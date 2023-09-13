Bike Check: Taylor Vernon's Custom Painted Prime Rocket

Sep 13, 2023
by Matt Beer  

photo
BIKE CHECK
Taylor Vernon's
Prime Rocket
Photography by Nick Bentley

2022 Red Bull Hardline bronze medal winner, Taylor Vernon, is a name that you've surely heard before if you're a downhill racing fan, especially if you're a Brit. He made a splash by landing a spot on the GT Factory team back in 2012 beside the Atherton siblings. He's been keeping the dream alive and the results coming in between working a full-time job and being a father. As a privateer for the last couple seasons, he's picked up a sponsor with Prime Bicycles.

The Rocket is their full carbon, 29er downhill bike, but Taylor has worked with them to develop a new rocker link that will accommodate a 27.5" rear wheel. We chatted with him to get the lowdown on his freshly painted, British-themed Rocket with mixed wheels.

photo

Taylor Vernon
Age: 26
Height: 170 cm / 5'7"
Weight: 67 kg / 148 lb
Hometown: Bridgend, U.K
Instagram:@taylorvernon67


photo
Prime Rocket Details

Frame: Prime Rocket, size medium, w/MX link
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, 400# spring
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil, 130 PSI, 3 volume spacers
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis: alloy 29" front, carbon 27.5" rear
Tires: Maxxis Assegai front, DHR II rear
Drivetrain: SRAM X0 DH w/O-Chain drivetrain damper
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Bar & Stem: Burgtec RideWide alloy handlebar, 30mm rise / MK3 stem, 45mm length / Bartender grips
Seat & Post: SDG Bel-Air V3, Prime Aero carbon Post
Brakes: Formula Cura 4, 220mm Galfer rotors R&F
More info: primebicycles.com

photo
Taylor describes his suspension setup as supple and progressive. That's apparent with the fork settings: 130 psi, 3 volume spacers, fully open LSC/HSC, and 8-10 clicks of rebound (from closed). The rebound and pressure may vary slightly depending on the track.

photo
Similar to the fork setup, the RockShox Super Deluxe Coil has a lighter compression damping tune for Taylor. He is on a 400 lb/in spring to handle the chatter and hidden roots at Les Gets, but has run higher on other tracks. He counts the clicks from open and has turned the LSC and HSC two and three clicks in.

photo
Taylor rides Burgtec alloy bars at 750mm wide.

photo
10mm of spacer go underneath the stem.
photo
He's rolled the bars forward slightly with the MX link compared to the bike's stock full 29er setup.

photo
We recently gave the Formula Cura 4s a solid review for the pull-to-power ratio and zero mechanical issues.

photo
photo
220mm Galfer rotors front and rear.

photo
Alloy front 29" rim with round spokes...
photo
...and a carbon 27.5" hoop with bladed spokes at the back.

photo
O-Chain's Active Spider adds a level of damping to chain oscillations to a degree, 9, in fact. Les Gets has a ton of roots hidden below the soft duff so the Active Spider has been adjusted to 12 degrees to up the freedom against chain forces. Just the top half of an E-Thirteen LG1+ is needed.

photo
Prime for silencing clanging chains.

photo
With the ability to clip in from the forward or rearward direction, Crankbrothers' Mallet DH pedals are a favorite amongst DH racers. Taylor winds the traction pins nearly all the way in.

photo
photo
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. SRAM's XO DH 7-speed drivetrain is another popular choice amongst privateer and professional teams.

photo


6 Comments
  • 2 0
 "the Active Spider has been adjusted to 12 degrees to up the freedom against chain forces."

Even though I walk through the valley of the Les Gets. I will fear no roots on my far TOO HIGH ANTISQUAT KINEMATIC, for OChain are with me; your CHAINGROWTH and PEDALKICKBACK damping effects, they comfort me
  • 2 0
 As someone with a full time job and a young kid I have massive respect (and jealousy) for anyone who can find the time and the energy to ride bikes on a regular basis. Big up TV. I mean, he is 15 years younger than me but still, fair play.
  • 1 0
 Never ridden mallets, What's the contact like with the pins wound all the way in? There must still be a bit of grip if you're not properly clipped in?
  • 1 0
 Must be some prototype suspension if the fork has a 400 lb spring in it and the coil shock has 130 psi of air and three volume spacers... Wish there was more info on those.
  • 1 0
 Think you got the spring rates mixed up, but what's that seat tower and post about.
  • 1 0
 Bike looks awesome. Taylor has had some low-key great results last year or two, would love to see him top 10





