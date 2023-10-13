Bike Check: Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Full swing into this day: some of the world's gnarliest bikers tackling some of the world's gnarliest terrain.
We actually featured Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz in this bike check video
yesterday, but we decided to take a closer look today, too.
Godziek doesn't have much left to prove at Red Bull Rampage. He placed 2nd last time around, has taken home the People's Choice award, and said recently that he wants - this year - to win, to show just how much he can do.
His NS Fuzz arrived in Utah covered in a light dust sheen already, a tasteful custom paint job. Hanging on the frame, we can see RockShox suspension, a Reverse singlespeed setup, Hope brakes, and Industry Nine wheels. The bike seems ready and the rider seems ready. Can all the pieces fall into place?
Stopping power for days.
The custom paint blends in with the landscape, especially with all the practice and early sending he's been doing.
Up close and personal. (And barspin-ready, of course.)
What makes this thing go, at least when combined with the right person.