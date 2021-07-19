Bike Check: The Atelier Suji Wooden Hardtail Could Be the Most Sustainable MTB Ever





Following on from the wonderfully wild plywood prototype of Bene Mack that we featured towards the end of last week, today we're taking a closer look at another of the wooden builds highlighted by the European Bike Project . This 150mm travel hardtail is the creation of Edouard Delbove who makes skateboards under the name Atelier Suji (Suji Workshop). This isn't Edouard's first attempt at creating a bike, as his final project in his woodworking qualification was a gravel bike that won a design contest. Since then, he has been working on a number of prototypes until he finally released the Trail 27.5, which may be the most sustainable MTB ever.While most metal or carbon mountain bikes are produced from raw materials transported around the world and fabricated with processes that use varying amounts of fossil fuels, Edouard takes a different approach. He sources the ash wood from local, sustainably managed plantations, and then the bike is created using his own hands with the cleanest glues possible and finished with an eco-labeled varnish. Edouard is a big fan of timber. He graduated in woodworking in 2017 and uses the material in his skateboard business based in Isere, France.

Details (size large)

Frame Material: Ash

Wheelsize: 27.5"

Rear travel: 140-150mm fork recommended

Head Tube Angle: 65°

Seat Tube Angle: 74°

Reach: 445mm

Weight: 4.8kg frame

Price: €2,680

More info: ateliersuji.fr

Edouard glues planks together using a bio epoxy that's made in Portugal then carves them to his desired shape. There are more than 20 gluing steps involved in each build so a frame takes around 3 weeks to complete.

"Imagined and manufactured in Isere". These details are burned into the wood with a pyrography tool.

The headtube and dropouts are manufactured in England, but the rest of this bike is produced in Edouard's workshop.

He's even managed to incorporate internal cable routing.

The bike can hold two 750ml water bottles and has a chainstay protector made from cork. Each frame is finished with a varnish to protect it from impacts and UV rays.