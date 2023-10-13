Bike Check: Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz - Red Bull Rampage 2023





Full swing into this day: some of the world's gnarliest bikers tackling some of the world's gnarliest terrain.

We actually featured Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz in this bike check video yesterday, but we decided to take a closer look today, too.

Godziek doesn't have much left to prove at Red Bull Rampage. He placed 2nd last time around, has taken home the People's Choice award, and said recently that he wants - this year - to win, to show just how much he can do.

His NS Fuzz arrived in Utah covered in a light dust sheen already, a tasteful custom paint job. Hanging on the frame, we can see RockShox suspension, a Reverse singlespeed setup, Hope brakes, and Industry Nine wheels. The bike seems ready and the rider seems ready. Can all the pieces fall into place?

Age: 31

Hometown: Suszec, Poland

Instagram: @szymongodziek

Looking right at home.

Singlepeed and less fuzzy than the name suggests. Details

Frame: NS Bikes Fuzz

Shock: RockShox Vivid Ultimate 180mm

Fork: RockShox ZEB Ultimate 180mm

Wheels: 27.5" Industry Nine GR 310

Tires: Continental Argotal (F) / Xynotal (R)

Drivetrain: Reverse Components 34t x 13t w/ singlespeed tensioner

Brakes: Hope Tech 4

Cockpit: Reverse Nico Vink bar, Black-One D-2 stem, 35mm

More info: NS Fuzz



Stopping power for days.

The custom paint blends in with the landscape, especially with all the practice and early sending he's been doing.

The shorter chainstay length fits the bill in this case.

Up close and personal. (And barspin-ready, of course.)

What makes this thing go, at least when combined with the right person.