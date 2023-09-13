Bike Check: Taylor Vernon's Custom Painted Prime Rocket

2022 Red Bull Hardline bronze medal winner, Taylor Vernon, is a name that you've surely heard before if you're a downhill racing fan, especially if you're a Brit. He made a splash by landing a spot on the GT Factory team back in 2012 beside the Atherton siblings. He's been keeping the dream alive and the results coming in between working a full-time job and being a father. As a privateer for the last couple seasons, he's picked up a sponsor with Prime Bicycles.



The Rocket is their full carbon, 29er downhill bike, but Taylor has worked with them to develop a new rocker link that will accommodate a 27.5" rear wheel. We chatted with him to get the lowdown on his freshly painted, British-themed Rocket with mixed wheels.





Taylor Vernon

Age: 26

Height: 170 cm / 5'7"

Weight: 67 kg / 148 lb

Hometown: Bridgend, U.K

Instagram: @taylorvernon67

Prime Rocket Details



Frame: Prime Rocket, size medium, w/MX link

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, 400# spring

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil, 130 PSI, 3 volume spacers

Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis: alloy 29" front, carbon 27.5" rear

Tires: Maxxis Assegai front, DHR II rear

Drivetrain: SRAM X0 DH w/O-Chain drivetrain damper

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Bar & Stem: Burgtec RideWide alloy handlebar, 30mm rise / MK3 stem, 45mm length / Bartender grips

Seat & Post: SDG Bel-Air V3, Prime Aero carbon Post

Brakes: Formula Cura 4, 220mm Galfer rotors R&F

More info: primebicycles.com

Taylor describes his suspension setup as supple and progressive. That's apparent with the fork settings: 130 psi, 3 volume spacers, fully open LSC/HSC, and 8-10 clicks of rebound (from closed). The rebound and pressure may vary slightly depending on the track.

Similar to the fork setup, the RockShox Super Deluxe Coil has a lighter compression damping tune for Taylor. He is on a 400 lb/in spring to handle the chatter and hidden roots at Les Gets, but has run higher on other tracks. He counts the clicks from open and has turned the LSC and HSC two and three clicks in.

Taylor rides Burgtec alloy bars at 750mm wide.

10mm of spacer go underneath the stem. He's rolled the bars forward slightly with the MX link compared to the bike's stock full 29er setup.

We recently gave the Formula Cura 4s a solid review for the pull-to-power ratio and zero mechanical issues.

220mm Galfer rotors front and rear.

Alloy front 29" rim with round spokes... ...and a carbon 27.5" hoop with bladed spokes at the back.

O-Chain's Active Spider adds a level of damping to chain oscillations to a degree, 9, in fact. Les Gets has a ton of roots hidden below the soft duff so the Active Spider has been adjusted to 12 degrees to up the freedom against chain forces. Just the top half of an E-Thirteen LG1+ is needed.

Prime for silencing clanging chains.

With the ability to clip in from the forward or rearward direction, Crankbrothers' Mallet DH pedals are a favorite amongst DH racers. Taylor winds the traction pins nearly all the way in.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. SRAM's XO DH 7-speed drivetrain is another popular choice amongst privateer and professional teams.