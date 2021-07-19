Bike Check: The Atelier Suji Wooden Hardtail Could Be the Most Sustainable MTB Ever

Jul 19, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Edouard Delbove's
Atelier Suji Trail 27.5
Photography by Edouard Delbove

Following on from the wonderfully wild plywood prototype of Bene Mack that we featured towards the end of last week, today we're taking a closer look at another of the wooden builds highlighted by the European Bike Project. This 150mm travel hardtail is the creation of Edouard Delbove who makes skateboards under the name Atelier Suji (Suji Workshop). This isn't Edouard's first attempt at creating a bike, as his final project in his woodworking qualification was a gravel bike that won a design contest. Since then, he has been working on a number of prototypes until he finally released the Trail 27.5, which may be the most sustainable MTB ever.

While most metal or carbon mountain bikes are produced from raw materials transported around the world and fabricated with processes that use varying amounts of fossil fuels, Edouard takes a different approach. He sources the ash wood from local, sustainably managed plantations, and then the bike is created using his own hands with the cleanest glues possible and finished with an eco-labeled varnish.
Edouard is a big fan of timber. He graduated in woodworking in 2017 and uses the material in his skateboard business based in Isere, France.

Let's get into all the details of this unique wooden hardtail.

Details (size large)
Frame Material: Ash
Wheelsize: 27.5"
Rear travel: 140-150mm fork recommended
Head Tube Angle: 65°
Seat Tube Angle: 74°
Reach: 445mm
Weight: 4.8kg frame
Price: €2,680
More info: ateliersuji.fr

Edouard is a huge fan of wood and he believes using it as a frame building material for bicycles isn't even that out of the ordinary. He said, "In the olden days, everything was made of wood - car frames, carriage wheels, and sometimes even bicycle wheels and even today for tool handles. Wood is an incredible material, and has proven it for centuries." For the Trail 27.5 hardtail, Edouard used ash as it's a wood that can deform without breaking and absorbs vibrations. The biggest challenge is finding the right balance between strength and weight and Edouard has refined the joints and the direction of the grain over a number of prototypes to arrive at the final product.
Edouard glues planks together using a bio epoxy that's made in Portugal then carves them to his desired shape. There are more than 20 gluing steps involved in each build so a frame takes around 3 weeks to complete.

"Imagined and manufactured in Isere". These details are burned into the wood with a pyrography tool.

The bike is a 27.5" wheeled trail hardtail that is designed around a 140-150mm fork. It's a bike that's designed to be responsive and dynamic with a 65° head tube angle, 445mm reach and 74° seat tube angle. This bike is pitched at trail riders but Edouard is also currently working on a more hardcore version of the bike called the Drop that has more aggressive geometry and will be revealed in a few weeks.

The headtube and dropouts are manufactured in England, but the rest of this bike is produced in Edouard's workshop.

He's even managed to incorporate internal cable routing.

The bike can hold two 750ml water bottles and has a chainstay protector made from cork. Each frame is finished with a varnish to protect it from impacts and UV rays.


Alongside the enduro version of this bike, Edouard will be designing a snowboard and then a complete range of city bikes with a single speed, a ladies' and men's bike. For more information on his complete range, click here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks


Must Read This Week
Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside
102625 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career
80485 views
First Ride: Manitou's New Dorado
60699 views
Bike Check: The Full Suspension Bike Made From Plywood
57225 views
Chromag Teases New Full Suspension Bike
55847 views
Tested: 9 of the Best Tire Inserts vs an Impact Rig
55811 views
Baptiste Pierron Fractures 4 Vertebrae in Race Run Crash
49034 views
Review: 2022 Fox 34 Fork - A Short Travel Standout
43049 views

24 Comments

  • 15 0
 Huck to flat when?
  • 8 1
 HUCK TO PLANKS
  • 5 0
 The good thing is that, if it fails, you can recycle it into heat via bonfire. Not like that crappy Pole that needed to be melted down and made into beer cans....
  • 3 1
 After the paywall.
  • 12 0
 All you need is a box of wood screws and you can have as many water bottle cages as you want!
  • 6 1
 So frame alignment that changes with temperature and humidity? What sort of marketing spin can we put on that?
  • 6 1
 "Very compliant"
  • 3 0
 @tonit91: "Self-adjusting geo - just add water."
  • 2 1
 As beautiful as this bike is. It's hard to consider this as sustainable. The Ash tree's existence is very threatened by the Emerald Ash borer, can't say this is a very sustainable build, as seen in the decimation of the Ash tree in N. America.
  • 1 0
 lol replied to the wrong person
  • 3 0
 was wondering that myself, but unless you know his source of ash, you can't really say that with certainty. i doubt he's sourcing from the US. ash is amazing wood though and makes the best canoe paddles, but i don't think you can even get them anymore where they used to be the norm.
  • 1 0
 @jamesbrant: agreed, however transportation of wood & wood products to foreign lands from its native region is what has led to the expansion of insects/disease to forests the world over. I see it all the time, people also transporting fire wood from their home town to a different area. People can down vote me all they want, no different than sticking your head in the sand like an ostrich...
  • 5 0
 Yet another bike that gives me wood.
  • 2 0
 Very nice craftsmanship, especially around the headtube area. Like fine furniture. Then the rear end of the bike looks a framing carpenter came to finish the job. I support the concept but needs more refinement!
  • 4 0
 Don't forget the yearly termite treatment and inspection
  • 4 0
 Wooden it be great to see more of these on your local trails.
  • 1 0
 If it's got the same size wheels, especially 27.5 I'm a big fan. I'll even wave the white flag at carbon. As long as the wheels are the same circumference.
  • 1 1
 I like the concept but how hard can you ride it? The fork probably allows you shred hard. Maybe full rigid wood wood be better? IDK
  • 3 0
 Wood has similar fatigue properties to steel, meaning it will never fatigue to failure the way carbon and aluminum do
  • 2 0
 @kleinblake: Fatigue =/= utlimate impact failure mode
  • 1 0
 What a bunch of terrible comments. The Outside paywall can't come soon enough. Awesome bike Edouard! Love the head tube.
  • 1 0
 Will the bike receive a DOC designation by the EU?
  • 1 0
 Only after a DH World Cup podium.
  • 1 0
 I'm waiting for the purists to start complaining about internal routing...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009222
Mobile Version of Website