the world's gnarliest terrain.

We actually featured Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz in this bike check video yesterday, but we decided to take a closer look today, too.

Godziek doesn't have much left to prove at Red Bull Rampage. He placed 2nd last time around, has taken home the People's Choice award, and said recently that he wants - this year - to win, to show just how much he can do.

His NS Fuzz arrived in Utah covered in a light dust sheen already, a tasteful custom paint job. Hanging on the frame, we can see RockShox suspension, a Reverse singlespeed setup, Hope brakes, and Industry Nine wheels. The bike seems ready and the rider seems ready. Can all the pieces fall into place?

photo
Szymon Godziek
Age: 31
Hometown: Suszec, Poland
Instagram: @szymongodziek

photo
Looking right at home.

photo
Singlepeed and less fuzzy than the name suggests.
Details
Frame: NS Bikes Fuzz
Shock: RockShox Vivid Ultimate 180mm
Fork: RockShox ZEB Ultimate 180mm
Wheels: 27.5" Industry Nine GR 310
Tires: Continental Argotal (F) / Xynotal (R)
Drivetrain: Reverse Components 34t x 13t w/ singlespeed tensioner
Brakes: Hope Tech 4
Cockpit: Reverse Nico Vink bar, Black-One D-2 stem, 35mm
More info: NS Fuzz


photo
photo
Stopping power for days.

photo
photo
The custom paint blends in with the landscape, especially with all the practice and early sending he's been doing.

photo
The shorter chainstay length fits the bill in this case.

photo
photo
Up close and personal. (And barspin-ready, of course.)

photo
photo
What makes this thing go, at least when combined with the right person.


photo
We look forward to seeing what that rider and that bike can do together.


