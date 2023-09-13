Bike Check: Taylor Vernon's Custom Painted Prime Rocket

2022 Red Bull Hardline bronze medal winner, Taylor Vernon, is a name that you've surely heard before if you're a downhill racing fan, especially if you're a Brit. He made a splash by landing a spot on the GT Factory team back in 2012 beside the Atherton siblings. He's been keeping the dream alive and the results coming in between working a full-time job and being a father. As a privateer for the last couple seasons, he's picked up a sponsor with Prime Bicycles.
The Rocket is their full carbon, 29er downhill bike, but Taylor has worked with them to develop a new rocker link that will accommodate a 27.5" rear wheel. We chatted with him to get the lowdown on his freshly painted, British-themed Rocket with mixed wheels.
220mm Galfer rotors front and rear.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. SRAM's XO DH 7-speed drivetrain is another popular choice amongst privateer and professional teams.
